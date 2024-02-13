Custodian Property Income REIT PLC - London-based investor in smaller regional UK properties - Non-Executive Director David MacLellan buys 144,500 shares, worth GBP101,000. Non-Executive Director Chris Ireland buys 72,155 shares, worth GBP50,000. Non-Executive Director Malcolm Cooper buys 70,300 shares, worth GBP50,000.
Current stock price: 66.60 pence
12-month change: down 27%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.