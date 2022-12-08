Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Custodian REIT Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CREI   GB00BJFLFT45

CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

(CREI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:24 2022-12-08 am EST
93.05 GBX   +0.38%
12/07Custodian REIT Changes Name to Custodian Property Income REIT
MT
12/01TRADING UPDATES: Field Systems widens interim loss due to Covid impact
AN
11/30Custodian REIT Sells UK Office Property for $3 Million
MT
Custodian Property Income REIT changes name from Custodian REIT

12/08/2022 | 03:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Custodian Property Income REIT PLC on Wednesday said it changed its name from Custodian REIT PLC with immediate effect.

The Leicester-based real estate investment trust said it believed the new name better reflects a track record of generating income returns for shareholders.

It expects the change to make shares more prominent to retail investors.

"We believe this is particularly important in the current environment where investors are seeking secure and growing income streams as a hedge against inflation. It also reflects our continued emphasis on providing full transparency to our existing shareholders while at the same time aiming to drive liquidity in our shares by attracting new investors,” said Investment Manager Richard Shepherd-Cross, who is also managing director of Custodian Capital Ltd.

The shares started trading under the new name on the London Stock Exchange from Thursday.

Shares in Custodian Property Income REIT were down 0.4% to 92.30 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC -0.43% 92.3 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -3.55% 7608 Delayed Quote.13.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 41,9 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2023 -56,5 M -68,8 M -68,8 M
Net cash 2023 180 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,53x
Yield 2023 5,93%
Capitalization 409 M 498 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
EV / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Technical analysis trends CUSTODIAN REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Shepherd-Cross Managing Director
David Ian Hunter Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Nix Assistant Manager-Investment
Matthew Wadman John Thorne Senior Independent Director
Hazel Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC-12.55%498
EQUINIX, INC.-19.00%63 400
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-11.20%39 868
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-38.49%31 282
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.30%23 878
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.64%16 447