Custodian Property Income REIT PLC - London-based investor in smaller regional UK properties - Non-Executive Director David MacLellan buys 144,500 shares, worth GBP101,000. Non-Executive Director Chris Ireland buys 72,155 shares, worth GBP50,000. Non-Executive Director Malcolm Cooper buys 70,300 shares, worth GBP50,000.

Current stock price: 66.60 pence

12-month change: down 27%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

