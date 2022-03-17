Log in
    CTOS   US23204X1037

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.

(CTOS)
Custom Truck One Source : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Small Cap Virtual Conference - Form 8-K

03/17/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Custom Truck One Source to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Small Cap Virtual Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Fred Ross, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Brad Meader will present at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available through Custom Truck One Source's Investor Relations website at https://investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 90 days following the conference on the same website.
ABOUT CUSTOM ONE TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations
844-403-6138
investors@customtruck.com

Disclaimer

Custom Truck One Source Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 189 M - -
Net income 2021 -149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 181 M 2 181 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Fred Ross Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan McMonagle President & Chief Operating Officer
Bradley Meader Chief Financial Officer
Marshall Andrew Heinberg Chairman
David Wolf Independent Director
