NOTICE OF ADJOURNED GENERAL MEETING

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(incorporated in England and Wales with company number 8863271 and registered as an

investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)

Notice is hereby given that the adjourned general meeting of Custodian Property Income REIT plc (the "Company") (as adjourned from 27 February 2024) (the "Adjourned CREI General Meeting") will be held at the ofﬁces of Deutsche Numis, 45 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7BF at 9.30 a.m. on 19 March 2024 to consider and, if thought ﬁt, approve the following ordinary resolution:

Ordinary Resolution

THAT the directors of the Company (the "Directors") be and hereby are generally and unconditionally authorised, in addition to any existing authorities, pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares of the Company, in each case credited as fully paid, with authority to deal with fractional entitlements arising out of such allotment as they think ﬁt, provided that this authority shall be limited to the allotment of up to 305,000,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("New CREI Shares") pursuant to the terms of the proposed acquisition by the Company of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API"), whether by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part VIII of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, or by way of contractual takeover offer, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the scheme document sent to shareholders and other securities holders of API dated 1 February 2024, and which authority shall expire at the close of business on 31 December 2024 (unless previously revoked, renewed or varied by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted, or rights to subscribe for or to convert securities into shares to be granted, after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant such rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired.