CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Podcast: Supporting diversity equity and inclusion in the way we work podcast

11/30/2020 | 10:07am EST
Recent years have been marked by increased awareness of the challenges organizations face in identifying and putting a value on differences in workplace culture. During the global pandemic, much has been spoken about where we are going to work - much less has been discussed about how this will affect different groups of people. As employees across the globe engage in discussions of racial justice, many organizations are starting to create their own diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) change agendas.

In this podcast Michael Creamer is joined by Kamillah Knight, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Ferrero, and Rachel Casanova, Senior Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield, to discuss how organizations can support diversity, equity and inclusion in the way we work and what we mean by 'organizational network analysis'.

Listen to the podcast:

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 644 M - -
Net income 2020 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 386 M 3 386 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester President
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer
Duncan John Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-25.24%3 386
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.141.80%25 311
CBRE GROUP, INC.-0.26%20 035
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-23.05%6 873
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION46.20%5 932
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.21.19%5 729
