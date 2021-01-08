Cushman & Wakefield : What's your take…on healthy buildings?

In this episode of 'What's Your Take,' Senior Vice President, Building Solutions Group at Carrier, Rajan Goel, joins me to discuss the importance of healthy buildings in a post-COVID-19 world.
Our discussion touches on:
-
How buildings play an important role in the health and productivity of its occupants.
-
Why healthy buildings impact a company's bottom line.
-
What companies can do to make improvements.
Watch the video to learn more:
Disclaimer
Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:03:08 UTC