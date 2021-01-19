Log in
Cushman & Wakefield plc    CWK

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cushman & Wakefield : What's your take….on workplace ecosystems of the future?

01/19/2021 | 05:58pm EST
In this episode of 'What's Your Take,' David Smith, our Global Head of Occupier Research, joins me in a lively discussion of Cushman & Wakefield's most recent report, 'Workplace Ecosystems of the Future.'

Our discussion touches on:

  • How the pandemic-induced work from home (WFH) experiment has altered perspectives on work, flexibility and the office;
  • What the future of the office will need to provide employees in a post-COVID-19 world; and
  • How vital it will be for organizations to intentionally lead through change management, communication and culture as they transition to a more agile workforce.

Watch the video to learn more:

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:57:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 778 M - -
Net income 2020 -175 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 143 M 3 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 16,91 $
Last Close Price 14,18 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-4.38%3 143
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.5.86%32 420
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.28%20 818
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-0.05%7 608
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.7.27%6 329
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION1.54%6 040
