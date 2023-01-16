Advanced search
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC

(CREI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:27:35 2023-01-16 am EST
92.51 GBX   +0.01%
01/11CORRECT: Nichols annual revenue climbs; names new non-executive chair
AN
01/11Nichols annual revenue climbs 14%; names new non-executive chair
AN
2022Custodian confident in regional property portfolio despite drop in NAV
AN
Interim Report: For the period ended 30 September 2022

01/16/2023 | 06:40am EST
Interim Report 2022

Welcome to the Custodian Property Income REIT plc Interim Report 2022

Oxford

For more information, visit: custodianreit.com

Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") is a UK real estate investment trust ("REIT") which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties let to institutional grade tenants across the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than £15m at acquisition

Inside this report

Highlights and performance summary

02

Chairman's statement

06

Investment Manager's report

14

Asset management report

20

ESG Committee report

24

Property portfolio

34

Condensed consolidated statement

of comprehensive income

40

Condensed consolidated statement

of financial position

41

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 42

Condensed consolidated statements

of changes in equity

43

Notes to the interim financial statements

44

Directors' responsibilities for the interim

financial statements

64

Auditor's independent review report

65

Company information

67

Financial calendar

68

Custodian Property Income REIT plc Interim Report 2022

01

Highlights and performance summary

Property highlights

2022

£m

Portfolio value

685.4

Property valuation movements1:

From asset management initiatives

8.4

General valuation decreases

(36.1)

(27.7)

Property acquisitions

52.7

Capital expenditure

5.3

Profit on disposal2

4.7

Disposal proceeds since the Period end

13.5

Portfolio income split by region

Our portfolio by sector

weighting by income 30 Sept 2022

weighting by income 30 Sept 2022

West Midlands: 19%

North-West: 18%

East Midlands : 14%

South-East: 12%

North-East: 12%

Scotland: 11%

South-West: 9%

Eastern: 4%

Wales: 1%

Industrial: 38%

Retail warehouse: 24%

Office: 16%

Other: 11%

Retail: 11%

  1. Before acquisition costs of £3.4m.
  2. Net of disposal costs of £0.1m.

02

Custodian Property Income REIT plc Interim Report 2022

Valuation increases from

Portfolio value

asset management

General valuation decreases

£685.4m

£8.4m

(£36.1m)

Property portfolio value of

Detailed in the Asset

Across all sectors and driven

£685.4m (31 March 2022:

management report

by current investor and market

£665.2m, 2021: £551.9m)

sentiment around the UK's

economic outlook

Property acquisitions

£52.7m

  • £15.0m retail park in Nottingham
  • £11.1m distribution unit near Glasgow
  • £8.9m for two DFS retail warehouses in Droitwich and Measham
  • £7.5m industrial facility in Grangemouth
  • £3.7m high street retail units in Winchester
  • £3.5m industrial unit in Chesterfield
  • £3.0m drive-through restaurants in York

Profit on disposal2

£4.7m

Sale proceeds of £14.9m at an aggregate

46% premium to valuation comprising:

  • Industrial unit in Milton Keynes to a special purchaser for £8.5m
  • Audi dealership in Derby for £5.7m
  • High street retail unit in Weston-Super-Mare for £0.7m

Capital expenditure

£5.3m

Primarily relating to significant refurbishment work on two industrial assets in Avonmouth and Manchester and a retail warehouse in Swindon, with £0.7m invested in electric vehicle chargers at various sites

Disposal proceeds since the Period end

£13.5m

  • £9.3m for a shopping centre in Gosforth
  • £2.8m for business park offices in Leicester
  • £1.4m for an industrial unit in Kilmarnock

Custodian Property Income REIT plc Interim Report 2022

03

Disclaimer

Custodian REIT plc published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
