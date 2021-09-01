Log in
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield : hires two senior executives to strengthen its business in Japan

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, today announced two senior hires to bolster its growth in Logistics & Industrial Services and Capital Markets businesses in Japan.


Hiroki Takatsuka has been appointed as Director, Head of Logistics & Industrial Services. With over 30 years of industry experience, Hiroki is well versed in the full real estate life cycle from consulting, site acquisition and development through to operations. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Hiroki was with ProLogis Japan for 14 years where he was responsible for operating its logistics portfolio of 350 billion Yen and managing the tenancy of over 60 tenants. He has also executed over 70 billion Yen worth of acquisitions and development of logistics facilities nationwide.

As Head of Logistics & Industrial Services, Hiroki will focus not only on growing the logistics and industrial leasing services team but also collaborating with the firm's project management, capital markets, and brokerage services to further enhance the value-add industrial practice group in Japan.

Hiroki is a Certified Property Manager and ARES Certified Master and holds a Master of City Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tomoaki Konno has joined Cushman & Wakefield as Senior Director, Investment Sales in the Capital Markets Group. His appointment to the position is an important part of Cushman & Wakefield's move to strategically reinforce its industry-leading position and further elevate the level of services that it provides to its investor clients.

Tomoaki's industry experience spans a wide range of real estate services including trophy asset brokerage, asset management and financing in the banking sector. Over the last 26 years, he has executed projects totalling more than 1.5 trillion Yen. Most recently, as Chief Investment Officer at SMBC Trust Bank, he launched its asset management business and achieved 200 billion Yen in assets under management.

Tomoaki will strengthen connectivity and collaboration between the Japan Capital Markets business with Cushman & Wakefield's Asia Pacific and global network to ensure that clients in Japan and the broader region truly benefit from the global capital markets platform, which now has over 1,000 capital markets professionals. He will also focus on growing the mid-markets brokerage business within Japan to complement the firm's significant market share in large-scale transactions. He is an ARES Certified Master and holds a degree in Business Administration from Seijo University.

'Cushman & Wakefield has been in Japan for over 20 years now and we remain committed to growing our talent pool so as to better serve the needs of our clients. I am excited to have Hiroki and Tomoaki join us on our growth journey as we bring the best of Cushman & Wakefield to the forefront of our industry. Their depth of real estate experience, extensive network and insights will further boost our business growth in Japan,' said Todd Olson, Managing Director, Japan, Cushman & Wakefield.

Based in Tokyo, both Hiroki and Tomoaki's appointments took effect from September 1, 2021

- END -

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
