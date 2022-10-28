Advanced search
    CUSTODIAN   NGCUSTODYIN6

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

(CUSTODIAN)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
6.500 NGN    0.00%
Custodian Investment : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
09/09Custodian Investment : Earnings forecast
PU
07/29Custodian Investment Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/28/2022 | 11:43am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED

30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Custodian Investment Plc

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 September 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

As at 30 September 2022

Group

Group

Company

Company

In thousands of naira

Note

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-21

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

20,430,765

17,176,184

2,793,031

601,326

Trade receivables

7

507,794

174,759

-

-

Financial assets:

6

124,858,227

113,959,758

4,987,478

5,474,647

- Fair value through profit or loss

73,576,774

68,536,913

514,446

1,101,825

- Fair value through OCI

2,094,863

1,391,534

391,000

391,000

- Debt securities at amortised cost

49,186,590

44,031,311

4,082,032

3,981,822

Reinsurance assets

8

13,836,277

8,252,161

-

-

Inventories

9

5,045,333

6,084,508

-

-

Deferred acquisition costs

10

1,491,068

784,693

-

-

Other receivables and prepayments

11

7,180,842

6,022,573

2,984,979

1,904,939

Right-of-use-assets

20

46,137

69,862

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

12

-

-

15,373,012

15,373,012

Investments in joint ventures

14

130,393

130,393

-

-

Investment in associates

13

3,445,720

4,801,675

525,364

525,364

Investment properties

15

11,784,255

11,760,655

7,081,066

7,081,066

Assets of disposal group classified as

held for sale

16

-

8,086,683

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

18

12,826,622

4,696,005

202,958

94,548

Intangible assets

17

134,999

172,486

18,849

25,132

Statutory deposits

19

2,612,536

2,299,144

-

-

Total assets

204,330,968

184,471,539

33,966,737

31,080,034

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

21

104,705,735

85,036,841

-

-

Investment contract liabilities

22

8,048,280

8,616,191

-

-

Interest bearing Loans and Borrowings

23

2,516,509

2,516,621

Trade payables

24

5,564,475

8,618,956

-

-

Liabilities of disposal group classified as

held for sale/distribution to owners

25

-

1,187,895

-

-

Other payables

26

11,253,678

10,159,372

3,135,336

1,258,315

Current income tax payable

27

2,691,016

1,941,504

1,102,171

657,323

Deferred tax liabilities

28

2,134,345

2,134,377

624,088

624,088

Total liabilities

136,914,038

120,211,757

4,861,595

2,539,726

Equity

Issued share capital

29

2,940,933

2,940,933

2,940,933

2,940,933

Share premium

30

6,412,357

6,412,357

6,412,357

6,412,357

Retained earnings

31

33,593,467

31,068,660

19,751,852

19,187,018

Contingency reserve

31

14,091,923

13,620,557

-

-

Fair value reserves

31

333,988

389,711

-

-

Revaluation reserve

31

685,081

685,081

-

-

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

58,057,749

55,117,299

29,105,142

28,540,308

Non-controlling interests

9,359,181

9,142,483

-

-

Total equity

67,416,930

64,259,782

29,105,142

28,540,308

Total equity and liabilities

204,330,968

184,471,539

33,966,737

31,080,034

The accounts were approved by the Board of directors on 28 October 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Dr. (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson

Wole Oshin

Ademola Ajuwon

Chairman

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2018/IODN/00000018366

FRC/2013/CIIN/00000003054

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002068

2

Custodian Investment Plc

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 September 2022

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Group

Group

Group

Group

Company

Company

Company

Company

Q3 ended

Q3 ended

Year to date

Year to date

Q3 ended

Q3 ended

Year to date

Year to date

In thousands of naira

Note

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-2230-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Gross Revenue

27,034,114

23,014,790

75,532,111

65,202,895

985,768

929,022

5,080,737

5,544,804

Interest income

33

3,957,405

3,039,643

10,866,205

8,370,540

52,671

38,064

91,543

235,386

Operating and Investment Income

32

23,076,709

19,975,147

64,665,906

56,832,355

933,097

890,958

4,989,194

5,309,418

Operating Expenses

34

(15,295,423)

(12,751,051)

(42,548,595)

(35,992,672)

-

-

-

-

Change in Provision for Outstanding Claims and

Life Fund Estimate

34(iii)

(2,189,539)

(6,502,869)

(12,004,173)

4,085,626

-

-

-

-

Net income

9,549,152

3,760,870

20,979,343

33,295,849

985,768

929,022

5,080,737

5,544,804

Net fair value gains/(losses)

35

(4,862,155)

173,206

(6,295,127)

(21,928,247)

(41,684)

(15,055)

(162,399)

(112,160)

Net realised gains

36

204,702

(37,291)

2,026,328

3,141,846

-

-

28,515

490

Impairment allowance

38

(25,575)

(349,884)

(45,246)

(451,132)

-

(225,000)

-

(675,000)

Finance costs

39

(27,803)

(38,232)

(121,648)

(406,292)

-

-

-

-

Management expenses

37

(2,887,122)

(2,314,168)

(7,760,853)

(6,807,404)

(315,315)

(366,522)

(982,233)

(1,013,176)

Share of result of associates

13

(451,316)

-

(1,209,793)

-

-

-

Profit before taxation

1,499,883

1,194,501

7,573,004

6,844,620

628,769

322,445

3,964,620

3,744,958

Income tax expenses

27

(516,966)

(797,105)

(1,839,226)

(1,784,516)

(321,854)

(89,000)

(458,854)

(510,983)

Profit from continuing operation

982,917

397,396

5,733,778

5,060,104

306,915

233,445

3,505,766

3,233,975

Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operation

41

28,287

(14,049)

-

(43,365)

-

-

-

-

Profit for the period

1,011,204

383,347

5,733,778

5,016,739

306,915

233,445

3,505,766

3,233,975

Other comprehensive income (OCI):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Share of loss on equity instrument at FVOCI of

associate

13

-

-

(6,818)

-

-

-

Net gain/(loss) on equity instrument at FVOCI

40

(3,612)

50,332

(137,157)

(24,794)

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period net

of tax

(3,612)

50,332

(143,975)

(24,794)

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,007,592

433,679

5,589,803

4,991,945

306,915

233,445

3,505,766

3,233,975

Profit for the period attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

1,016,301

578,616

5,572,488

5,378,240

306,915

233,445

3,505,766

3,233,975

- Non-controlling interests

(5,097)

(195,269)

161,290

(361,501)

-

-

-

-

1,011,204

383,347

5,733,778

5,016,739

306,915

233,445

3,505,766

3,233,975

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- Owners of the parent

901,665

625,875

5,483,876

5,298,416

306,915

233,445

3,505,766

3,233,975

- Non-controlling interests

105,927

(192,196)

105,927

(306,471)

-

-

1,007,592

433,679

5,589,803

4,991,945

306,915

233,445

3,505,766

3,233,975

Earnings/(loss) per share:

From continuing operations

Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)

42

17

10

95

92

9

4

60

55

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic/diluted earnings per share (kobo)

42

17

10

95

91

9

4

60

55

3

Custodian Investment Plc

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 September 2022

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Group

Attributable to owners of the Parent

Issued share

Share

Retained

Revaluation

Other

Fair Value

Non-controlling

In thousands of naira

capital

premium

earnings

Contingency reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Total

interests

Total equity

At 1 January 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

31,068,660

13,620,557

685,081

-

389,711

55,117,299

9,142,483

64,259,782

Profit for the period

-

-

5,572,488

-

-

-

5,572,488

161,290

5,733,778

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(55,723)

(55,723)

(88,253)

(143,976)

Gain on reclassification of asset of disposal

group held for sale

-

-

364,617

-

-

-

364,617

350,318

714,935

Transfer between reserves

-

-

(471,366)

471,366

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,940,933

6,412,357

36,534,399

14,091,923

685,081

-

333,988

60,998,681

9,565,838

70,564,519

Dividend Paid

-

-

(2,940,932)

-

-

-

(2,940,932)

(206,657)

(3,147,589)

At 30 September 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

33,593,467

14,091,923

685,081

-

333,988

58,057,749

9,359,181

67,416,930

At 1 January 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

25,379,761

11,679,092

698,693

538,075

47,648,911

9,857,472

57,506,383

Profit for the period

-

-

5,378,240

-

-

5,378,240

(361,501)

5,016,739

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(97,444)

66,113

(31,331)

6,537

(24,794)

Share of profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Mandatory takeover of NCI

-

-

(18,725)

(18,725)

Transfer between reserves

-

-

(1,028,007)

1,028,007

-

-

2,940,933

6,412,357

29,729,994

12,707,099

601,249

604,188

52,995,820

9,483,783

62,479,603

Dividend Paid

(3,235,025)

-

(3,235,025)

(110,079)

(3,345,104)

At 30 September 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

26,494,969

12,707,099

601,249

604,188

49,760,795

9,373,704

59,134,499

Company

Attributable to owners of the Company

Issued share

Share

Retained

Revaluation

Fair value

In thousands of naira

capital

premium

earnings

Contingency reserve

Reserve

reserve

Total

At 1 January 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

19,187,018

-

-

-

28,540,308

Profit for the period

-

-

3,505,766

-

-

-

3,505,766

Dividend Paid

-

-

(2,940,932)

-

-

-

(2,940,932)

At 30 September 2022

2,940,933

6,412,357

19,751,852

-

-

-

29,105,142

At 1 January 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

15,844,282

-

-

-

25,197,572

2,940,933

6,412,357

15,844,282

-

-

-

25,197,572

Profit or loss for the period

-

-

3,233,975

-

-

-

3,233,975

Dividend Paid

(3,235,025)

(3,235,025)

At 30 September 2021

2,940,933

6,412,357

15,843,232

-

-

-

25,196,522

4

Custodian Investment Plc

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 September 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Group

Group

Company

Company

In thousands of naira

Note

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxation

7,573,004

6,844,620

3,964,620

3,744,958

Adjustments for non-cash items:

- Fair value (gain)/loss

35

6,539,624

22,577,287

162,386

145,024

- Depreciation

18

412,540

374,819

49,116

32,126

- Deprecition on right-of-use assets

20

30,193

51,926

-

-

- Impairment charge

38

45,246

451,132

-

675,000

- Amortisation of intangible assets and deferred expense

17

57,539

64,057

6,283

-

- Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(6,605)

(13,970)

(1,200)

-

- (Gain)/loss on disposal equities & other investment

36

(1,474,340)

(2,562,748)

(27,315)

-

- Exchange rate differential

(244,497)

960,454

13

(32,864)

- Share of result of associate

13

1,209,793

-

-

-

- Dividend income

(714,446)

(545,480)

(3,694,529)

(4,261,933)

- Interest income

(845,704)

(687,593)

(63,431)

(188,232)

- Investment income

(10,020,501)

(7,682,947)

(28,113)

(47,154)

- Net gain/(losses) on fair value through OCI assets

55,723

66,113

-

-

Changes in working capital:

(Increase)/Decrease in reinsurance assets

(5,584,116)

(6,024,460)

-

-

(Increase)/Decrease in other receivables and prepayment

(1,158,269)

966,301

(1,080,040)

196,626

Decrease in trade receivables

(333,035)

(161,321)

-

-

Increase/(Decrease) in deferred acquisition cost

(706,375)

(697,849)

-

Increase/ (Decrease) in insurance contract liabilities

19,668,894

2,368,059

-

-

Increase /(Decrease) in investment contract liabilities

(567,911)

891,058

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in other liablilities

1,094,306

1,370,612

1,877,021

168,874

Increase / (Decrease) in trade payable

(3,054,481)

1,021,129

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in inventories

1,039,175

(111,149)

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in statutory deposit

(313,392)

(1,684,019)

-

-

Increase / (Decrease) in borrowings

(112)

(2,753,556)

-

-

Income tax paid

(1,089,714)

(1,017,906)

(14,006)

(446,367)

Net cash provided/(utilised) by operating activities

11,612,539

14,064,569

1,150,805

(13,942)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

18

(462,625)

(635,035)

(157,526)

(82,168)

Purchase of ROU asset

20

(17,455)

(28,472)

-

-

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

18,689

24,128

1,200

-

Purchase of intangible

(24,494)

(70,720)

-

(25,132)

Net (Purchase)/redemption to investments (financial assets)

(16,544,386)

(18,118,667)

352,098

(1,048,080)

Purchase of investment in associate/subsidiary

12

-

(18,724)

-

(118,725)

Purchase of investment properties

15

(5,247)

(4,029)

-

-

Dividend received

714,446

545,480

3,694,529

4,261,933

Investment income received

10,866,205

8,370,540

91,544

235,386

Net cash provided/(used) in investing activities

(5,454,866)

(9,935,499)

3,981,845

3,223,214

Cash flows from financing activities

Fair value of loan from equity holders

-

-

-

-

Dividend Paid during the period

(3,147,589)

(3,345,104)

(2,940,932)

(3,235,025)

(3,147,589)

(3,345,104)

(2,940,932)

(3,235,025)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,010,084

783,966

2,191,718

(25,753)

Cash and cash equivalents at begining of the year

17,176,184

13,743,138

601,326

1,654,286

Effect of change in exchange rate

244,497

(960,454)

(13)

32,864

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

20,430,765

13,566,650

2,793,031

1,661,397

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Custodian Investment plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 15:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
