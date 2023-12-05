Official CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC press release

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that the real estate services firm has promoted Jeremy Edmiston to Executive Director, U.S. Lead Build-To-Rent/Single-Family Rent (BTR/SFR). In this new role, he will collaborate with the firm’s Capital Markets and Debt teams to provide unified BTR/SFR end-to-end solutions for Cushman & Wakefield’s clients.

“Over the past two years, Jeremy has proven himself a leader who is passionate about finding solutions for our BTR/SFR clients, building this new sector for our business from the ground up,” said Woody Stone, President, Multifamily Asset Services. “His passion drives him to cultivate a culture of care, and he is masterful at connecting people and opportunities for the good of all.”

Based in Dallas, Edmiston and his team oversee a property management portfolio of 9,500 homes and a pipeline of more than 2,500 homes. As the newly appointed U.S. lead, Edmiston will leverage his deep expertise, strong relationships and the Cushman & Wakefield brand to guide clients through the real estate lifecycle for their BTR/SFR assets.

“We’ve built a distinctive BTR/SFR practice over the past few years that provides end-to-end solutions for investors in the space, including property management, financing and sales,” Edmiston said. “Investment in BTR/SFR is accelerating and we expect further expansion regarding the deployment of domestic and global institutional capital to surge in coming years. Our scale, expertise, and creativity within the unified verticals will allow us to be a solid partner for this emerging sector.”

