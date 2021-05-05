Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushman & Wakefield : Romania MarketBeat

05/05/2021 | 10:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Romanian economy more resilient than initial forecasts
A -12.2 q/q economic decline was recorded in Q2 2020 followed by the first steps towards recovery in Q3, when a 5.8% q/q growth was noted. Ultimately, a GDP downturn of around -4.5% is expected for the whole year, as the industrial output has seen a drop of more than 10% and food and beverage was seriously affected by the lockdown and other restrictions all throughout 2020. Retail sales recorded a surprising 2.1% y-o-y increase during the first eleven months of the year, while construction works registered an impressive year-on-year increase of 17% in the January-November period. Moreover, the net average salary remained on a positive trend, having a 6.6% growth in the first 11 months of 2020.

Bucharest Office Space

The Bucharest office market is marked by low supply at the end of 2020. The most relevant delivery in Q4 was One Tower (23,900 sq. m GLA), part of the One Mircea Eliade mixed-use project, a landmark completion in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu submarket. The total new supply for 2020 reached 155,200 sq. m, reflecting a 46% decline compared to 2019.

Modern office stock in Bucharest almost reached the 3 million sq m threshold (excluding owner occupier buildings and approximately 3.1 million sq m including those as well), while the vacancy rate increased to 12.5% overall.

A significant difference remains between the vacancy rates for A and B class office buildings, with A class properties recording a level of 9.7%, compared to 20.7% in B-class buildings.

Romania's Industrial Real Estate Market
The demand for logistics space reached a new quarterly record in Q4 2020, with a total leasing activity of almost 413,000 sq m. This is up 45% when compared to Q3 2020 and more than double compared to the same period last year.

The transactional volume for 2020 reached 994,000 sq m, reflecting a 109% growth. Renewals represent 25% out of the yearly volume transacted, the activity being mainly driven by new demand.

However, the most significant deals signed in Q4 2020 were the renewals agreed by Carrefour, for their 85,000 sq m distribution centre in P3 Bucharest A1, and by Automobile Dacia, for the company's car parts 69,000 sq m distribution centre located in Pitesti Industrial Park.

Bucharest attracted 65% of the total take-up in 2020, while Timisoara reconfirmed its position as the most active regional market, with almost 100,000 sq m transacted (10% market share).

Demand was driven by various sectors, with retail and ecommerce leading the way with a 46% market share, followed by logistics (14%), automotive (11%) and pharma (8%).

Romania's Retail Market
AFI Palace Brasov, a major regional 45,000 sq m shopping centre was delivered in Q4, one the most important modern retail deliveries of 2020, the total yearly supply reaching almost 126,000 sq m.

However, cinemas and indoor F&B units have been closed in Q4 as a result of a new wave of restrictions caused by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in October and November. The start of vaccination campaign in January 2021, combined with a decrease of the number of daily cases is expected to suspend most of these restrictions during H1 2021.

Get the full Romania property market picture with all the market data by downloading the reports.

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
10:37pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : Romania MarketBeat
PU
05/03CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : Hires Holly Tyson as Chief People Officer
BU
04/27CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Cushman & Wakefield..
MT
04/26PODCAST : Managing Workplace Experience: Lessons from Retail
PU
04/21CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : COVID-19 Impacts for EMEA Real Estate
PU
04/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : Arranges $750M Refinancing for Mixed-use Office, R&D and ..
BU
04/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : COVID-19 Impacts on Romania Real Estate
PU
04/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : COVID-19 Impacts on Israel Real Estate
PU
04/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD  : COVID-19 Impacts on Norway Real Estate
PU
04/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Stock Via Option/Deriva..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 055 M - 5 793 M
Net income 2021 126 M - 90,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 298 M - 1 653 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 928 M 3 928 M 2 825 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,22 $
Last Close Price 17,63 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC18.88%3 928
KE HOLDINGS INC.-17.94%59 797
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-8.93%30 196
CBRE GROUP, INC.36.21%28 104
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED51.45%19 039
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED28.76%9 802