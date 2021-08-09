Custodian REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian REIT plc : Block Listing interim review
09-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
9 August 2021
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Block Listing interim review
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in
connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
Name of applicant: Custodian REIT PLC
Name of scheme: General Blocklisting
Period of return: From: 9 February To: 8 August
2021 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 7,800,001
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last 0
return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G): 550,000
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,250,001
Name of contact: Ed Moore, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)116 240 8740
Notes to Editors
Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10 million at acquisition.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.
