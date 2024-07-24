Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
24 July 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“the Company”)
Director Declaration
The Company notes today’s announcement by Morgan Sindall Group plc (“MGNS”) that Malcolm Cooper, Non-Executive Director of both the Company and MGNS, is expected to retire as a Non-Executive Director of MGNS with effect from 31 August 2024 following a nine-year tenure.
