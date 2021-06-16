Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushman & Wakefield : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer (Form 8-K)

06/16/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officer.

On June 15, 2021, Rajeev Ruparelia, a director nominated by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ('OTPP') pursuant to the Shareholders Agreement, dated August 6, 2018, by and among Cushman & Wakefield plc (the 'Company'), TPG Global, LLC, PAG Asia Capital and OTPP (the 'Shareholders Agreement'), resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Ruparelia's resignation was not a result of any disagreement with the Company or its management. OTPP has advised the Company that it will not nominate a replacement for Mr. Ruparelia and has waived further exercise of its director nomination rights under the Shareholders Agreement.

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 20:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
