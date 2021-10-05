Log in
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
Cushman & Wakefield : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 4

10/05/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, November 4, 2021 to discuss the financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Dial in to 1-855-327-6838 (domestic) or 1-604-235-2082 (international) and enter Conference ID: 10016709
  • Live webcast can be accessed through Cushman & Wakefield’s IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call by accessing Cushman & Wakefield's IR website at http://ir.cushmanwakefield.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 807 M - -
Net income 2021 163 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 210 M 4 210 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.84%4 210
CBRE GROUP, INC.57.91%32 589
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-36.97%21 669
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.99%21 258
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED73.90%12 819
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION29.23%7 848