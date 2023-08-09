Dar Global PLC - Luxury international real estate developer - Says that Shivaraman Iyer has stepped down from the board as an executive director of the company with effect from August 8. Iyer will continue in his role as chief financial officer, and will also remain part of the company's executive management team.

Chair David Hunter says: "We are most grateful to Mr Iyer for his contribution to the board since the company's incorporation. We are delighted that Mr Iyer will continue in his role as [CFO] of the company."

In addition, David Hunter has retired from his appointment as chair of Custodian Property Income REIT PLC with effect from August 8.

