Cushman & Wakefield : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer.

On June 15, 2021, Rajeev Ruparelia, a director nominated by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ('OTPP') pursuant to the Shareholders Agreement, dated August 6, 2018, by and among Cushman & Wakefield plc (the 'Company'), TPG Global, LLC, PAG Asia Capital and OTPP (the 'Shareholders Agreement'), resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Ruparelia's resignation was not a result of any disagreement with the Company or its management. OTPP has advised the Company that it will not nominate a replacement for Mr. Ruparelia and has waived further exercise of its director nomination rights under the Shareholders Agreement.