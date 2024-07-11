Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, 2024. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, 2024, to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

Dial in to 1-844-825-9789 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5180 (international), or click here (link will be activated 15 minutes prior to the earnings call) and enter passcode 3202691.

(link will be activated 15 minutes prior to the earnings call) and enter passcode 3202691. Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

