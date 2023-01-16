Interim Report: For the period ended 30 September 2022

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties let to institutional grade tenants across the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £15m at acquisition
Inside this report
Highlights and performance summary
02
Chairman's statement
06
Investment Manager's report
14
Asset management report
20
ESG Committee report
24
Property portfolio
34
Condensed consolidated statement
of comprehensive income
40
Condensed consolidated statement
of financial position
41
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 42
Condensed consolidated statements
of changes in equity
43
Notes to the interim financial statements
44
Directors' responsibilities for the interim
financial statements
64
Auditor's independent review report
65
Company information
67
Financial calendar
68
Custodian Property Income REIT plc Interim Report 2022
01
Highlights and performance summary
Property highlights
2022
£m
Portfolio value
685.4
Property valuation movements1:
• From asset management initiatives
8.4
• General valuation decreases
(36.1)
(27.7)
Property acquisitions
52.7
Capital expenditure
5.3
Profit on disposal2
4.7
Disposal proceeds since the Period end
13.5
Portfolio income split by region
Our portfolio by sector
weighting by income 30 Sept 2022
weighting by income 30 Sept 2022
West Midlands: 19%
North-West: 18%
East Midlands : 14%
South-East: 12%
North-East: 12%
Scotland: 11%
South-West: 9%
Eastern: 4%
Wales: 1%
Industrial: 38%
Retail warehouse: 24%
Office: 16%
Other: 11%
Retail: 11%
Before acquisition costs of £3.4m.
Net of disposal costs of £0.1m.
02
Custodian Property Income REIT plc Interim Report 2022
Valuation increases from
Portfolio value
asset management
General valuation decreases
£685.4m
£8.4m
(£36.1m)
Property portfolio value of
Detailed in the Asset
Across all sectors and driven
£685.4m (31 March 2022:
management report
by current investor and market
£665.2m, 2021: £551.9m)
sentiment around the UK's
economic outlook
Property acquisitions
£52.7m
£15.0m retail park in Nottingham
£11.1m distribution unit near Glasgow
£8.9m for two DFS retail warehouses in Droitwich and Measham
£7.5m industrial facility in Grangemouth
£3.7m high street retail units in Winchester
£3.5m industrial unit in Chesterfield
£3.0m drive-through restaurants in York
Profit on disposal2
£4.7m
Sale proceeds of £14.9m at an aggregate
46% premium to valuation comprising:
Industrial unit in Milton Keynes to a special purchaser for £8.5m
Audi dealership in Derby for £5.7m
High street retail unit in Weston-Super-Mare for £0.7m
Capital expenditure
£5.3m
Primarily relating to significant refurbishment work on two industrial assets in Avonmouth and Manchester and a retail warehouse in Swindon, with £0.7m invested in electric vehicle chargers at various sites
Disposal proceeds since the Period end
£13.5m
£9.3m for a shopping centre in Gosforth
£2.8m for business park offices in Leicester
£1.4m for an industrial unit in Kilmarnock
Custodian Property Income REIT plc Interim Report 2022
