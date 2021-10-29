Log in
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/29 04:10:00 pm
18.39 USD   -0.76%
ENGAGE Jacksonville MSA Overview

10/29/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
ENGAGE Jacksonville MSA Overview Chris Owen • 10/27/2021
Learn why money and tenants flow to Jacksonville.

Jacksonville is a rock star market over the last year with solid growth and a depth of talent companies can harness to elevate revenue.

In this report, Cushman & Wakefield takes a closer look at what's driving this growth.

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 838 M - -
Net income 2021 165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 137 M 4 137 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,53 $
Average target price 24,03 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.95%4 137
CBRE GROUP, INC.67.41%34 551
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.03%23 709
KE HOLDINGS INC.-68.07%23 401
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED75.61%13 210
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION42.66%8 749