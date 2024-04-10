Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property

10-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

10 April 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Disposal of Property

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce completion of the disposal of a vacant car showroom in Redhill for £2.35m, representing a 15% premium to the 31 December 2023 valuation, previously disclosed in the Company’s announcement of 28 February 2024.

 

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company’s external fund manager), said: Having initially considered refurbishing and reletting the asset, strong demand for the site from residential developers became apparent during the marketing period and disposing ahead of valuation to fund improvements to the remaining portfolio was deemed more accretive to shareholders.

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Numis

 

Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 314576
EQS News ID: 1876913

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a