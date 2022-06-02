Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Custom Truck One Source, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTOS   US23204X1037

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.

(CTOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.000 USD   +1.18%
04:32pCUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE : to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference - Form 8-K
PU
04:25pCUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pCustom Truck One Source to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Custom Truck One Source : to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference - Form 8-K

06/02/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. ("Custom Truck One Source" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Todd Barrett, will participate in a fireside chat and host private investor meetings at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. EDT.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.
ABOUT CUSTOM ONE TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations
844-403-6138
investors@customtruck.com

Disclaimer

Custom Truck One Source Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
04:32pCUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE : to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conferenc..
PU
04:25pCUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04:06pCustom Truck One Source to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conferen..
PR
05/13Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target on Custom Truck One Source to $10 From $12, Maintains ..
MT
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Custom Truck One Source, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/10CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
05/10Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Strong Quarterly Revenue and Gross Profit Growth
PR
05/10Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/27CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE : to Present at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conf..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 621 M - -
Net income 2022 19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 75,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 468 M 1 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,93 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 77,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred Ross Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan McMonagle President & Chief Operating Officer
Raymond Todd Barrett Chief Financial Officer
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Chairman
James Carlsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.-25.88%1 468
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.04%18 131
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.7.39%8 821
D'IETEREN GROUP-12.00%8 582
AUTONATION, INC.3.45%7 050
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.6.94%4 088