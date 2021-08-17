Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Form 8 - Custodian REIT plc : PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER 17-Aug-2021 / 17:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Custodian REIT plc (the "Company") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: The Company Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEROR (e) Date position held: 17/8/2021 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect NO of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil 0 Nil 0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil 0 Nil 0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil 0 Nil 0 Nil 0 Nil 0 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/a Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/a

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 1. Interest in the Company's 1p ordinary shares held by the directors of the Company and their close relatives and related trusts: Owner Number of shares held % David Hunter 29,000 0.01% Matthew Thorne 29,000 0.01% Ian Mattioli1 1,859,599 0.44% Clare Mattioli 853,796 0.20% Laura Mattioli 628,516 0.15% Alex Mattioli 658,474 0.16%

1 Including shares held jointly with his wife Clare Mattioli and in a family trust under his control. 2. Interest in the Company's 1p ordinary shares held by persons acting in concert with the Company:

Number of shares held Owner Relationship to the Company % Mattioli Woods plc2 Owner of the Investment Manager 20,980,331 4.99% Richard Shepherd-Cross3 Director of the Investment Manager 1,321,853 0.31% Michael Wright3 Director of the Investment Manager 11,581 0.00% Ed Moore Director of the Investment Manager 77,833 0.02%

2 Ownership incorporates the control of voting rights through acting as discretionary investment manager on behalf of individual retail investors holding the beneficial interest.

3 Including shares held by close relatives.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 17/8/2021 Contact name: George Fry, Director, Numis Securities Limited Telephone number: 0207 260 1000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

