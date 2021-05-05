Cushman & Wakefield : Romania MarketBeat

A -12.2 q/q economic decline was recorded in Q2 2020 followed by the first steps towards recovery in Q3, when a 5.8% q/q growth was noted. Ultimately, a GDP downturn of around -4.5% is expected for the whole year, as the industrial output has seen a drop of more than 10% and food and beverage was seriously affected by the lockdown and other restrictions all throughout 2020. Retail sales recorded a surprising 2.1% y-o-y increase during the first eleven months of the year, while construction works registered an impressive year-on-year increase of 17% in the January-November period. Moreover, the net average salary remained on a positive trend, having a 6.6% growth in the first 11 months of 2020.

The Bucharest office market is marked by low supply at the end of 2020. The most relevant delivery in Q4 was One Tower (23,900 sq. m GLA), part of the One Mircea Eliade mixed-use project, a landmark completion in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu submarket. The total new supply for 2020 reached 155,200 sq. m, reflecting a 46% decline compared to 2019.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 21:36:01 UTC.

Modern office stock in Bucharest almost reached the 3 million sq m threshold (excluding owner occupier buildings and approximately 3.1 million sq m including those as well), while the vacancy rate increased to 12.5% overall.A significant difference remains between the vacancy rates for A and B class office buildings, with A class properties recording a level of 9.7%, compared to 20.7% in B-class buildings.The demand for logistics space reached a new quarterly record in Q4 2020, with a total leasing activity of almost 413,000 sq m. This is up 45% when compared to Q3 2020 and more than double compared to the same period last year.The transactional volume for 2020 reached 994,000 sq m, reflecting a 109% growth. Renewals represent 25% out of the yearly volume transacted, the activity being mainly driven by new demand.However, the most significant deals signed in Q4 2020 were the renewals agreed by Carrefour, for their 85,000 sq m distribution centre in P3 Bucharest A1, and by Automobile Dacia, for the company's car parts 69,000 sq m distribution centre located in Pitesti Industrial Park.Bucharest attracted 65% of the total take-up in 2020, while Timisoara reconfirmed its position as the most active regional market, with almost 100,000 sq m transacted (10% market share).Demand was driven by various sectors, with retail and ecommerce leading the way with a 46% market share, followed by logistics (14%), automotive (11%) and pharma (8%).AFI Palace Brasov, a major regional 45,000 sq m shopping centre was delivered in Q4, one the most important modern retail deliveries of 2020, the total yearly supply reaching almost 126,000 sq m.However, cinemas and indoor F&B units have been closed in Q4 as a result of a new wave of restrictions caused by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in October and November. The start of vaccination campaign in January 2021, combined with a decrease of the number of daily cases is expected to suspend most of these restrictions during H1 2021.Get the full Romania property market picture with all the market data by downloading the reports.