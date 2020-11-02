Cushman & Wakefield : brings Chicago's first true turnkey office space to Fulton Market South

Log in
11/02/2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug+Work, launching today by Case Equity Partners through global brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, will revolutionize built-to-suit class-A office space, turning  the traditional leasing model on its head. Companies now will be in a position to respond to shifting workplace strategy trends brought about by COVID-19 through either downsizing or converting to more nimble, cost-efficient space.

1033 West Van Buren in Fulton Market South is the first location nationally to propose this alternative to the impossible choice between a heavy capital outlay coupled with a traditional relocation's long lead time, or settling for co-working. Plug+Work spaces include everything a tenant may need -- from technology solutions, to fully furnished spaces, a food and beverage program, or any other custom requests -- all for a flat monthly fee. Tenants can move into a turnkey tech-supported space ranging in size from 4,000 to 49,000 square feet, without sacrificing the bells and whistles of a traditional office. 

Plug+Work was developed by property owner Case Equity Partners and Lexington Realty International in response to the lack of suitable options for companies whose needs have abruptly changed in recent months. A superior alternative to communal cookie-cutter co-working spaces, this rapid relocation option comes with ongoing corporate services such as IT support, high-speed internet, 24/7 access, parking for both cars and bikes and a customized food and beverage program -- all move-in ready within 30 to 40 days. 

"In today's difficult times, companies too often consume valuable time, capital and resources rightsizing their real estate with little return," said Jack McKinney Jr., managing director of agency leasing with Cushman. "We handle the headaches and save them real money within weeks."

"Most conventional office leasing require significant commitment of resources, and in extraordinary times such as these, tenants must be provided with an alternative," said Shlomo Chopp, a partner in the venture. "We are responding to the market."

For more information about Plug+Work or 1033 West Van Buren, please visit www.1033wvb.com/plug-work or contact Brittany Hughes at (312) 424-8028 or brittany.hughes@cushwake.com

About Cushman & Wakefield:
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

Press contact: 
Jack McKinney Jr.
Cushman & Wakefield
(312) 819-4404
jack.mckinneyjr@cushwake.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushman--wakefield-brings-chicagos-first-true-turnkey-office-space-to-fulton-market-south-301165083.html

SOURCE Case Equity Partners, LLC

© PRNewswire 2020

