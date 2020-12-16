Custodian REIT plc
Custodian REIT plc : Board Changes
16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST
16 December 2020
Custodian REIT plc
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")
Board Changes
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces
that, after nearly seven years of service, Professor Barry Gilbertson will
retire as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with
effect from 1 January 2021 as part of its Board succession plan.
The Board would like to thank Barry for his significant contribution to the
development of the Company since his appointment at IPO in February 2014.
The Board is pleased to announce that from today Matthew Thorne, currently a
Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of its Audit and Risk
Committee, has been appointed Senior Independent Director and that David
Hunter, currently Chair of the Company, has been appointed as Chair of the
Company's Remuneration and Management Engagement Committees. As described in
the Interim Report the Board has in place a succession plan under which the
process to appoint a further Non-Executive Director is underway.
Mattioli Woods plc, owner of Custodian Capital Limited, the Company's
discretionary investment manager, is keen to capitalise on Barry's
considerable experience and understanding of real estate and Barry will take
on the role of Executive Chairman of Custodian Capital Limited with effect
from 1 January 2021. Barry has therefore decided to retire from the
Company's Board to ensure it retains a strong majority of independent
Directors.
This announcement is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
Custodian Capital
Limited
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Tel: +44 (0)116 240
Mattioli MBE 8740
www.custodiancapital.com [1]
Numis Securities Limited
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
www.numiscorp.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1155518 16-Dec-2020
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=1155518&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)