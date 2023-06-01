Advanced search
    CTOS   US23204X1037

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.

(CTOS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
6.350 USD   -1.40%
Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference

06/01/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (“Custom Truck One Source” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ryan McMonagle, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with institutional investors at the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live audio-only webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,000 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 707 M - -
Net income 2023 57,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 585 M 1 585 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 270
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Ryan McMonagle Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Eperjesy Chief Financial Officer
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Chairman
James Carlsen Chief Information Officer
Georgia R. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.1.90%1 585
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.26.37%9 537
D'IETEREN GROUP-9.77%9 153
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.02%8 835
AUTONATION, INC.22.01%5 971
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.16.66%4 503
