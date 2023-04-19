Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Customers Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUBI   US23204G1004

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.

(CUBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
19.49 USD   +10.11%
05:34pCustomers Bancorp : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
04/17Customers Bancorp to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings
BU
04/08Binance's US arm struggles to find bank to take its customers' cash- WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Customers Bancorp : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

04/19/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Online

Go to www.envisionreports.com/CUBI

or scan the QR code - login details are located in the shaded bar below.

Annual Shareholder Meeting Notice

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Customers

Bancorp, Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on May 30, 2023

Under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, you are receiving this notice that the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are available on the Internet. Follow the instructions below to view the materials and vote online or request a copy. The items to be voted on and location of the annual meeting are on the reverse side. Your vote is important!

This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting. Our 2023 Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 are available at:

Easy Online Access - View your Proxy Materials and Vote.

When you go online to view materials, you can also vote your shares.

Step 1: Go to www.envisionreports.com/CUBI.

Step 2: Click on Cast Your Vote or Request Materials.

Step 3: Follow the instructions on the screen to log in.

Step 4: Make your selections as instructed on each screen for your delivery preferences.

Step 5: Vote your shares.

When you go online, you can also help the environment by consenting to receive electronic delivery of future materials.

Obtaining a Copy of the Proxy Materials - If you want to receive paper copies of these documents, you must request them. There is no charge to you for requesting copies. Please make your request for copies as instructed on the reverse side on or before May 15, 2023 to facilitate timely delivery.

03MLVC

Annual Shareholder Meeting Notice

The Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, virtually via the Internet at www.meetnow.global/MURG9FC.

To access the virtual meeting, you must have the information that is printed in the shaded bar located on the reverse side of this form.

Proposals to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FORall nominees, FORProposal 2, FORProposal 3 and FORProposal 4:

  1. Election of three Class III Directors
  2. To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
  3. To approve a non-binding advisory resolution on named executive officer compensation
  4. To approve an amendment to the Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan

PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your shares you must go online or request a paper copy of the proxy materials to receive a proxy card.

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Customers Bancorp, Inc. will be held on

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time virtually via the internet at www.meetnow.global/MURG9FC.

To access the virtual meeting, you must have the information that is printed in the shaded bar

located on the reverse side of this form.

Here's how to order a copy of the proxy materials and select delivery preferences:

Current and future delivery requests can be submitted using the options below.

If you request an email copy, you will receive an email with a link to the current proxy materials.

PLEASE NOTE: You must use the number in the shaded bar on the reverse side when requesting a copy of the proxy materials.

  • Internet - Go to www.envisionreports.com/CUBI. Click on Cast Your Vote or Request Materials.
  • Phone - Call us free of charge at 1-866-641-4276.
  • Email - Send an email to investorvote@computershare.com with "Proxy Materials Customers Bancorp, Inc." in the subject line. Include your full name and address, plus the control number located in the shaded bar on the reverse side, and state that you want a paper copy of the proxy materials.
    To facilitate timely delivery, all requests for a paper copy of the proxy materials must be received by May 15, 2023.

Disclaimer

Customers Bancorp Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.
05:34pCustomers Bancorp : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
04/17Customers Bancorp to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings
BU
04/08Binance's US arm struggles to find bank to take its customers' cash- WSJ
RE
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Price Target on Customers Bancorp to $45 From $51, Maintai..
MT
04/06Customers Bancorp Top Two Execs Elect Stock Bonuses in Lieu of Cash
BU
03/27North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03/27European Midday Briefing: Mood Brighter as -2-
DJ
03/24Customers Bancorp Reportedly Weighs Making an Offer for Silicon Valley Bank
CI
03/23Customers Bancorp weighs making an offer for Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News
RE
03/23Tassat Announces Client Connectivity to FedNow, The Federal Reserve's First Instant Pay..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 593 M - -
Net income 2023 169 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,43x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 559 M 559 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 667
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Customers Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,70 $
Average target price 32,88 $
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay S. Sidhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samvir S. Sidhu President
Carla A. Leibold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Endré Jarraux Walls Chief Operations & Technology Officer, EVP
James Collins Chief Administrative Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.-37.54%559
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer