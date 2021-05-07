Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CUSM TRUC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTOS   US23204X1037

CUSM TRUC

(CTOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUSM TRUC : Custom Truck One Source To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

05/07/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release first quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6838 or 1-604-235-2082. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Wednesday, May 19th, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 10014764.

ABOUT CUSTOM ONE TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal.  With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brad Meader, Chief Financial Officer
844.403.6138
investors@customtruck.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-truck-one-source-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-results-301286747.html

SOURCE Custom Truck One Source, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CUSM TRUC
12:23pCUSM TRUC  : Custom Truck One Source To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
05/05CUSM TRUC  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target on Custom Truck One Source to $12 ..
MT
05/04CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/30CUSM TRUC  : Custom Truck One Source To Present At Oppenheimer 16th Annual Indus..
PR
04/02NESCO  : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)
PU
04/02TATA POWER  : Takes Over Power Distribution in North Eastern Odisha
MT
04/01NESCO  : Completes Acquisition of Custom Truck One Source in Partnership with Pl..
PR
03/31CUSM TRUC  : Nesco Holdings Completes Acquisition of Custom Truck One Source in ..
PU
03/22NESCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/22NESCO  : to Rebrand to Custom Truck One Source
MT
More news