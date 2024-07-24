Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

24-Jul-2024 / 09:52 GMT/BST

 

24 July 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“the Company”)

 

Director Declaration

 

The Company notes today’s announcement by Morgan Sindall Group plc (“MGNS”) that Malcolm Cooper, Non-Executive Director of both the Company and MGNS, is expected to retire as a Non-Executive Director of MGNS with effect from 31 August 2024 following a nine-year tenure.

 

