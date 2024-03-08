Thursday, March 7, 2024,

Lagos, Nigeria.

LATE SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 AND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDING 31 MARCH 2024 - CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC.

Custodian Investment Plc ("the Company") would like to notify its valued Shareholders and other stakeholders that the Company's Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for first quarter ending March 31, 2024, may not be filed by the regulatory due date of March 30, 2024 and April 30, 2024 respectively, in accordance with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

This delay is due to the necessity for the Company's insurance subsidiaries to prepare their audited accounts in line with the recently adopted International Financial Reporting Standards 17 (IFRS 17) and approved by the National Insurance Commission (its Primary Regulator).

All efforts are being made to expedite the process, and the Company anticipates that the Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the UFS for Q1 2024 will be filed on or before June 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors and the entire Management of Custodian Investment Plc sincerely regret the inconveniences the delay may cause our valued Shareholders and other stakeholders.

ADEYINKA JAFOJO

Company Secretarial Services