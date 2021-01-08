Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield : What's your take…on healthy buildings?

01/08/2021 | 11:04am EST
In this episode of 'What's Your Take,' Senior Vice President, Building Solutions Group at Carrier, Rajan Goel, joins me to discuss the importance of healthy buildings in a post-COVID-19 world.

Our discussion touches on:

  • How buildings play an important role in the health and productivity of its occupants.
  • Why healthy buildings impact a company's bottom line.
  • What companies can do to make improvements.

Watch the video to learn more:

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:03:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 726 M - -
Net income 2020 -183 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 178 M 3 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,91 $
Last Close Price 14,34 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-3.30%3 178
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.10.36%34 008
CBRE GROUP, INC.-0.13%20 530
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-0.32%7 680
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.8.14%6 550
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION3.20%6 162
