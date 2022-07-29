Log in
    CUSTODIAN   NGCUSTODYIN6

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

(CUSTODIAN)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
6.800 NGN   +7.94%
CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/10CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : Earnings forecast
PU
04/27Custodian Investment Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/29/2022

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTS

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED

30TH JUNE 2022

Custodian Investment Plc

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 June 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2022

Group

Group

Company

Company

In thousands of naira

Note

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

17,596,380

17,176,184

1,065,473

601,326

Trade receivables

7

2,842,785

174,759

-

-

Financial assets:

6

123,755,716

113,959,758

4,979,142

5,474,647

- Fair value through profit or loss

72,809,184

68,536,913

556,189

1,101,825

- Fair value through OCI

2,229,402

1,391,534

391,000

391,000

- Debt securities at amortised cost

48,717,130

44,031,311

4,031,953

3,981,822

Reinsurance assets

8

15,630,333

8,252,161

-

-

Inventories

9

5,508,344

6,084,508

-

-

Deferred acquisition costs

10

1,663,490

784,693

-

-

Other receivables and prepayments

11

6,077,609

6,022,573

2,836,445

1,904,939

Right-of-use-assets

20

54,755

69,862

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

12

-

-

15,373,012

15,373,012

Investments in joint ventures

14

130,392

130,393

-

-

Investment in associates

13

3,897,037

4,801,675

525,364

525,364

Investment properties

15

11,775,023

11,760,655

7,081,066

7,081,066

Assets of disposal group classified as

held for sale

16

8,083,946

8,086,683

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

18

4,583,330

4,696,005

220,786

94,548

Intangible assets

17

141,716

172,486

20,943

25,132

Statutory deposits

19

2,382,008

2,299,144

-

-

Total assets

204,122,864

184,471,539

32,102,231

31,080,034

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

21

104,998,314

85,036,841

-

-

Investment contract liabilities

22

8,279,560

8,616,191

-

-

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings

23

2,516,509

2,516,621

Trade payables

24

6,712,847

8,618,956

-

-

Liabilities of disposal group classified as

held for sale/distribution to owners

25

1,226,051

1,187,895

-

-

Other payables

26

9,652,394

10,159,372

1,311,413

1,258,315

Current income tax payable

27

2,207,504

1,941,504

1,021,171

657,323

Deferred tax liabilities

28

2,134,373

2,134,377

624,088

624,088

Total liabilities

137,727,552

120,211,757

2,956,672

2,539,726

Equity

Issued share capital

29

2,940,933

2,940,933

2,940,933

2,940,933

Share premium

30

6,412,357

6,412,357

6,412,357

6,412,357

Retained earnings

31

33,505,247

31,613,718

19,792,269

19,187,018

Contingency reserve

31

13,272,926

12,961,014

-

-

Fair value reserves

31

429,205

504,196

-

-

Revaluation reserve

31

685,081

685,081

-

-

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

57,245,749

55,117,299

29,145,559

28,540,308

Non-controlling interests

9,149,563

9,142,483

-

-

Total equity

66,395,312

64,259,782

29,145,559

28,540,308

Total equity and liabilities

204,122,864

184,471,539

32,102,231

31,080,034

The accounts were approved by the Board of directors on 29 July 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Dr. (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson

Wole Oshin

Ademola Ajuwon

Chairman

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2018/IODN/00000018366

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002068

2

Custodian Investment Plc

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 June 2022

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Group

Group

Group

Group

Company

Company

Company

Company

Q2 ended

Q2 ended

Year to date

Year to date

Q2 ended

Q2 ended

Year to date

Year to date

In thousands of naira

Note

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Gross Revenue

25,113,101

22,873,279

48,497,997

42,188,105

2,574,830

3,349,847

4,094,969

4,615,782

Interest income

33

3,359,006

2,867,838

6,908,800

5,330,897

16,241

166,736

38,872

197,322

Operating and Investment Income

32

21,754,095

20,005,442

41,589,197

36,857,208

2,558,589

3,183,111

4,056,097

4,418,460

Operating Expenses

34

(14,537,116)

(11,962,429)

(27,253,172)

(23,241,621)

-

-

-

-

Change in Provision for Outstanding Claims and

Life Fund Estimate

34(iii)

(3,119,756)

(1,633,618)

(9,814,634)

10,588,495

-

-

-

-

Net income

7,456,229

9,277,232

11,430,191

29,534,979

2,574,830

3,349,847

4,094,969

4,615,782

Net fair value losses

35

(2,584,727)

(3,475,198)

(1,432,972)

(22,101,453)

(29,328)

(44,148)

(120,715)

(97,105)

Net realised gains

36

1,329,781

703,950

1,821,626

3,179,137

25,950

490

28,515

490

Impairment allowance

38

-

140,462

(19,671)

(101,248)

-

(75,000)

-

(450,000)

Finance costs

39

(40,124)

(171,868)

(93,845)

(368,059)

-

-

-

-

Management expenses

37

(2,495,224)

(2,377,665)

(4,873,731)

(4,493,236)

(314,426)

(241,780)

(666,918)

(646,654)

Share of result of associates

13

(385,452)

-

(758,477)

-

-

-

Profit before taxation

3,280,483

4,096,913

6,073,121

5,650,120

2,257,026

2,989,409

3,335,851

3,422,513

Income tax expenses

27

(724,754)

(550,441)

(1,322,260)

(987,411)

(240,854)

(388,983)

(377,854)

(421,983)

Profit from continuing operation

2,555,729

3,546,472

4,750,861

4,662,709

2,016,172

2,600,426

2,957,997

3,000,530

Discontinued operations

Loss from discontinued operation

41

(19,559)

(39,454)

(28,287)

(29,316)

-

-

-

-

Profit for the period

2,536,170

3,507,018

4,722,574

4,633,393

2,016,172

2,600,426

2,957,997

3,000,530

Other comprehensive income (OCI):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Equity-accounted investee -share of OCI

13

(6,818)

-

(6,818)

-

-

-

Net gain/(loss) on equity instrument at FVOCI

40

1,990

(91,589)

(133,545)

(75,126)

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period net

of tax

(4,828)

(91,589)

(140,363)

(75,126)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,531,342

3,415,430

4,582,211

4,558,267

2,016,172

2,600,426

2,957,997

3,000,530

Profit for the period attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

2,489,382

3,552,438

4,556,187

4,799,625

2,016,172

2,600,426

2,957,997

3,000,530

- Non-controlling interests

46,788

(45,420)

166,387

(166,232)

-

-

-

-

2,536,170

3,507,018

4,722,574

4,633,393

2,016,172

2,600,426

2,957,997

3,000,530

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

2,396,136

3,409,088

4,447,005

4,666,200

2,016,172

2,600,426

2,957,997

3,000,530

- Non-controlling interests

135,206

6,342

135,206

(107,933)

-

-

2,531,342

3,415,430

4,582,211

4,558,267

2,016,172

2,600,426

2,957,997

3,000,530

Earnings/(loss) per share:

From continuing operations

Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)

42

43

61

78

82

34

44

50

51

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)

42

43

60

78

82

34

44

50

51

3

Custodian Investment Plc

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 June 2022

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Group

Attributable to owners of the Parent

Issued share

Share

Retained

Revaluation

Other

Fair Value

Non-controlling

In thousands of naira

capital

premium

earnings

Contingency

reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Total

interests

Total equity

At 1 January 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

31,613,718

12,961,014

685,081

-

504,196

55,117,299

9,142,483

64,259,782

Profit for the period

-

-

4,556,187

-

-

-

4,556,187

166,387

4,722,574

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(74,991)

(74,991)

(65,372)

(140,363)

Transfer between reserves

-

-

(311,912)

311,912

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,940,933

6,412,357

35,857,993

13,272,926

685,081

-

429,205

59,598,495

9,243,498

68,841,993

Dividend Paid

-

-

(2,352,746)

-

-

-

(2,352,746)

(93,935)

(2,446,681)

At 30 June 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

33,505,247

13,272,926

685,081

-

429,205

57,245,749

9,149,563

66,395,312

At 1 January 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

25,379,762

11,679,092

698,693

538,075

47,648,912

9,857,472

57,506,384

Profit for the period

-

-

4,799,625

-

-

4,799,625

(166,232)

4,633,393

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(97,444)

12,512

(84,932)

9,806

(75,126)

Share of profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Indirect NCI

-

-

-

-

Transfer between reserves

-

-

(1,028,007)

1,028,007

-

-

2,940,933

6,412,357

29,151,380

12,707,099

601,249

550,587

52,363,605

9,701,046

62,064,651

Dividend Paid

(2,646,839)

-

(2,646,839)

(110,079)

(2,756,918)

At 30 June 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

26,504,541

12,707,099

601,249

550,587

49,716,766

9,590,967

59,307,733

Company

Attributable to owners of the Company

Issued share

Share

Retained

Revaluation

Fair value

In thousands of naira

capital

premium

earnings

Contingency

reserve

Reserve

reserve

Total

At 1 January 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

19,187,018

-

-

-

28,540,308

Profit for the period

-

-

2,957,997

-

-

-

2,957,997

Dividend Paid

-

-

(2,352,746)

-

-

-

(2,352,746)

At 30 June 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

19,792,269

-

-

-

29,145,559

At 1 January 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

15,844,282

-

-

-

25,197,572

2,940,933

6,412,357

15,844,282

-

-

-

25,197,572

Profit or loss for the period

-

-

3,000,530

-

-

-

3,000,530

Dividend Paid

(2,646,839)

(2,646,839)

At 30 June 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

16,197,973

-

-

-

25,551,263

4

Custodian Investment Plc

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 June 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

For the period ended 30 June 2022

Group

Group

Company

Company

In thousands of naira

Note

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxation

6,073,121

5,650,120

3,335,851

3,422,513

Adjustments for non-cash items:

- Fair value (gain)/loss

35

1,259,939

22,678,459

120,643

97,105

- Depreciation

18

269,269

237,467

30,814

18,743

- Deprecition on right-of-use assets

20

20,759

31,659

-

-

- Impairment charge

38

19,671

101,248

-

450,000

- Amortisation of intangible assets and deferred expense

17

47,783

42,892

4,189

-

- Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(5,875)

(11,598)

(1,200)

-

- (Gain)/loss on disposal equities & other investment

36

(1,322,179)

(2,487,982)

(27,315)

-

- Exchange rate differential

173,033

1,008,470

72

(490)

- Share of result of associate

13

758,477

-

-

-

- Dividend income

(568,201)

(387,860)

(3,189,583)

(3,683,417)

- Interest income

(504,550)

(396,965)

(14,303)

(163,806)

- Investment income

(6,404,250)

(4,933,932)

(24,569)

(33,516)

- Net gain/(losses) on fair value through OCI assets

74,991

12,512

-

-

Changes in working capital:

(Increase)/Decrease in reinsurance assets

(7,378,172)

(4,422,084)

-

-

(Increase)/Decrease in other receivables and prepayment

(55,036)

218,396

(931,506)

(1,132,021)

Decrease in trade receivables

(2,668,026)

(37,512)

-

-

Increase/(Decrease) in deferred acquisition cost

(878,797)

(622,359)

-

Increase/ (Decrease) in insurance contract liabilities

19,961,473

(4,829,074)

-

-

Increase /(Decrease) in investment contract liabilities

(336,631)

958,037

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in other liablilities

(506,978)

1,286,971

53,100

18,483

Increase / (Decrease) in trade payable

(1,906,109)

650,936

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in inventories

576,164

143,622

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in statutory deposit

(82,864)

(1,480,417)

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in borrowings

(112)

(2,753,556)

-

-

Income tax paid

(1,056,260)

(1,268,362)

(14,006)

(359,775)

Net cash provided/(utilised) by operating activities

5,560,640

9,389,088

(657,813)

(1,366,181)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

18

(305,130)

(420,052)

(157,054)

(24,522)

Purchase of ROU asset

20

(15,094)

(27,325)

-

-

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

6,027

21,442

1,200

-

Purchase of intangible

(24,437)

(36,329)

-

-

Net (Purchase)/redemption to investments (financial assets)

(9,653,851)

(12,483,109)

402,177

(939,930)

Purchase of investment in associate/subsidiary

12

-

-

-

(100,000)

Purchase of investment properties

15

(5,247)

(1,829)

-

-

Dividend received

568,201

387,860

3,189,583

3,683,417

Investment income received

6,908,800

5,330,897

38,872

197,322

Net cash provided/(used) in investing activities

(2,520,730)

(7,228,445)

3,474,778

2,816,287

Cash flows from financing activities

Fair value of loan from equity holders

-

-

-

-

Dividend Paid during the period

(2,446,681)

(2,756,918)

(2,352,746)

(2,646,839)

(2,446,681)

(2,756,918)

(2,352,746)

(2,646,839)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

593,229

(596,275)

464,219

(1,196,733)

Cash and cash equivalents at begining of the year

17,176,184

13,743,138

601,326

1,654,286

Effect of change in exchange rate

(173,033)

(1,008,470)

(72)

31,443

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

17,596,380

12,138,393

1,065,473

488,996

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Custodian Investment plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
