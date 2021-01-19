Cushman & Wakefield : What's your take….on workplace ecosystems of the future?

In this episode of 'What's Your Take,' David Smith, our Global Head of Occupier Research, joins me in a lively discussion of Cushman & Wakefield's most recent report, 'Workplace Ecosystems of the Future.'



Our discussion touches on:

How the pandemic-induced work from home (WFH) experiment has altered perspectives on work, flexibility and the office;

What the future of the office will need to provide employees in a post-COVID-19 world; and

How vital it will be for organizations to intentionally lead through change management, communication and culture as they transition to a more agile workforce.

Watch the video to learn more: