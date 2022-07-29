CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED
30TH JUNE 2022
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 June 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2022
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Note
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
17,596,380
17,176,184
1,065,473
601,326
Trade receivables
7
2,842,785
174,759
-
-
Financial assets:
6
123,755,716
113,959,758
4,979,142
5,474,647
- Fair value through profit or loss
72,809,184
68,536,913
556,189
1,101,825
- Fair value through OCI
2,229,402
1,391,534
391,000
391,000
- Debt securities at amortised cost
48,717,130
44,031,311
4,031,953
3,981,822
Reinsurance assets
8
15,630,333
8,252,161
-
-
Inventories
9
5,508,344
6,084,508
-
-
Deferred acquisition costs
10
1,663,490
784,693
-
-
Other receivables and prepayments
11
6,077,609
6,022,573
2,836,445
1,904,939
Right-of-use-assets
20
54,755
69,862
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
12
-
-
15,373,012
15,373,012
Investments in joint ventures
14
130,392
130,393
-
-
Investment in associates
13
3,897,037
4,801,675
525,364
525,364
Investment properties
15
11,775,023
11,760,655
7,081,066
7,081,066
Assets of disposal group classified as
held for sale
16
8,083,946
8,086,683
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
18
4,583,330
4,696,005
220,786
94,548
Intangible assets
17
141,716
172,486
20,943
25,132
Statutory deposits
19
2,382,008
2,299,144
-
-
Total assets
204,122,864
184,471,539
32,102,231
31,080,034
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
21
104,998,314
85,036,841
-
-
Investment contract liabilities
22
8,279,560
8,616,191
-
-
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings
23
2,516,509
2,516,621
Trade payables
24
6,712,847
8,618,956
-
-
Liabilities of disposal group classified as
held for sale/distribution to owners
25
1,226,051
1,187,895
-
-
Other payables
26
9,652,394
10,159,372
1,311,413
1,258,315
Current income tax payable
27
2,207,504
1,941,504
1,021,171
657,323
Deferred tax liabilities
28
2,134,373
2,134,377
624,088
624,088
Total liabilities
137,727,552
120,211,757
2,956,672
2,539,726
Equity
Issued share capital
29
2,940,933
2,940,933
2,940,933
2,940,933
Share premium
30
6,412,357
6,412,357
6,412,357
6,412,357
Retained earnings
31
33,505,247
31,613,718
19,792,269
19,187,018
Contingency reserve
31
13,272,926
12,961,014
-
-
Fair value reserves
31
429,205
504,196
-
-
Revaluation reserve
31
685,081
685,081
-
-
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
57,245,749
55,117,299
29,145,559
28,540,308
Non-controlling interests
9,149,563
9,142,483
-
-
Total equity
66,395,312
64,259,782
29,145,559
28,540,308
Total equity and liabilities
204,122,864
184,471,539
32,102,231
31,080,034
The accounts were approved by the Board of directors on 29 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Dr. (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson
Wole Oshin
Ademola Ajuwon
Chairman
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2018/IODN/00000018366
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002068
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 June 2022
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Group
Group
Group
Group
Company
Company
Company
Company
Q2 ended
Q2 ended
Year to date
Year to date
Q2 ended
Q2 ended
Year to date
Year to date
In thousands of naira
Note
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross Revenue
25,113,101
22,873,279
48,497,997
42,188,105
2,574,830
3,349,847
4,094,969
4,615,782
Interest income
33
3,359,006
2,867,838
6,908,800
5,330,897
16,241
166,736
38,872
197,322
Operating and Investment Income
32
21,754,095
20,005,442
41,589,197
36,857,208
2,558,589
3,183,111
4,056,097
4,418,460
Operating Expenses
34
(14,537,116)
(11,962,429)
(27,253,172)
(23,241,621)
-
-
-
-
Change in Provision for Outstanding Claims and
Life Fund Estimate
34(iii)
(3,119,756)
(1,633,618)
(9,814,634)
10,588,495
-
-
-
-
Net income
7,456,229
9,277,232
11,430,191
29,534,979
2,574,830
3,349,847
4,094,969
4,615,782
Net fair value losses
35
(2,584,727)
(3,475,198)
(1,432,972)
(22,101,453)
(29,328)
(44,148)
(120,715)
(97,105)
Net realised gains
36
1,329,781
703,950
1,821,626
3,179,137
25,950
490
28,515
490
Impairment allowance
38
-
140,462
(19,671)
(101,248)
-
(75,000)
-
(450,000)
Finance costs
39
(40,124)
(171,868)
(93,845)
(368,059)
-
-
-
-
Management expenses
37
(2,495,224)
(2,377,665)
(4,873,731)
(4,493,236)
(314,426)
(241,780)
(666,918)
(646,654)
Share of result of associates
13
(385,452)
-
(758,477)
-
-
-
Profit before taxation
3,280,483
4,096,913
6,073,121
5,650,120
2,257,026
2,989,409
3,335,851
3,422,513
Income tax expenses
27
(724,754)
(550,441)
(1,322,260)
(987,411)
(240,854)
(388,983)
(377,854)
(421,983)
Profit from continuing operation
2,555,729
3,546,472
4,750,861
4,662,709
2,016,172
2,600,426
2,957,997
3,000,530
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operation
41
(19,559)
(39,454)
(28,287)
(29,316)
-
-
-
-
Profit for the period
2,536,170
3,507,018
4,722,574
4,633,393
2,016,172
2,600,426
2,957,997
3,000,530
Other comprehensive income (OCI):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Equity-accounted investee -share of OCI
13
(6,818)
-
(6,818)
-
-
-
Net gain/(loss) on equity instrument at FVOCI
40
1,990
(91,589)
(133,545)
(75,126)
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period net
of tax
(4,828)
(91,589)
(140,363)
(75,126)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,531,342
3,415,430
4,582,211
4,558,267
2,016,172
2,600,426
2,957,997
3,000,530
Profit for the period attributable to:
- Owners of the parent
2,489,382
3,552,438
4,556,187
4,799,625
2,016,172
2,600,426
2,957,997
3,000,530
- Non-controlling interests
46,788
(45,420)
166,387
(166,232)
-
-
-
-
2,536,170
3,507,018
4,722,574
4,633,393
2,016,172
2,600,426
2,957,997
3,000,530
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Owners of the parent
2,396,136
3,409,088
4,447,005
4,666,200
2,016,172
2,600,426
2,957,997
3,000,530
- Non-controlling interests
135,206
6,342
135,206
(107,933)
-
-
2,531,342
3,415,430
4,582,211
4,558,267
2,016,172
2,600,426
2,957,997
3,000,530
Earnings/(loss) per share:
From continuing operations
Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)
42
43
61
78
82
34
44
50
51
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)
42
43
60
78
82
34
44
50
51
Custodian Investment Plc
Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 June 2022
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Group
Attributable to owners of the Parent
Issued share
Share
Retained
Revaluation
Other
Fair Value
Non-controlling
In thousands of naira
capital
premium
earnings
Contingency
reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Total
interests
Total equity
At 1 January 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
31,613,718
12,961,014
685,081
-
504,196
55,117,299
9,142,483
64,259,782
Profit for the period
-
-
4,556,187
-
-
-
4,556,187
166,387
4,722,574
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(74,991)
(74,991)
(65,372)
(140,363)
Transfer between reserves
-
-
(311,912)
311,912
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,940,933
6,412,357
35,857,993
13,272,926
685,081
-
429,205
59,598,495
9,243,498
68,841,993
Dividend Paid
-
-
(2,352,746)
-
-
-
(2,352,746)
(93,935)
(2,446,681)
At 30 June 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
33,505,247
13,272,926
685,081
-
429,205
57,245,749
9,149,563
66,395,312
At 1 January 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
25,379,762
11,679,092
698,693
538,075
47,648,912
9,857,472
57,506,384
Profit for the period
-
-
4,799,625
-
-
4,799,625
(166,232)
4,633,393
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(97,444)
12,512
(84,932)
9,806
(75,126)
Share of profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Indirect NCI
-
-
-
-
Transfer between reserves
-
-
(1,028,007)
1,028,007
-
-
2,940,933
6,412,357
29,151,380
12,707,099
601,249
550,587
52,363,605
9,701,046
62,064,651
Dividend Paid
(2,646,839)
-
(2,646,839)
(110,079)
(2,756,918)
At 30 June 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
26,504,541
12,707,099
601,249
550,587
49,716,766
9,590,967
59,307,733
Company
Attributable to owners of the Company
Issued share
Share
Retained
Revaluation
Fair value
In thousands of naira
capital
premium
earnings
Contingency
reserve
Reserve
reserve
Total
At 1 January 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
19,187,018
-
-
-
28,540,308
Profit for the period
-
-
2,957,997
-
-
-
2,957,997
Dividend Paid
-
-
(2,352,746)
-
-
-
(2,352,746)
At 30 June 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
19,792,269
-
-
-
29,145,559
At 1 January 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
15,844,282
-
-
-
25,197,572
2,940,933
6,412,357
15,844,282
-
-
-
25,197,572
Profit or loss for the period
-
-
3,000,530
-
-
-
3,000,530
Dividend Paid
(2,646,839)
(2,646,839)
At 30 June 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
16,197,973
-
-
-
25,551,263
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 June 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
For the period ended 30 June 2022
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Note
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxation
6,073,121
5,650,120
3,335,851
3,422,513
Adjustments for non-cash items:
- Fair value (gain)/loss
35
1,259,939
22,678,459
120,643
97,105
- Depreciation
18
269,269
237,467
30,814
18,743
- Deprecition on right-of-use assets
20
20,759
31,659
-
-
- Impairment charge
38
19,671
101,248
-
450,000
- Amortisation of intangible assets and deferred expense
17
47,783
42,892
4,189
-
- Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(5,875)
(11,598)
(1,200)
-
- (Gain)/loss on disposal equities & other investment
36
(1,322,179)
(2,487,982)
(27,315)
-
- Exchange rate differential
173,033
1,008,470
72
(490)
- Share of result of associate
13
758,477
-
-
-
- Dividend income
(568,201)
(387,860)
(3,189,583)
(3,683,417)
- Interest income
(504,550)
(396,965)
(14,303)
(163,806)
- Investment income
(6,404,250)
(4,933,932)
(24,569)
(33,516)
- Net gain/(losses) on fair value through OCI assets
74,991
12,512
-
-
Changes in working capital:
(Increase)/Decrease in reinsurance assets
(7,378,172)
(4,422,084)
-
-
(Increase)/Decrease in other receivables and prepayment
(55,036)
218,396
(931,506)
(1,132,021)
Decrease in trade receivables
(2,668,026)
(37,512)
-
-
Increase/(Decrease) in deferred acquisition cost
(878,797)
(622,359)
-
Increase/ (Decrease) in insurance contract liabilities
19,961,473
(4,829,074)
-
-
Increase /(Decrease) in investment contract liabilities
(336,631)
958,037
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in other liablilities
(506,978)
1,286,971
53,100
18,483
Increase / (Decrease) in trade payable
(1,906,109)
650,936
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in inventories
576,164
143,622
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in statutory deposit
(82,864)
(1,480,417)
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in borrowings
(112)
(2,753,556)
-
-
Income tax paid
(1,056,260)
(1,268,362)
(14,006)
(359,775)
Net cash provided/(utilised) by operating activities
5,560,640
9,389,088
(657,813)
(1,366,181)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
18
(305,130)
(420,052)
(157,054)
(24,522)
Purchase of ROU asset
20
(15,094)
(27,325)
-
-
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
6,027
21,442
1,200
-
Purchase of intangible
(24,437)
(36,329)
-
-
Net (Purchase)/redemption to investments (financial assets)
(9,653,851)
(12,483,109)
402,177
(939,930)
Purchase of investment in associate/subsidiary
12
-
-
-
(100,000)
Purchase of investment properties
15
(5,247)
(1,829)
-
-
Dividend received
568,201
387,860
3,189,583
3,683,417
Investment income received
6,908,800
5,330,897
38,872
197,322
Net cash provided/(used) in investing activities
(2,520,730)
(7,228,445)
3,474,778
2,816,287
Cash flows from financing activities
Fair value of loan from equity holders
-
-
-
-
Dividend Paid during the period
(2,446,681)
(2,756,918)
(2,352,746)
(2,646,839)
(2,446,681)
(2,756,918)
(2,352,746)
(2,646,839)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
593,229
(596,275)
464,219
(1,196,733)
Cash and cash equivalents at begining of the year
17,176,184
13,743,138
601,326
1,654,286
Effect of change in exchange rate
(173,033)
(1,008,470)
(72)
31,443
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
17,596,380
12,138,393
1,065,473
488,996
