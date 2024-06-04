UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED
31ST MARCH 2024
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of financial position
As at 31 March 2024
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Note
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
31-Mar-24
31-Dec-23
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
39,204,773
25,059,031
767,352
1,633,189
Trade receivables
7
2,225,734
814,563
-
-
Financial assets:
6
209,689,681
190,710,235
7,284,730
5,310,224
- Fair value through profit or loss
73,778,614
77,132,991
2,789,421
1,539,430
- Fair value through OCI
30,096,475
33,631,630
391,000
391,000
- Debt securities at amortised cost
105,814,592
79,945,614
4,104,309
3,379,794
Inventories
8
3,206,374
3,200,157
-
-
Other receivables and prepayments
9
7,380,538
6,945,377
4,534,705
4,466,713
Reinsurance contract assets
18
20,283,913
13,133,246
-
-
Right-of-use-assets
17
11,595
13,448
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
10
-
-
15,373,012
15,373,012
Equity accounted investee
11
4,502,766
4,452,558
3,296,161
3,296,161
Investments in joint ventures
12
120,141
120,141
-
-
Investment properties
13
13,259,000
13,259,000
7,921,000
7,921,000
Property, plant and equipment
15
13,988,924
13,886,881
266,885
293,943
Intangible assets
14
270,098
231,809
6,284
8,378
Statutory deposits
16
3,275,856
3,190,651
-
-
Total assets
317,419,393
275,017,097
39,450,129
38,302,620
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current income tax payable
23
3,102,940
1,876,005
1,250,134
1,217,134
Trade payables
21
21,060,271
21,299,957
-
-
Other payables
22
31,423,623
12,755,354
1,669,840
1,572,472
Reinsurance contract liabilities
18
265,421
45,341
-
-
Insurance contract liabilities
18
158,550,552
144,509,540
-
-
Investment contract liabilities
19
3,552,811
3,861,091
-
-
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
20
2,146,881
2,146,881
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
24
7,056,659
7,056,659
820,259
820,259
Total liabilities
227,159,158
193,550,828
3,740,233
3,609,865
Equity
Issued share capital
25
2,940,933
2,940,933
2,940,933
2,940,933
Share premium
26
6,412,357
6,412,357
6,412,357
6,412,357
Retained earnings
27
55,871,821
45,666,889
26,356,606
25,339,465
Contingency reserve
27
14,663,338
14,303,164
-
-
Fair value reserves
27
(723,498)
1,108,348
-
-
Revaluation reserve
27
1,113,597
1,113,597
-
-
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
80,278,548
71,545,288
35,709,896
34,692,755
Non-controlling interests
9,981,687
9,920,981
-
-
Total equity
90,260,235
81,466,269
35,709,896
34,692,755
Total equity and liabilities
317,419,393
275,017,097
39,450,129
38,302,620
The accounts were approved by the Board of directors on 10 May 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
Dr. (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson
Wole Oshin
Ademola Ajuwon
Chairman
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2018/PRO/DIR/003/00000018366
FRC/2013/PRO/FORM CO7/003/00000003054
FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000002608
1
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Note
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Interest income
28
6,789,271
4,514,270
112,627
40,746
Operating and Investment Income
29
2,955,769
2,200,441
32,007
2,060,524
Net fair value (losses)/gains
33
(3,082,406)
(6,238,837)
1,251,649
36,812
Net realised gains
34
380,107
102,068
-
519
Investment result
7,042,741
577,942
1,396,283
2,138,601
Insurance service revenue
28,292,725
20,526,656
-
-
Insurance service expenses
(12,109,239)
(6,792,160)
-
-
Net expense from reinsurance contract held
(8,949,041)
(6,877,291)
-
-
Insurance service result
7,234,445
6,857,205
-
-
Finance income (expenses) from insurance contracts (net)
2,557,146
(1,189,966)
-
-
Finance income from reinsurance contracts (net)
60,945
(28,361)
-
-
Net insurance finance expenses
2,618,091
(1,218,327)
-
-
Direct operating expenses
(648,485)
(449,497)
Net income
16,246,792
5,767,323
1,396,283
2,138,601
Impairment (allowance)/write back
38
(131,177)
(61,014)
-
-
Finance costs
39
(48,329)
(36,035)
-
-
Management expenses
37
(4,145,881)
(3,046,324)
(346,142)
(352,536)
Share of result of equity accounted investee
11
48,440
9,137
-
-
Share of loss from investment in joint venture
14
-
-
-
-
Profit before taxation
11,969,845
2,633,087
1,050,141
1,786,065
Income tax expenses
23
(1,262,317)
(629,077)
(33,000)
(233,000)
Profit for the period
10,707,528
2,004,010
1,017,141
1,553,065
Other comprehensive income (OCI):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Equity-accounted investee -share of OCI
11
1,987
253
-
-
Net gain/(loss) on equity instrument at FVOCI
40
(1,915,549)
(27,080)
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
net of tax
(1,913,562)
(26,827)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
8,793,966
1,977,183
1,017,141
1,553,065
Profit for the period attributable to:
- Owners of the parent
10,565,106
1,970,448
1,017,141
1,553,065
- Non-controlling interests
142,422
33,562
-
-
10,707,528
2,004,010
1,017,141
1,553,065
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Owners of the parent
8,685,927
1,923,244
1,017,141
1,553,065
- Non-controlling interests
108,039
53,939
-
-
8,793,966
1,977,183
1,017,141
1,553,065
Earnings per share:
From continuing operations
Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)
41
180
34
17
26
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)
41
180
34
17
26
2
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
For the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Attributable to owners of the Parent
Issued share
Share
Retained
Contingency
Revaluation
Fair Value
Non-controlling
In thousands of naira
capital
premium
earnings
reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Total
interests
Total equity
At 1 January 2023
2,940,933
6,412,357
45,666,889
14,303,164
1,113,597
1,108,348
71,545,288
9,920,981
81,466,269
Profit for the period
-
-
10,565,106
-
-
-
10,565,106
142,422
10,707,528
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(1,831,846)
(1,831,846)
(81,716)
(1,913,562)
Correction of error in valuation of investment in su
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer between reserves
-
-
(360,174)
360,174
-
-
-
-
-
2,940,933
6,412,357
55,871,821
14,663,338
1,113,597
(723,498)
80,278,548
9,981,687
90,260,235
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 31 March 2024
2,940,933
6,412,357
55,871,821
14,663,338
1,113,597
(723,498)
80,278,548
9,981,687
90,260,235
Restated
Restated
Issued share
Share
Retained
Contingency
Revaluation
Fair Value
Non-controlling
capital
interests
In thousands of naira
premium
earnings
reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Total
Total equity
At 1 January 2023
2,940,933
6,412,357
31,454,499
13,575,751
630,498
477,604
55,491,642
9,409,347
64,900,989
2,940,933
6,412,357
31,454,499
13,575,751
630,498
477,604
55,491,642
9,409,347
64,900,989
Profit for the period
-
-
19,057,108
-
-
-
19,057,108
620,245
19,677,353
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
483,099
630,744
1,113,843
222,267
1,336,110
Correction of error
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer of fair value reserve of equity instruments
designated at FVOCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on reclassification of asset of disposal
group held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer between reserves
-
-
(727,413)
727,413
-
-
-
-
-
2,940,933
6,412,357
49,784,194
14,303,164
1,113,597
1,108,348
75,662,593
10,251,859
85,914,452
Dividend Paid
-
-
(4,117,305)
-
-
-
(4,117,305)
(330,878)
(4,448,183)
At 31 December 2023
2,940,933
6,412,357
45,666,889
14,303,164
1,113,597
1,108,348
71,545,288
9,920,981
81,466,269
Company
Attributable to owners of the Company
Issued share
Share
Retained
Contingency
Revaluation
Fair value
In thousands of naira
capital
premium
earnings
reserve
Reserve
reserve
Total
At 1 January 2024
2,940,933
6,412,357
25,339,465
-
-
-
34,692,755
Profit for the period
-
-
1,017,141
-
-
-
1,017,141
Dividend Paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 31 March 2024
2,940,933
6,412,357
26,356,606
-
-
-
35,709,896
At 1 January 2023
2,940,933
6,412,357
21,206,081
-
-
-
30,559,371
Profit for the period
-
-
8,250,689
-
-
-
8,250,689
Dividend Paid
(4,117,305)
(4,117,305)
At 31 December 2023
2,940,933
6,412,357
25,339,465
-
-
-
34,692,755
3
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
For the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Note
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-24
31-Mar-23
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before taxation
11,969,845
2,633,087
1,050,141
1,786,065
Adjustments for non-cash items:
- Write back of excess tax provision
-
(20,000)
-
-
- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
15
345,646
175,854
31,469
31,162
- Deprecition on right-of-use assets
17
1,853
1,078
-
-
- Impairment charge/(write back) on financial assets at amortised cost
38
131,177
61,014
-
-
- Amortisation of intangible assets and deferred expenses
14
11,483
14,846
2,094
2,094
- Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
34
(5,501)
11,564
-
(519)
- Gain on disposal equities & other investment
34
(362,271)
(10,815)
-
(27,315)
- Fair value losses on financial assets FTPL
33
7,840,820
6,164,486
(1,249,991)
(36,815)
- Exchange rate differential
33
(4,758,414)
74,351
(1,658)
3
- Share of result of equity accounted investee
11
(48,440)
(9,137)
-
-
- WHT on dividend
23
-
-
-
200,000
- Dividend income
29
(148,580)
(143,291)
-
(2,000,000)
- Interest income
28
(909,902)
(406,887)
(80,212)
(37,974)
- Investment income
28
(5,879,369)
(4,107,383)
(32,415)
(2,772)
Changes in working capital:
Increase in reinsurance assets
18
(7,150,667)
(3,884,064)
-
-
(Increase)/decrease in other receivables and prepayment
9
(435,161)
(412,896)
(67,992)
(1,905,917)
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables
7
(1,411,171)
(162,262)
-
-
Increase/ (Decrease) in insurance contract liabilities
18
14,041,012
8,125,000
-
-
Increase/ (Decrease) in Reinsurance contract liabilities
18
220,080
-
Increase in investment contract liabilities
19
(308,280)
(191,139)
-
-
Increase in other payables
22
18,668,269
(614,862)
97,368
(168,408)
Increase in trade payable
21
(239,686)
(5,182,644)
-
-
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
8
(6,217)
123,181
-
-
Increase in statutory deposit
16
(85,205)
(78,128)
-
-
Decrease in borrowings
20
-
47,642
-
-
Income tax paid
23
(35,382)
-
-
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
31,445,939
2,208,595
(251,196)
(2,160,396)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
15
(155,251)
(135,732)
(4,411)
(24,046)
Lease payment for right-of-use asset
17
-
(12,902)
-
-
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
34
5,501
14,286
-
7,043
Proceeds from sale of long term investment securities
-
-
-
27,315
Purchase of intangible
14
(49,772)
(4,369)
-
-
(Purchase)/redemption of investments (financial assets)
(28,796,940)
(7,318,026)
(724,515)
(322,420)
Redemption of investments (financial assets)
-
-
-
-
Purchase of investment in equity accounted investee
11
-
-
-
-
Purchase of investment properties
13
-
-
-
Dividend received
29
148,580
143,291
-
1,800,000
Investment income received
28
6,789,271
4,514,270
112,627
40,746
Net cash (used)/provided by investing activities
(22,058,611)
(2,799,182)
(616,299)
1,528,638
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividend Paid during the period
-
-
-
-
Purchase of investment in subsidiaries
10
-
-
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
-
-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
9,387,328
(590,587)
(867,495)
(631,758)
Cash and cash equivalents at begining of the year
25,059,031
22,044,849
1,633,189
1,855,127
Effect of change in exchange rate
33
4,758,414
(74,351)
1,658
(3)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
5
39,204,773
21,379,911
767,352
1,223,366
4
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
- Corporate information
-
Custodian Investment Plc. ("the Company") is the investment holding company that resulted from the successful merger of Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc and Crusader (Nigeria) Plc. Custodian Investment Plc was incorporated on 22 August 1991 as a private limited liability company under the name Accident and General Insurance Company Limited. It changed its name to Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc on 5 February 1993, became a public limited liability company on 29 September 2006 and later changed its name to Custodian Investment Plc on 24 May 2018.
The Company is quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and has its registered office at 16A Commercial Avenue, Sabo Yaba Lagos, Nigeria.
The financial statements of Custodian Investment Plc have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors of the Company have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.
The financial statements of the Company and the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Group are as at, and for the period ended, 31 March 2024.
- Principal activities
Custodian Investment Plc is an investment holding company with significant interests in life and non-life insurance, pension fund administration, trusteeship and property holding companies. The subsidiaries are:
- Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited - a wholly owned subsidiary that carries on general insurance business,
- Custodian Life Assurance Limited - a wholly owned subsidiary that underwrites life insurance risks, such as those associated with death, disability and health liability. The Company also issues a diversified portfolio of investment contracts to provide its customers with fund management solutions for their savings and other long-term needs.
- Custodian Trustees Limited - a wholly owned subsidiary that carries on the business of Trusteeship and Company Secretarial services.
- Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited - a subsidiary that is involved in the administration and management of Pension Fund Assets. The group owns 76.55% of Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited.
- UPDC Plc - a subsidiary that engages in the acquisition, development, sale and management of a diverse mix of commercial, residential, hospitality and retail property assets across Nigeria. The group owns 51% UPDC.
-
Going Concern
These consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis. The Group has no intention or need to reduce substantially the scope of its business operations. The management believes that the going concern assumption is appropriate for the Group and the Company due to sufficient capital adequacy ratio and projected liquidity, based on historical experience that short-term obligations will be financed in the normal course of business. Liquidity ratio and continuous evaluation of current ratio of the Group is carried out to ensure that there are no going concern threats to the operation of the Group.
- Statement of compliance
The Group's consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standard as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
The consolidated and separate financial statements comply with the requirement of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, Insurance Act, CAP I17 LFN 2004, the Financial Reporting Council Amendment Act, 2023 and the Guidelines issued by the National Insurance Commission to the extent that they are not in conflict with the IFRS Accounting Standards. Additional information required by national regulations is included where appropriate.
- Custodian Investment Plc. ("the Company") is the investment holding company that resulted from the successful merger of Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc and Crusader (Nigeria) Plc. Custodian Investment Plc was incorporated on 22 August 1991 as a private limited liability company under the name Accident and General Insurance Company Limited. It changed its name to Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc on 5 February 1993, became a public limited liability company on 29 September 2006 and later changed its name to Custodian Investment Plc on 24 May 2018.
- Material accounting policies
The material accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated and separate financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
5
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
-
Basis of preparation and measurement
The financial statements comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position, the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows and summary of material accounting policies and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements which have been prepared in accordance with the going concern principle under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, investment properties, investment in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income and land buildings, which have been measured at fair value.
The Group and the Company classifies their expenses by the nature of expense method.
The figures shown in the consolidated and separate financial statements are stated in thousands unless otherwise indicated.
The disclosures on risks from financial instruments are presented in the financial risk management report.
The consolidated and separate statements of cash flows shows the changes in cash and cash equivalents arising during the year from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities. Cash and cash equivalents include short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.
The cash flows from operating activities are determined by using the indirect method and the net income is therefore adjusted by non-cash items, such as measurement gains or losses, changes in provisions, as well as changes from receivables and liabilities in the corresponding note. In addition, all income and expenses from cash transactions that are attributable to investing or financing activities are eliminated. Fees and commission received or paid, income tax paid are classified as operating cash flows.
The Group's assignment of the cash flows to operating, investing and financing category depends on the Group's business model (management approach).
Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the consolidated and separate statements of financial position only when there is a legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, or to realise the assets and settle the liability simultaneously.
- Basis of consolidation
Subsidiaries
The financial statements of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date the Group acquires control, up to the date that such effective control ceases.
Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date the Group gains control until the date the Group ceases to control the subsidiary.
Profit or loss and each component of OCI are attributed to the equity holders of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. When necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies into line with the Group's accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation.
For the purpose of these financial statements, subsidiaries are entities over which the Group, directly or indirectly, has the power to govern the financial and operating policies so as to obtain benefits from their activities.
Changes in the Group's interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions (transactions with owners). Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interest is adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognised directly in equity and attributed to the Group.
Inter-company transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between companies within the Group are eliminated on consolidation. Unrealised losses are also eliminated in the same manner as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.
Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. In the separate financial statements, investments in subsidiaries and associates are measured at cost.
6
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
Loss of Control
On loss of control, the Group derecognises the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, any controlling interests and the other components of equity related to the subsidiary. Any surplus or deficit arising on the loss of control is recognised in profit or loss. If the Group retains any interest in the previous subsidiary, then such interest is measured at fair value at the date that control is lost.
Subsequently, that retained interest is accounted for as an equity-accounted investee or as an financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) depending on the level of influence retained.
Associates
Associates are all entities over which the Group has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method of accounting and are initially recognised at cost. The Group's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition, net of any accumulated impairment loss.
The Group's share of its associates' post-acquisition profits or losses is recognised in profit or loss, and its share of post-acquisition movements in reserves is recognised in reserves. The cumulative post-acquisition movements are adjusted against the carrying amount of the investment. When the Group's share of losses in an associate equal or exceeds its interest in the associate, including any other unsecured receivables, the Group does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.
Unrealised gains on transactions between the Group and its associates are eliminated to the extent of the Group's interest in the associates. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred.
Dilution gains and losses arising in investments in associates are recognised in profit or loss.
After application of the equity method, the Group determines whether it is necessary to recognise an impairment loss on its investment in its associate. At each reporting date, the Group determines whether there is objective evidence that the investment in the associate is impaired. If there is such evidence, the Group calculates the amount of impairment as the difference between the recoverable amount of the associate and it's carrying value, and then recognises the loss as Share of profit of an associate in profit or loss.
Upon loss of significant influence over the associate, the Group measures and recognises any retained investment at its fair value. Any difference between the carrying amount of the associate upon loss of significant influence and the fair value of the retained investment and proceeds from disposal is recognised in profit or loss.
Non-controlling interests
Acquisitions of non-controlling interests are accounted for as transactions with equity holders in their capacity as owners and therefore no goodwill is recognised as a result of such transactions. The adjustments to non-controlling interests are based on the proportionate amount of the net assets of the subsidiary.
Non-controlling interests are measured at their proportionate share of the acquirer's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date.
Changes in the Group's interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions.
2.3 Functional and presentation currency
The financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. Except where expressly indicated, financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand.
7
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
2.4 Insurance and reinsurance contracts classification
The Group issues insurance contracts in the normal course of business, under which it accepts significant insurance risk from its policyholders by agreeing to compensate the policyholder if a specified uncertain future event adversely affects the policyholder. As a general guideline, the Group determines whether it has significant insurance risk on a contract by contract basis by comparing benefits payable after an insured event with benefits payable if the insured event did not occur. In making this assessment, the Group considers all its substantive rights and obligations, whether they arise from contract, law or regulation. The Group determines whether a contract contains significant insurance risk by assessing if an insured event could cause the Group to pay to the policyholder additional amounts that are significant in any single scenario with commercial substance even if the insured event is extremely unlikely or the expected present value of the contingent cash flows is a small proportion of the expected present value of the remaining cash flows from the insurance contract.
The Group's Insurance contracts are classified into various classes like Non life Insurance contracts ( Motor, Aviation, Bond, Marine, Accident, Engineering , Oil and gas) and Life insurance contracts (Group Life, Credit Life, Individual Life and Annuities. Products sold by the Group are classified as insurance contracts when the Group accepts significant insurance risk from a policyholder.
The Group also issues a diversified portfolio of investment contracts to provide its customers with fund management solutions for their savings and other long-term needs. The Group does not issue any contracts with discretional participating features (DPF).
The Group uses facultative and treaty reinsurance to mitigate some of its risk exposures. Reinsurance contracts held are accounted for applying IFRS 17 when they meet the definition of an insurance contract. This includes the condition that the contract must transfer significant insurance risk. Reinsurance contracts transfer significant insurance risk only if they transfer to the reinsurer substantially all the insurance risk relating to the reinsured portions of the underlying insurance contracts, even if a reinsurance contract does not expose the issuer (reinsurer) to the possibility of a significant loss.
Reinsurance contracts held are accounted for separately from underlying insurance contracts issued and are assessed on an individual contract basis.
Insurance risk on Non Life business and Group life insurance contracts are ceded out to reinsurance companies via quota share reinsurance contracts held and accounted for applying the PAA, the Group assumes that all reinsurance contracts held in each portfolio will not result in a net gain on initial recognition, unless facts and circumstances indicate otherwise.
8
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports
31 March 2024
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements
In determining the timing of initial recognition of a reinsurance contract held, the Group assesses whether the reinsurance contract's terms provide protection on losses on a proportionate basis. The Group recognises a group of reinsurance contracts held that provides proportionate coverage:
- At the start of the coverage period of that group of reinsurance contracts held
- At the initial recognition of any of the underlying insurance contracts, whichever is later
The Group recognises a group of non-proportional reinsurance contracts at the earliest of the beginning of the coverage period of the group or the date an underlying onerous group of contracts is recognised. The boundary of a reinsurance contract held includes cash flows resulting from the underlying contracts covered by the reinsurance contract held. This includes cash flows from insurance contracts that are expected to be issued by the Group in the future if these contracts are expected to be issued within the boundary of the reinsurance contract held.
The Group does not have any reinsurance contracts held measured under the General Model Cash flows are within the boundary of a reinsurance contract held, if they arise from the substantive rights and obligations of the cedant that exist during the reporting period in which the Group is compelled to pay amounts to the reinsurer or has a substantive right to receive services from the reinsurer.
Recognition, measurement and presentation of insurance contracts
-
Separating components from insurance and reinsurance contracts
Some insurance contracts may contain one or more components that would be within the scope of another IFRS if they were separate contracts. Such components may be embedded derivatives, an investment component, or a component for services other than insurance contract services. When separated, those components must be accounted for under the relevant IFRS instead of under IFRS 17. This makes these components more comparable to similar contracts that are issued by the Group and other entities as separate contracts and allows users of financial statements to better compare the risks undertaken by entities in different businesses or industries.
Therefore, the Group:
- Applies IFRS 9 to determine whether there is an embedded derivative to be bifurcated (i.e., be separated) and, if there is, account for that separate derivative.
- Separates from a host insurance contract an investment component if, and only if, that investment component is distinct and apply IFRS 9 to account for the separated component unless it is an investment contract with discretionary participation features and;
- Separates from the host insurance contract any promise to transfer to a policyholder distinct goods or services other than insurance
Embedded derivatives are not separated for accounting purposes if the non-derivative host is a financial asset within the scope of IFRS 9 i.e., the classification criteria of IFRS 9 are applied to the financial asset as a whole, otherwise, an embedded derivative will be separated from the host contract if and only if, all the criteria below are met:
- The economic characteristics and risks of the embedded derivatives are not closely related to the economic
characteristics and risks of the host;
- A separate instrument with the same terms as embedded derivative would meet the definition of a derivative; and
- The hybrid contract is not measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in profit or loss.
An investment component is distinct if and only if, both of the following conditions are met;
- a contract with equivalent terms is sold, or could be sold, separately in the same market or the same jurisdiction, either by entities that issue insurance contracts or by other parties. An investment component and an insurance component are highly interrelated if and only if; the Group is unable to measure one component without considering the other or the policyholder is unable to benefit from one component unless the other is also present, for example the lapse and maturity of one component causes the lapse or maturity of the other.
The Group assesses its life insurance products to determine whether they contain distinct components which must be accounted for under another IFRS instead of under IFRS 17. Currently, the Group's products do not include any distinct components that require separation.
9
