Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property

10 April 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

Disposal of Property

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce completion of the disposal of a vacant car showroom in Redhill for £2.35m, representing a 15% premium to the 31 December 2023 valuation, previously disclosed in the Company’s announcement of 28 February 2024.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company’s external fund manager), said: “Having initially considered refurbishing and reletting the asset, strong demand for the site from residential developers became apparent during the marketing period and disposing ahead of valuation to fund improvements to the remaining portfolio was deemed more accretive to shareholders.”

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.