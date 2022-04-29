Log in
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.

(CUBI)
04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
42.07 USD   -3.38%
04:18pCustomers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock
BU
11:11aWedbush Trims Price Target on Customers Bancorp to $75 From $76, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Customers Bancorp, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock

04/29/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.381161 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.357011 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2022.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is a bank holding company which provides financial services through its subsidiary Customers Bank, a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $19.2 billion at March 31, 2022. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token (CBIT) which allows clients to make real-time payments in US dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. More at www.customersbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 615 M - -
Net income 2022 243 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 435 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Jay S. Sidhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samvir S. Sidhu President
Carla A. Leibold Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Collins Chief Administrative Officer & Senior Executive VP
Daniel K. Rothermel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.-33.39%1 435
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%362 262
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%296 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%246 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%180 352
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%171 190