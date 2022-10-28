CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED
30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 September 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of financial position
As at 30 September 2022
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Note
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-21
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
20,430,765
17,176,184
2,793,031
601,326
Trade receivables
7
507,794
174,759
-
-
Financial assets:
6
124,858,227
113,959,758
4,987,478
5,474,647
- Fair value through profit or loss
73,576,774
68,536,913
514,446
1,101,825
- Fair value through OCI
2,094,863
1,391,534
391,000
391,000
- Debt securities at amortised cost
49,186,590
44,031,311
4,082,032
3,981,822
Reinsurance assets
8
13,836,277
8,252,161
-
-
Inventories
9
5,045,333
6,084,508
-
-
Deferred acquisition costs
10
1,491,068
784,693
-
-
Other receivables and prepayments
11
7,180,842
6,022,573
2,984,979
1,904,939
Right-of-use-assets
20
46,137
69,862
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
12
-
-
15,373,012
15,373,012
Investments in joint ventures
14
130,393
130,393
-
-
Investment in associates
13
3,445,720
4,801,675
525,364
525,364
Investment properties
15
11,784,255
11,760,655
7,081,066
7,081,066
Assets of disposal group classified as
held for sale
16
-
8,086,683
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
18
12,826,622
4,696,005
202,958
94,548
Intangible assets
17
134,999
172,486
18,849
25,132
Statutory deposits
19
2,612,536
2,299,144
-
-
Total assets
204,330,968
184,471,539
33,966,737
31,080,034
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
21
104,705,735
85,036,841
-
-
Investment contract liabilities
22
8,048,280
8,616,191
-
-
Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings
23
2,516,509
2,516,621
Trade payables
24
5,564,475
8,618,956
-
-
Liabilities of disposal group classified as
held for sale/distribution to owners
25
-
1,187,895
-
-
Other payables
26
11,253,678
10,159,372
3,135,336
1,258,315
Current income tax payable
27
2,691,016
1,941,504
1,102,171
657,323
Deferred tax liabilities
28
2,134,345
2,134,377
624,088
624,088
Total liabilities
136,914,038
120,211,757
4,861,595
2,539,726
Equity
Issued share capital
29
2,940,933
2,940,933
2,940,933
2,940,933
Share premium
30
6,412,357
6,412,357
6,412,357
6,412,357
Retained earnings
31
33,593,467
31,068,660
19,751,852
19,187,018
Contingency reserve
31
14,091,923
13,620,557
-
-
Fair value reserves
31
333,988
389,711
-
-
Revaluation reserve
31
685,081
685,081
-
-
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
58,057,749
55,117,299
29,105,142
28,540,308
Non-controlling interests
9,359,181
9,142,483
-
-
Total equity
67,416,930
64,259,782
29,105,142
28,540,308
Total equity and liabilities
204,330,968
184,471,539
33,966,737
31,080,034
The accounts were approved by the Board of directors on 28 October 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Dr. (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson
Wole Oshin
Ademola Ajuwon
Chairman
Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2018/IODN/00000018366
FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002068
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 September 2022
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Group
Group
Group
Group
Company
Company
Company
Company
Q3 ended
Q3 ended
Year to date
Year to date
Q3 ended
Q3 ended
Year to date
Year to date
In thousands of naira
Note
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-2230-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross Revenue
27,034,114
23,014,790
75,532,111
65,202,895
985,768
929,022
5,080,737
5,544,804
Interest income
33
3,957,405
3,039,643
10,866,205
8,370,540
52,671
38,064
91,543
235,386
Operating and Investment Income
32
23,076,709
19,975,147
64,665,906
56,832,355
933,097
890,958
4,989,194
5,309,418
Operating Expenses
34
(15,295,423)
(12,751,051)
(42,548,595)
(35,992,672)
-
-
-
-
Change in Provision for Outstanding Claims and
Life Fund Estimate
34(iii)
(2,189,539)
(6,502,869)
(12,004,173)
4,085,626
-
-
-
-
Net income
9,549,152
3,760,870
20,979,343
33,295,849
985,768
929,022
5,080,737
5,544,804
Net fair value gains/(losses)
35
(4,862,155)
173,206
(6,295,127)
(21,928,247)
(41,684)
(15,055)
(162,399)
(112,160)
Net realised gains
36
204,702
(37,291)
2,026,328
3,141,846
-
-
28,515
490
Impairment allowance
38
(25,575)
(349,884)
(45,246)
(451,132)
-
(225,000)
-
(675,000)
Finance costs
39
(27,803)
(38,232)
(121,648)
(406,292)
-
-
-
-
Management expenses
37
(2,887,122)
(2,314,168)
(7,760,853)
(6,807,404)
(315,315)
(366,522)
(982,233)
(1,013,176)
Share of result of associates
13
(451,316)
-
(1,209,793)
-
-
-
Profit before taxation
1,499,883
1,194,501
7,573,004
6,844,620
628,769
322,445
3,964,620
3,744,958
Income tax expenses
27
(516,966)
(797,105)
(1,839,226)
(1,784,516)
(321,854)
(89,000)
(458,854)
(510,983)
Profit from continuing operation
982,917
397,396
5,733,778
5,060,104
306,915
233,445
3,505,766
3,233,975
Discontinued operations
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operation
41
28,287
(14,049)
-
(43,365)
-
-
-
-
Profit for the period
1,011,204
383,347
5,733,778
5,016,739
306,915
233,445
3,505,766
3,233,975
Other comprehensive income (OCI):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Share of loss on equity instrument at FVOCI of
associate
13
-
-
(6,818)
-
-
-
Net gain/(loss) on equity instrument at FVOCI
40
(3,612)
50,332
(137,157)
(24,794)
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period net
of tax
(3,612)
50,332
(143,975)
(24,794)
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,007,592
433,679
5,589,803
4,991,945
306,915
233,445
3,505,766
3,233,975
Profit for the period attributable to:
- Owners of the parent
1,016,301
578,616
5,572,488
5,378,240
306,915
233,445
3,505,766
3,233,975
- Non-controlling interests
(5,097)
(195,269)
161,290
(361,501)
-
-
-
-
1,011,204
383,347
5,733,778
5,016,739
306,915
233,445
3,505,766
3,233,975
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Owners of the parent
901,665
625,875
5,483,876
5,298,416
306,915
233,445
3,505,766
3,233,975
- Non-controlling interests
105,927
(192,196)
105,927
(306,471)
-
-
1,007,592
433,679
5,589,803
4,991,945
306,915
233,445
3,505,766
3,233,975
Earnings/(loss) per share:
From continuing operations
Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)
42
17
10
95
92
9
4
60
55
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)
42
17
10
95
91
9
4
60
55
Custodian Investment Plc
Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 September 2022
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Group
Attributable to owners of the Parent
Issued share
Share
Retained
Revaluation
Other
Fair Value
Non-controlling
In thousands of naira
capital
premium
earnings
Contingency reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Total
interests
Total equity
At 1 January 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
31,068,660
13,620,557
685,081
-
389,711
55,117,299
9,142,483
64,259,782
Profit for the period
-
-
5,572,488
-
-
-
5,572,488
161,290
5,733,778
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(55,723)
(55,723)
(88,253)
(143,976)
Gain on reclassification of asset of disposal
group held for sale
-
-
364,617
-
-
-
364,617
350,318
714,935
Transfer between reserves
-
-
(471,366)
471,366
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,940,933
6,412,357
36,534,399
14,091,923
685,081
-
333,988
60,998,681
9,565,838
70,564,519
Dividend Paid
-
-
(2,940,932)
-
-
-
(2,940,932)
(206,657)
(3,147,589)
At 30 September 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
33,593,467
14,091,923
685,081
-
333,988
58,057,749
9,359,181
67,416,930
At 1 January 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
25,379,761
11,679,092
698,693
538,075
47,648,911
9,857,472
57,506,383
Profit for the period
-
-
5,378,240
-
-
5,378,240
(361,501)
5,016,739
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(97,444)
66,113
(31,331)
6,537
(24,794)
Share of profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mandatory takeover of NCI
-
-
(18,725)
(18,725)
Transfer between reserves
-
-
(1,028,007)
1,028,007
-
-
2,940,933
6,412,357
29,729,994
12,707,099
601,249
604,188
52,995,820
9,483,783
62,479,603
Dividend Paid
(3,235,025)
-
(3,235,025)
(110,079)
(3,345,104)
At 30 September 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
26,494,969
12,707,099
601,249
604,188
49,760,795
9,373,704
59,134,499
Company
Attributable to owners of the Company
Issued share
Share
Retained
Revaluation
Fair value
In thousands of naira
capital
premium
earnings
Contingency reserve
Reserve
reserve
Total
At 1 January 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
19,187,018
-
-
-
28,540,308
Profit for the period
-
-
3,505,766
-
-
-
3,505,766
Dividend Paid
-
-
(2,940,932)
-
-
-
(2,940,932)
At 30 September 2022
2,940,933
6,412,357
19,751,852
-
-
-
29,105,142
At 1 January 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
15,844,282
-
-
-
25,197,572
2,940,933
6,412,357
15,844,282
-
-
-
25,197,572
Profit or loss for the period
-
-
3,233,975
-
-
-
3,233,975
Dividend Paid
(3,235,025)
(3,235,025)
At 30 September 2021
2,940,933
6,412,357
15,843,232
-
-
-
25,196,522
Custodian Investment Plc
Financial Reports (unaudited)
30 September 2022
Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
For the period ended 30 September 2022
Group
Group
Company
Company
In thousands of naira
Note
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit/(loss) before taxation
7,573,004
6,844,620
3,964,620
3,744,958
Adjustments for non-cash items:
- Fair value (gain)/loss
35
6,539,624
22,577,287
162,386
145,024
- Depreciation
18
412,540
374,819
49,116
32,126
- Deprecition on right-of-use assets
20
30,193
51,926
-
-
- Impairment charge
38
45,246
451,132
-
675,000
- Amortisation of intangible assets and deferred expense
17
57,539
64,057
6,283
-
- Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(6,605)
(13,970)
(1,200)
-
- (Gain)/loss on disposal equities & other investment
36
(1,474,340)
(2,562,748)
(27,315)
-
- Exchange rate differential
(244,497)
960,454
13
(32,864)
- Share of result of associate
13
1,209,793
-
-
-
- Dividend income
(714,446)
(545,480)
(3,694,529)
(4,261,933)
- Interest income
(845,704)
(687,593)
(63,431)
(188,232)
- Investment income
(10,020,501)
(7,682,947)
(28,113)
(47,154)
- Net gain/(losses) on fair value through OCI assets
55,723
66,113
-
-
Changes in working capital:
(Increase)/Decrease in reinsurance assets
(5,584,116)
(6,024,460)
-
-
(Increase)/Decrease in other receivables and prepayment
(1,158,269)
966,301
(1,080,040)
196,626
Decrease in trade receivables
(333,035)
(161,321)
-
-
Increase/(Decrease) in deferred acquisition cost
(706,375)
(697,849)
-
Increase/ (Decrease) in insurance contract liabilities
19,668,894
2,368,059
-
-
Increase /(Decrease) in investment contract liabilities
(567,911)
891,058
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in other liablilities
1,094,306
1,370,612
1,877,021
168,874
Increase / (Decrease) in trade payable
(3,054,481)
1,021,129
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in inventories
1,039,175
(111,149)
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in statutory deposit
(313,392)
(1,684,019)
-
-
Increase / (Decrease) in borrowings
(112)
(2,753,556)
-
-
Income tax paid
(1,089,714)
(1,017,906)
(14,006)
(446,367)
Net cash provided/(utilised) by operating activities
11,612,539
14,064,569
1,150,805
(13,942)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
18
(462,625)
(635,035)
(157,526)
(82,168)
Purchase of ROU asset
20
(17,455)
(28,472)
-
-
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
18,689
24,128
1,200
-
Purchase of intangible
(24,494)
(70,720)
-
(25,132)
Net (Purchase)/redemption to investments (financial assets)
(16,544,386)
(18,118,667)
352,098
(1,048,080)
Purchase of investment in associate/subsidiary
12
-
(18,724)
-
(118,725)
Purchase of investment properties
15
(5,247)
(4,029)
-
-
Dividend received
714,446
545,480
3,694,529
4,261,933
Investment income received
10,866,205
8,370,540
91,544
235,386
Net cash provided/(used) in investing activities
(5,454,866)
(9,935,499)
3,981,845
3,223,214
Cash flows from financing activities
Fair value of loan from equity holders
-
-
-
-
Dividend Paid during the period
(3,147,589)
(3,345,104)
(2,940,932)
(3,235,025)
(3,147,589)
(3,345,104)
(2,940,932)
(3,235,025)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,010,084
783,966
2,191,718
(25,753)
Cash and cash equivalents at begining of the year
17,176,184
13,743,138
601,326
1,654,286
Effect of change in exchange rate
244,497
(960,454)
(13)
32,864
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
20,430,765
13,566,650
2,793,031
1,661,397
Sales 2021
44 616 M
102 M
102 M
Net income 2021
10 660 M
24,4 M
24,4 M
Net cash 2021
14 656 M
33,5 M
33,5 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,36x
Yield 2021
6,33%
Capitalization
38 232 M
87,4 M
87,4 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,38x
EV / Sales 2021
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
489
Free-Float
12,5%
