CUSTODIAN REIT PLC

(CREI)
12/15 11:35:09 am
85.2 GBX   -1.84%
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Board Changes
DJ
12/11CUSTODIAN REIT : Key Information Document November 2020
PU
12/03CUSTODIAN REIT PLC : Standard form for -2-
DJ
Custodian REIT plc : Board Changes

12/16/2020 | 02:01am EST
 Custodian REIT plc 
Custodian REIT plc : Board Changes 
 
16-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
             16 December 2020 
 
      Custodian REIT plc 
 
      ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") 
 
      Board Changes 
 
   Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces 
  that, after nearly seven years of service, Professor Barry Gilbertson will 
     retire as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with 
            effect from 1 January 2021 as part of its Board succession plan. 
 
 The Board would like to thank Barry for his significant contribution to the 
   development of the Company since his appointment at IPO in February 2014. 
 
The Board is pleased to announce that from today Matthew Thorne, currently a 
       Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of its Audit and Risk 
    Committee, has been appointed Senior Independent Director and that David 
  Hunter, currently Chair of the Company, has been appointed as Chair of the 
Company's Remuneration and Management Engagement Committees. As described in 
 the Interim Report the Board has in place a succession plan under which the 
            process to appoint a further Non-Executive Director is underway. 
 
       Mattioli Woods plc, owner of Custodian Capital Limited, the Company's 
          discretionary investment manager, is keen to capitalise on Barry's 
considerable experience and understanding of real estate and Barry will take 
  on the role of Executive Chairman of Custodian Capital Limited with effect 
         from 1 January 2021. Barry has therefore decided to retire from the 
       Company's Board to ensure it retains a strong majority of independent 
             Directors. 
 
             This announcement is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11. 
 
      -Ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
   Custodian Capital 
             Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian     Tel: +44 (0)116 240 
Mattioli MBE                                               8740 
                                   www.custodiancapital.com [1] 
 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                                    www.numiscorp.com 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
 
1155518 16-Dec-2020 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=1155518&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

