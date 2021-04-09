Custodian REIT : Constitution of ESG Committee

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the constitution of an environmental, social and governance ('ESG') Board Committee ('the ESG Committee').

The ESG Committee comprises Hazel Adam as Chair, Elizabeth McMeikan and Chris Ireland, all of whom are independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Commenting on the constitution of the ESG Committee, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

'The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities and understands the risks imposed if we do not incorporate robust ESG practices into the way we do business. The Board is also acutely aware of the increased stakeholder interest and compliance requirements around ESG management.

'The ESG Committee has been constituted to provide appropriate oversight of the Company's performance against its environmental policy and targets, to ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and to ensure a sufficient level of positive social outcomes for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.'

The ESG Committee's terms of reference are available at custodianreit.com/corporate-governance/.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R.