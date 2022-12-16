Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Custodian Property Income REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CREI   GB00BJFLFT45

CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC

(CREI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:32 2022-12-16 am EST
90.50 GBX   -0.88%
12/14Custodian Property Income REIT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
12/08Custodian Property Income REIT changes name from Custodian REIT
AN
12/07Custodian REIT Changes Name to Custodian Property Income REIT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Custodian confident in regional property portfolio despite drop in NAV

12/16/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Custodian Property Income REIT PLC on Wednesday said it turned a loss in the first half, as net asset value dropped.

The Leicester, England-based real estate investment trust said NAV per share for the half-year that ended September 30 was 113.7 pence, down 5.0% from 119.7p per share in March.

Custodian Property said NAV total return per share was negative 2.7%, swinging from positive 12% a year ago.

The company declared an interim dividend of 2.75p per share, up 10% from 2.5p per share a year prior. It said it expects to achieve a target total dividend of 5.5p, based on rent collection levels remaining at their current levels.

Custodian Property reported an interim pretax loss of GBP14.1 million, swinging from a profit of GBP48.1 million a year ago. Revenue grew 10% to GBP22.3 million from GBP20.2 million.

Chair David Hunter said: "The company’s well-diversified investment portfolio has shown its resilience during the period and this diversification has mitigated the risks posed by volatility in real estate investment markets."

Custodian Property's portfolio was valued at GBP685.4 million in September, up 3.0% from GBP665.2 million in March.

"There is depth in occupational demand and latent rental growth in the portfolio which offers the prospect of growth for existing shareholders, despite the current difficult economic circumstances," Hunter said.

The company said it is optimistic for returns, and confident that its smaller regional property portfolio "will continue to support fully covered dividends while offering a defensive strategy to investors".

Custodian Property shares were down 1.1% trading at 90.28p per share on Friday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC
12/14Custodian Property Income REIT plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Sep..
CI
12/08Custodian Property Income REIT changes name from Custodian REIT
AN
12/07Custodian REIT Changes Name to Custodian Property Income REIT
MT
12/01TRADING UPDATES: Field Systems widens interim loss due to Covid impact
AN
11/30Custodian REIT Sells UK Office Property for $3 Million
MT
11/30An unknown buyer acquired office property in Leicester from Custodian REIT Plc for £2.8..
CI
11/29UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/29Custodian REIT "focused on driving existing assets" says Proactive Research's Richard J..
AQ
11/29Custodian REIT 'focused on driving existing assets' says Proactive Research's Richard J..
EQ
11/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 41,9 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net income 2023 -56,5 M -69,0 M -69,0 M
Net cash 2023 180 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,43x
Yield 2023 6,02%
Capitalization 402 M 492 M 492 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
EV / Sales 2024 4,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Custodian Property Income REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,91
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Shepherd-Cross Managing Director
David Ian Hunter Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Nix Assistant Manager-Investment
Matthew Wadman John Thorne Senior Independent Director
Hazel Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC-13.87%492
EQUINIX, INC.-18.26%63 977
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.71%40 539
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-41.04%29 983
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-31.39%24 677
W. P. CAREY INC.-1.67%16 784