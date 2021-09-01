Green is Good: Sustainable Office Outperforms in Class A Urban Markets

As investor interest in ESG strategy rises, LEED-certified office provides a key indicator on comparative performance By 2023, 80% of investors intend to incorporate ESG into their strategy.
As demand for ESG-committed assets has grown, a key question has arisen: do these assets perform the same or better than their non-ESG peers? If so, is it possible to quantify this difference?
Key takeaways:
-
LEED-certified buildings have consistently achieved higher rents compared to their non-LEED counterparts.
-
Attaining ESG commitment through LEED certification does come at higher cost through construction or renovation.
-
LEED-certified assets outperform during recession-recovery periods.
-
The pandemic accelerated tenant demand for ESG assets.
-
LEED-certified assets held a 21.4% higher average market sales price per square foot over non-LEED buildings during the past three years.
-
Sustainable assets are still fairly niche, with LEED-certification accounting for just 2.5% of the total urban office inventory in the United States.
