Load King and Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) are proud to announce their participation in the upcoming NTEA Work Truck Week, taking place from March 5-8, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana. This premier industry show serves as a platform for participating companies to exhibit their latest advancements in electric vehicle and hybrid technology.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 4101 to explore a range of pioneering equipment designed to set new standards in operational efficiency and environmental sustainability in the work truck sector.

Exhibition Highlights Include:

Load King 10’ Dump Truck: Mounted on the Battle Motors LNT BEV 4X2 electric chassis with Load King’s Lightning PTO (ePTO), this truck represents the pinnacle of dual-electric technology, maximizing driving distance and battery performance from the BEV, combining a 20-ton lift cylinder, a 50-degree dump angle, and a dual cylinder pneumatic gate release for unmatched performance.

Mounted on the Battle Motors LNT BEV 4X2 electric chassis with Load King’s Lightning PTO (ePTO), this truck represents the pinnacle of dual-electric technology, maximizing driving distance and battery performance from the BEV, combining a 20-ton lift cylinder, a 50-degree dump angle, and a dual cylinder pneumatic gate release for unmatched performance. Galbreath SLCH: Also utilizing the Battle Motors LNT BEV 4X2 electric chassis, this loaded container handler is designed to safely transport loaded FEL and REL containers at highway speed, by bringing the containers on the chassis, above the rear axle. The SLCH also has 270-degrees of rotation for dumping loaded containers into a 30-yard dumpster.

Also utilizing the Battle Motors LNT BEV 4X2 electric chassis, this loaded container handler is designed to safely transport loaded FEL and REL containers at highway speed, by bringing the containers on the chassis, above the rear axle. The SLCH also has 270-degrees of rotation for dumping loaded containers into a 30-yard dumpster. Load King Voyager ® I, 11’ Mechanics Truck: This unit showcases a hybrid solution with the Lightning PTO and Bergstrom eCoolPark electric, AC Cooling system. The hydraulic equipment and cooling system can run off the ePTO, or the crane and compressor can run off the standard PTO and pump. This mechanics truck is equipped with a Voyager ® I mechanics body, a Load King Stinger 7522 hydraulic telescopic crane with 7500 lbs capacity and a hydraulic LK40P air compressor.

This unit showcases a hybrid solution with the Lightning PTO and Bergstrom eCoolPark electric, AC Cooling system. The hydraulic equipment and cooling system can run off the ePTO, or the crane and compressor can run off the standard PTO and pump. This mechanics truck is equipped with a Voyager I mechanics body, a Load King Stinger 7522 hydraulic telescopic crane with 7500 lbs capacity and a hydraulic LK40P air compressor. Load King Stinger Telescopic Crane, Model 3215 EH: Offering 3,200 lbs maximum lift capacity and a 10,000-ft-lb rating, this crane extends up to 15’ and has a standard feature radio remote control demonstrating Load King’s commitment to innovation and safety.

Offering 3,200 lbs maximum lift capacity and a 10,000-ft-lb rating, this crane extends up to 15’ and has a standard feature radio remote control demonstrating Load King’s commitment to innovation and safety. Load King 402 DFP Folding Trailer: Featured in the Ride+ Drive Event on March 6-7, this folding trailer pairs with the Battle Motors Low Narrow Tilt (LNT) EV Tractor. It boasts a 25 Ton capacity, 48 ft length, and 10’1” spread axle, equipped with air ride suspension and height control, showcasing Load King’s legacy as a pioneer in the Folding Gooseneck Trailer market.

Join us at NTEA Work Truck Week 2024 to experience the future of the work truck industry and discover how Load King and Custom Truck One Source are driving progress through innovation.

ABOUT LOAD KING

For decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a vital part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: loadkingmfg.com.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,300 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228585461/en/