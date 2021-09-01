Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Green is Good: Sustainable Office Outperforms in Class A Urban Markets

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
As investor interest in ESG strategy rises, LEED-certified office provides a key indicator on comparative performance By 2023, 80% of investors intend to incorporate ESG into their strategy.

As demand for ESG-committed assets has grown, a key question has arisen: do these assets perform the same or better than their non-ESG peers? If so, is it possible to quantify this difference?

Key takeaways:

  • LEED-certified buildings have consistently achieved higher rents compared to their non-LEED counterparts.

  • Attaining ESG commitment through LEED certification does come at higher cost through construction or renovation.

  • LEED-certified assets outperform during recession-recovery periods.

  • The pandemic accelerated tenant demand for ESG assets.

  • LEED-certified assets held a 21.4% higher average market sales price per square foot over non-LEED buildings during the past three years.

  • Sustainable assets are still fairly niche, with LEED-certification accounting for just 2.5% of the total urban office inventory in the United States.

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 799 M - -
Net income 2021 168 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 050 M 4 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC22.32%4 050
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.54%31 688
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-29.67%24 272
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.60%21 543
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED63.71%12 292
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION34.50%8 166