Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is principally characterized by properties with individual values of less than Â£15 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of United Kingdom commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub Â£15 million, regional properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. The Company's portfolio is diversified by sector, geography and tenants, with low gearing. Its property types include industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and others. The Company's investment manager is Custodian Capital Limited.