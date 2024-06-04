Custodian Investment Plc

31 March 2024

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements

Loss of Control

On loss of control, the Group derecognises the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, any controlling interests and the other components of equity related to the subsidiary. Any surplus or deficit arising on the loss of control is recognised in profit or loss. If the Group retains any interest in the previous subsidiary, then such interest is measured at fair value at the date that control is lost.

Subsequently, that retained interest is accounted for as an equity-accounted investee or as an financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) depending on the level of influence retained.

Associates

Associates are all entities over which the Group has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method of accounting and are initially recognised at cost. The Group's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition, net of any accumulated impairment loss.

The Group's share of its associates' post-acquisition profits or losses is recognised in profit or loss, and its share of post-acquisition movements in reserves is recognised in reserves. The cumulative post-acquisition movements are adjusted against the carrying amount of the investment. When the Group's share of losses in an associate equal or exceeds its interest in the associate, including any other unsecured receivables, the Group does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.

Unrealised gains on transactions between the Group and its associates are eliminated to the extent of the Group's interest in the associates. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred.

Dilution gains and losses arising in investments in associates are recognised in profit or loss.

After application of the equity method, the Group determines whether it is necessary to recognise an impairment loss on its investment in its associate. At each reporting date, the Group determines whether there is objective evidence that the investment in the associate is impaired. If there is such evidence, the Group calculates the amount of impairment as the difference between the recoverable amount of the associate and it's carrying value, and then recognises the loss as Share of profit of an associate in profit or loss.

Upon loss of significant influence over the associate, the Group measures and recognises any retained investment at its fair value. Any difference between the carrying amount of the associate upon loss of significant influence and the fair value of the retained investment and proceeds from disposal is recognised in profit or loss.

Non-controlling interests

Acquisitions of non-controlling interests are accounted for as transactions with equity holders in their capacity as owners and therefore no goodwill is recognised as a result of such transactions. The adjustments to non-controlling interests are based on the proportionate amount of the net assets of the subsidiary.

Non-controlling interests are measured at their proportionate share of the acquirer's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date.

Changes in the Group's interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions.

2.3 Functional and presentation currency

The financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. Except where expressly indicated, financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand.