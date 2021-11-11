Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/11 01:31:39 pm
19.01 USD   +0.85%
01:28pTurkey MarketBeat Reports
PU
09:07aCushman & Wakefield Named a 2022 Military Friendly® Gold Employer
BU
03:28aGreater Los Angeles MarketBeat Reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Turkey MarketBeat Reports

11/11/2021 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Turkey MarketBeat Reports Tugra Gonden • 10/11/2021
Cushman & Wakefield MarketBeat reports analyse quarterly Turkey commercial property activity across office, retail and industrial real estate sectors including supply, demand and pricing trends at the market and submarket levels.
Office

In the third quarter of 2021, the general supply in the Istanbul office market remained at the same level of 6.5 million m², while leasing transactions were recorded as 64,018 m² in total. New lease agreements accounted for 84.9% of the leasing transactions realized in the third quarter and the highest office rents were realized in Istanbul Levent with ₺190 per square meter.

In line with the normalization steps in the third quarter of 2021, companies have determined new strategies with the start of the return to office process. In this process, the importance of the existence of offices has emerged as a result of the decrease in employee engagement and business continuity as a result of the remote working model. Many companies adopted the hybrid working model that sees individuals in the office 2 or 3 days a week and plan to continue this system permanently in the post-pandemic period.

Retail

The online sales volume, which increased in parallel with the change in consumer habits as a result of the pandemic, increased by 44% in August compared to the same month of the previous year, and the online sales turnover increased by 61.8%. Along with the rise of online retail, the concept of experience merchandising maintained its popularity in this quarter, while shopping malls started to turn into socialization areas again.

When we look at the square meter productivity indices on the basis of categories, it is seen that the most notable increase was experienced in the food and beverage category with 100%, as in the previous quarter. While digitalization gains momentum in the reshaped retail market, retailers strengthen their technological infrastructure in their physical stores. This trend will continue to strengthen in the following periods of the year.

Industrial

While the total transaction volume of warehouse space rental activities was realized as 64,000 m² in the third quarter of the year, a 20% increase was recorded in logistics rentals in 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. It is expected that the significant increase in warehouse leasing activities and rents will be maintained in the upcoming period.

In the third quarter of the year, industrial and logistics investment transactions gained momentum. While investment transactions mainly consist of land purchases, significant rental transactions on a category basis; logistics users and packaged food manufacturers and wholesalers.

While the fluctuations in the exchange rate and supply chain problems lead to cost increases, these factors create negative pressure on the manufacturing industry, but the improvement is expected to continue in the future. Along with the increasing demand for qualified storage areas in the developing e-commerce axis, new development projects, technology and automation investments in storage, and investments in transfer center and regional warehouses will also increase.

Due to the limited supply of qualified buildings, users are expected to turn to the built-to-suit model with the project developers for properties that can meet their needs for modern production facilities and logistics buildings.


Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
01:28pTurkey MarketBeat Reports
PU
09:07aCushman & Wakefield Named a 2022 Military Friendly® Gold Employer
BU
03:28aGreater Los Angeles MarketBeat Reports
PU
11/09INSTANT INSIGHT : Data Center Success Leads to Sustainability Questions
PU
11/09Thanks to the summer season, Prague's hotels are no longer the last in Europe
PU
11/08Cushman & Wakefield Research Shows EMEA Prime Logistics Yields Close To Converging On R..
PU
11/08Earnings Document
PU
11/05Slovakia MarketBeat
PU
11/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Cushman & Wakefield to $31 from $24, Keeps Outper..
MT
11/05CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 100 M - -
Net income 2021 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 212 M 4 212 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,85 $
Average target price 25,16 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC27.11%4 212
CBRE GROUP, INC.67.32%34 418
KE HOLDINGS INC.-63.83%26 509
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-52.79%16 370
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED82.07%13 385
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION37.32%8 449