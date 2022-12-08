Custodian Property Income REIT changes name from Custodian REIT

(Alliance News) - Custodian Property Income REIT PLC on Wednesday said it changed its name from Custodian REIT PLC with immediate effect.

The Leicester-based real estate investment trust said it believed the new name better reflects a track record of generating income returns for shareholders.

It expects the change to make shares more prominent to retail investors.

"We believe this is particularly important in the current environment where investors are seeking secure and growing income streams as a hedge against inflation. It also reflects our continued emphasis on providing full transparency to our existing shareholders while at the same time aiming to drive liquidity in our shares by attracting new investors,” said Investment Manager Richard Shepherd-Cross, who is also managing director of Custodian Capital Ltd.

The shares started trading under the new name on the London Stock Exchange from Thursday.

Shares in Custodian Property Income REIT were down 0.4% to 92.30 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

