Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cushman & Wakefield plc    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushman & Wakefield : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Dial in to 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) and enter Conference ID: 13711593
  • Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
04:34pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 5
BU
10/05GHOST KITCHENS : cooking up creative ideas in response to COVID-19
PU
10/05CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Secures NAB Facilities Management Contract Extension
BU
10/01CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Recognized for Excellence at the 2020 Asia Pacific Propert..
BU
10/01CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Selects Carrier for Office Campus Modernization Project
PR
09/29BRICKS & MORTAR : The office isn't dead but it is evolving
AQ
09/29Indian house prices to fall 6% this year, risk to downside
RE
09/28CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named a 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer
BU
09/23CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Releases 2020 Global Office Impact Study
BU
09/18CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Arranges $126.6M Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Park in Atlant..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 572 M - -
Net income 2020 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 568 M 2 568 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,63 $
Last Close Price 11,64 $
Spread / Highest target 80,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-43.05%2 568
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.130.17%23 850
CBRE GROUP, INC.-20.75%15 910
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.47.03%6 994
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION46.07%5 781
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.24%5 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group