    CUBI   US23204G1004

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.

(CUBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-25 pm EST
31.84 USD   +0.82%
Customers Bancorp : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
Customers Bancorp Reports Results for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022
BU
Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Webcast on January 26, 2023
BU
Customers Bancorp : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Investor Presentation

01/25/2023
Let's take on tomorrow.

"A Digital-ForwardSuper-Community Bank" Investor Presentation: Q4 2022 / FY 2022

January 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

customers bancorp

Let's take on tomorrow.

In addition to historical information, this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project", or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological events and factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements, including: The impact of the ongoing pandemic on the U.S. economy and customer behavior, the impact that changes in economy have on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the demand for our products and services and the availability of sources of funding, the continued success and acceptance of our blockchain payments system; the effects of actions by the federal government, including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that effect market interest rates and the money supply; the actions that we and our customers take in response to these developments and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships, higher inflation and its impacts, and the effects of changes in accounting standards or policies. Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto, that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank, except as may be required under applicable law. This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

©2023 CUSTOMERS BANK / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

2

Customers Bancorp Snapshot

  1. forward thinking super-communitybankfocused on superior customerservice through high-tech,high-touch model

Community Banking

Regional C&I, Investment CRE, Multifamily, SBA and Residential Mortgages with presence in Northeast and limited presence in Carolinas, Florida and Texas

Checking & Saving accounts, CDs, Credit Cards

Corporate & Specialty Banking

National corporate niche businesses, including Fund Finance1, Real Estate Specialty Finance, Financial Institutions Group (FIG), Loans to Mortgage Companies, Equipment Finance, Tech & Venture and Healthcare

Digital Banking

Consumer - Checking & Saving accounts, Personal/Student Loans, Credit Cards

Commercial - Fintech Banking (BaaS/MPL), Transaction Banking (Payments & Treasury Services, CBITTM), SMB Bundle and Credit Cards

customers bancorp

Let's take on tomorrow.

Customers Bancorp, Inc.

NYSE: CUBI

Headquarters

West Reading,

PA

Offices1

33

FTE Employees

668

©2023

Market

$20.9B

CUSTOMERSBANK

Total Assets

Capitalization

$1.0B

As of 01/20/2023

/ ALL

Tangible Book

$38.97

RIGHTS

Value2

Share price

$31.12

RESERVED

As of 01/20/2023

Data as of 12/31/2022, unless otherwise noted.

  1. Offices includes branches, executive offices, Private Banking Offices and Loan Production Offices.
  2. Non-GAAPMeasure, refer to Appendix for reconciliation.

3

1. Includes Capital Call lines and Lender Finance

Community Banking: Single point of contact model delivers best in class customer service with branch-lite footprint

customers bancorp

Let's take on tomorrow.

Footprint

Expansion geographies

Regional C&I

Multifamily

SBA

Community Banking-Loans

Q4'22, percent

9% 4%

Regional C&I

25%

Investment CRE

Multifamily

Mortgages

SBA

38%

25%

Total portfolio: $5.9 billion

  • Deep community ties resulting in primary banking relationship, with only 7 traditional branches
  • 40% market share in home market
  • Long standing relationships with local owners, generational families and investors
  • Top 40 nationwide SBA lender
  • 96% of portfolio in Q4'22 is government guaranteed

©2023 CUSTOMERS BANK / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

4

Corporate & Specialty Banking: Highly experienced, specialized teams serving corporate clients through diversified product offering

Corporate & Specialty Banking-Loans

Corporate & Specialty Banking-Loans

2018-2022, $ billions

Q4'22, percent1%

1%

6%

$7.2

6%

Fund Finance1

Loans to Mortgage Companies

35%

6%

Equipment Finance

10%

51%

Real Estate Specialty Finance

Tech & Venture

$2.2

Healthcare

20%

FIG

Total portfolio: $7.2 billion

2018

2022

customers bancorp

Let's take on tomorrow.

©2023 CUSTOMERS BANK / ALL

Fund Finance1

Loans to Mortgage Companies

Tech & Venture

  • Capital call line business grew to over $900 million by year end 2022
  • Lender Finance business led to strong cross-sell opportunities with PE/Venture Capital managers across multiple products which is leading to deposit pipeline growth
  • Targeted decline from 32% of total loans ex PPP2 in Q4'20 to 10% in Q4'22
  • Stable balances at $1.4-$1.5 billion and a significant proportion still funded with NIB deposits even with industry decline in liquidity and deposits
  • Growth of $400 million+ since inception in Q1'22
  • Leveraging deep relationships with top VCs and sponsors and building a strong reputation in the market
  • Significant low cost deposit pipeline

RIGHTS RESERVED

5

  1. Includes Capital Call lines and Lender Finance
  2. Non-GAAPMeasure, refer to Appendix for reconciliation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Customers Bancorp Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 22:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
