Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, infrastructure-related, telecom and rail end markets, has formed a strategic alliance with Scope Computer Vision Technologies to introduce Scope Control. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize the stringing line equipment inspection process, significantly improving safety and operational efficiency.

Historically, conventional visual inspection methods for stringing lines have been labor-intensive and error-prone, with human visual inspections exhibiting error rates as high as 35%. In stark contrast, Scope Control boasts an extraordinary accuracy rate of over 99% in detecting line irregularities and predicting residual break strength within a remarkable 5%± margin of the actual breaking point.

Key Features of Scope Control:

Precise prediction of residual break strength, ensuring unparalleled safety.

Exceptional accuracy in identifying cut strands, splices, and debris, exceeding 99%.

Continuous monitoring of line length and condition.

Streamlined access to inspection data and image insights for swift repair planning.

Effortless assessment of line scans and defect identification for fleet managers.

Automated report generation and alerts based on comprehensive scan data.

Smiley Rich, President of the Rental Division at Custom Truck, remarked, "Custom Truck is dedicated to assisting our customers in upholding the highest safety standards in the industry. Historically, achieving and maintaining specific safety benchmarks for stringing lines has been challenging, often relying on manual inspections and indirect indicators of line strength. Scope Control now empowers our customers to set an industry precedent by accurately assessing line health and categorizing it as new, used, or bad based on safety standards and residual break strength."

Justin McCoy, Founder and CEO of Scope, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're excited to offer our product through Custom Truck. The Scope online interface empowers fleet managers to analyze automated defect detection outcomes, facilitating rapid decision-making and intervention when anomalies are detected. Moreover, the system provides a digital ledger of inspected lines, offering a credible line history that underscores Custom Truck One Source's commitment to operational safety."

Custom Truck One Source takes immense pride in its partnership with Scope, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering the highest level of service and safety to its esteemed clientele.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,200 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

ABOUT SCOPE

Established in 2019, Scope is at the forefront of pioneering technology aimed at transforming how operators evaluate the safety and integrity of critical rope systems. With the release of their flagship product Scope Control in January of 2023, Scope has quickly established itself as an innovator and leader in rope inspection technology. In just its first 9 months, Scope Control was utilized to meticulously inspect over 8.5 million feet of rope, identifying more than 30,000 potential line hazards that might have otherwise gone unnoticed. By harnessing the power of advanced Computer Vision and Deep Learning technologies, Scope equips businesses with the tools to ensure and uphold optimal line health. Scope Control fills a crucial gap, empowering visionary partners like CTOS to set and maintain safety standards that were not possible before. For more information, please visit visionbyscope.com

