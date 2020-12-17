Log in
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
12/17 10:57:53 am
15.525 USD   -1.68%
Millennials and COVID-19: The unlucky generation

12/17/2020 | 10:43am EST
Millennials have been more affected by the pandemic than other generations. Having attended school during the Dot.com crash, they came of age during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), and now find themselves enduring the worst recession in a century at a time when they are trying to build their careers, as well as focus on their personal lives.

In this article, Cushman & Wakefield's Global Head of Demographic Insights shares insights into why Millennials have been dubbed 'the unlucky generation.'

This article also addresses:

  • Millennials' challenges to working remotely
  • Economic difficulties this generation has faced
  • Low well-being and a lack of connections being two main concerns
  • What the future holds for Millennials

Read the full article.

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:42:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 673 M - -
Net income 2020 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 500 M 3 500 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,75 $
Last Close Price 15,79 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-22.75%3 500
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.206.67%31 763
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.41%21 576
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.33%7 757
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.00%5 781
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.15.61%5 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
