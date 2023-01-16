Interim Report: For the period ended 30 September 2022

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties let to institutional grade tenants across the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £15m at acquisition

Inside this report

Highlights and performance summary 02 Chairman's statement 06 Investment Manager's report 14 Asset management report 20 ESG Committee report 24 Property portfolio 34 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 40 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 41

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 42