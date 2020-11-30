Podcast: Supporting diversity equity and inclusion in the way we work podcast





Recent years have been marked by increased awareness of the challenges organizations face in identifying and putting a value on differences in workplace culture. During the global pandemic, much has been spoken about where we are going to work - much less has been discussed about how this will affect different groups of people. As employees across the globe engage in discussions of racial justice, many organizations are starting to create their own diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) change agendas.

In this podcast Michael Creamer is joined by Kamillah Knight, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Ferrero, and Rachel Casanova, Senior Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield, to discuss how organizations can support diversity, equity and inclusion in the way we work and what we mean by 'organizational network analysis'.

Listen to the podcast: