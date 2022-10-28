CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Custodian Investment Plc

Financial Reports (unaudited)

30 September 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

For the period ended 30 September 2022

Group Group Company Company

In thousands of naira Note 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-22 30-Sep-21

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) before taxation 7,573,004 6,844,620 3,964,620 3,744,958

Adjustments for non-cash items:

- Fair value (gain)/loss 35 6,539,624 22,577,287 162,386 145,024

- Depreciation 18 412,540 374,819 49,116 32,126

- Deprecition on right-of-use assets 20 30,193 51,926 - -

- Impairment charge 38 45,246 451,132 - 675,000

- Amortisation of intangible assets and deferred expense 17 57,539 64,057 6,283 -

- Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (6,605) (13,970) (1,200) -

- (Gain)/loss on disposal equities & other investment 36 (1,474,340) (2,562,748) (27,315) -

- Exchange rate differential (244,497) 960,454 13 (32,864)

- Share of result of associate 13 1,209,793 - - -

- Dividend income (714,446) (545,480) (3,694,529) (4,261,933)

- Interest income (845,704) (687,593) (63,431) (188,232)

- Investment income (10,020,501) (7,682,947) (28,113) (47,154)

- Net gain/(losses) on fair value through OCI assets 55,723 66,113 - -

Changes in working capital:

(Increase)/Decrease in reinsurance assets (5,584,116) (6,024,460) - -

(Increase)/Decrease in other receivables and prepayment (1,158,269) 966,301 (1,080,040) 196,626

Decrease in trade receivables (333,035) (161,321) - -

Increase/(Decrease) in deferred acquisition cost (706,375) (697,849) -

Increase/ (Decrease) in insurance contract liabilities 19,668,894 2,368,059 - -

Increase /(Decrease) in investment contract liabilities (567,911) 891,058 - -

Increase / (Decrease) in other liablilities 1,094,306 1,370,612 1,877,021 168,874

Increase / (Decrease) in trade payable (3,054,481) 1,021,129 - -

Increase / (Decrease) in inventories 1,039,175 (111,149) - -

Increase / (Decrease) in statutory deposit (313,392) (1,684,019) - -

Increase / (Decrease) in borrowings (112) (2,753,556) - -

Income tax paid (1,089,714) (1,017,906) (14,006) (446,367)

Net cash provided/(utilised) by operating activities 11,612,539 14,064,569 1,150,805 (13,942)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment 18 (462,625) (635,035) (157,526) (82,168)

Purchase of ROU asset 20 (17,455) (28,472) - -

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 18,689 24,128 1,200 -

Purchase of intangible (24,494) (70,720) - (25,132)

Net (Purchase)/redemption to investments (financial assets) (16,544,386) (18,118,667) 352,098 (1,048,080)

Purchase of investment in associate/subsidiary 12 - (18,724) - (118,725)

Purchase of investment properties 15 (5,247) (4,029) - -

Dividend received 714,446 545,480 3,694,529 4,261,933

Investment income received 10,866,205 8,370,540 91,544 235,386

Net cash provided/(used) in investing activities (5,454,866) (9,935,499) 3,981,845 3,223,214

Cash flows from financing activities

Fair value of loan from equity holders - - - -

Dividend Paid during the period (3,147,589) (3,345,104) (2,940,932) (3,235,025)

(3,147,589) (3,345,104) (2,940,932) (3,235,025)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,010,084 783,966 2,191,718 (25,753)

Cash and cash equivalents at begining of the year 17,176,184 13,743,138 601,326 1,654,286

Effect of change in exchange rate 244,497 (960,454) (13) 32,864