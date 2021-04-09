Log in
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC    CREI   GB00BJFLFT45

CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

(CREI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/09 04:28:03 am
96.55 GBX   +1.10%
04:10a CUSTODIAN REIT  : Constitution of ESG Committee
PU
02:01aCUSTODIAN REIT PLC  : Constitution of ESG Committee
DJ
03/17DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Director Declaration
DJ
Custodian REIT : Constitution of ESG Committee

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the constitution of an environmental, social and governance ('ESG') Board Committee ('the ESG Committee').

The ESG Committee comprises Hazel Adam as Chair, Elizabeth McMeikan and Chris Ireland, all of whom are independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Commenting on the constitution of the ESG Committee, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

'The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities and understands the risks imposed if we do not incorporate robust ESG practices into the way we do business. The Board is also acutely aware of the increased stakeholder interest and compliance requirements around ESG management.

'The ESG Committee has been constituted to provide appropriate oversight of the Company's performance against its environmental policy and targets, to ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and to ensure a sufficient level of positive social outcomes for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.'

The ESG Committee's terms of reference are available at custodianreit.com/corporate-governance/.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R.

Disclaimer

Custodian REIT plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
