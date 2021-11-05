Slovakia MarketBeat

According to the National Bank of Slovakia, achieving the pre-crisis levels of gross domestic product will be postponed to the beginning of 2022, due to the effects of the third wave of COVID-19 and the supply chain disruptions affecting the industrial production. According to Statistical Office of the SR, year-on-year growth in consumer prices increased to 3.8% in the third quarter, and inflation should not return to 2% until 2023. The increase in prices was mainly due to the increase in input prices and the compensation of the loss of sales by retailers. The rise in prices also applies to real estate, which is supported by the fact that Slovakia is one of the countries with the lowest mortgage rates in the euro area. Confidence in retail and services has been very positive, but companies have faced the problem of a shortage of available workforce, which has seen a partial rotation towards sectors with higher resistance to the pandemic. The improvement in the epidemiological situation in the third quarter led to an increase in mobility, which brought about a gradual recovery of the service sector. However, this year's growth might be jeopardized by a low vaccination rate which still lags behind neighbouring countries, staying far below the threshold needed to keep the health care system in the country from being overloaded during the next wave of the pandemic.

Bratislava saw the completion of two new projects in the third quarter: Klingerka Offices and Jurkovič Heating Plant. Together, they increased the total stock by 14,700 sq m. The construction has moderated and the pressure on landlords to lease up new vacant spaces will be therefore reduced. This may reverse the three-year trend of climbing vacancy rate, which recorded no overall change during the third quarter. Total occupied stock increased by 13,800 sq m, demonstrating solid absorption of new supply. Although take-up decreased compared to the same quarter of last year, we record a robust, 79% year-over-year growth of year-to-date net take-up.

9 out of 10 metres leased in Q3 were in class A office buildings, half of which were in the Central Business District. New leases surpassed renegotiations for the fourth quarter in a row as tenants relocate to higher quality, newly built office buildings.

Despite the impact of the pandemic on the performance of shopping centres, new schemes are opening across Slovakia. In September, the Eperia shopping centre was expanded by approximately 11,000 square metres, competing for Prešov consumers with Novum Prešov, which opened its doors in October last year, and currently has an openness of more than 90%. A new major shopping centre was added to the map of Bratislava retail after the opening of Nivy, which should also have an impact on the performance of surrounding projects and regroup existing consumers among them. Eurovea 2, which is expected to open at the end of next year, is now the only large-scale retail project under half of next year. Some projects in the planning phase face the problem of rising prices for building materials, which reduce the potential profitability of projects.

Tenants can no longer draw subsidies in the form of rent relief, and pandemic aid to businesses has been reduced as well. An indirect consequence is that many employees migrate to sectors with greater job stability, such as industry. A significant change is also a widened gap between first-class and secondary retail projects.

Slovakia's industrial stock increased by 2% quarter-on-quarter after the completion of Log Center R7 by Go Asset, which is mostly let to a logistics operator for e-commerce. This is a new entry to the Slovak market by the Austrian developer, which plans to expand its development in the upcoming quarters. International investors flock to invest in the growing market as we see a record pipeline under construction, reaching 384,100 sq m, up threefold year over year. Troubling are the rising construction costs, lengthy permitting process and inadequate road infrastructure, which hinders a more even distribution of not only the industrial stock across Slovakia. We recorded the biggest quarterly change in total occupied stock in the last two years, resulting in the net absorption of 79,200 sq m. Vacancy rate decreased by one percentage point compared to last quarter. Weaker take-up in the third quarter is expected to be offset in the last quarter of this year.

