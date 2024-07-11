Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, 2024. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, 2024, to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:
- Dial in to 1-844-825-9789 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5180 (international), or click here (link will be activated 15 minutes prior to the earnings call) and enter passcode 3202691.
- Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com
An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711474171/en/