Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.68163044 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 29, 2024.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.65774294 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 29, 2024.

The company is reminding shareholders that, in accordance with Federal Reserve Board rules implementing the Adjustable Interest Rate (the “LIBOR Act”), after June 30, 2023, Customers Bancorp Inc. is no longer using the three-month LIBOR as a reference rate for determining the dividend rate of the Company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, par value $1.00 per share (“Series E Preferred Stock”), and Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, par value $1.00 per share (“Series F Preferred Stock”).

Customers Bancorp has replaced the reference rate on Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock with the replacement reference rate determined by the Federal Reserve Board rules implementing the LIBOR Act, which specify that three-month LIBOR be replaced with the CME Term SOFR Reference Rate published for three-month tenor as administered by CME Group Benchmark Administration, Ltd. (or any successor administrator thereof) plus 0.26161 percent (the “New Reference Rate”).

Effective with the dividend payment scheduled for March 15, 2024 (and determined after June 30, 2023), for the Series E Preferred Stock (cusip 23204G605) the calculation agent determined the dividend rate by adding the spread of 5.14% per annum to the New Reference Rate as determined on the applicable dividend determination date; for the Series F Preferred Stock (cusip 23204G704) the calculation agent determined the dividend rate by adding the spread of 4.762% per annum to the New Reference Rate as determined on the applicable dividend determination date.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is one of the nation’s top-performing banking companies with over $21 billion in assets making it one of the 80 largest bank holding companies in the US. Customers Bank’s commercial and consumer clients benefit from a full suite of technology-enabled tailored product experiences delivered by best-in-class customer service. In addition to traditional lines such as C&I lending, commercial real estate lending, and multifamily lending, Customers Bank also provides a number of national corporate banking services to Specialty Lending clients. Major accolades include:

#5 in top-performing banks with assets between $10 billion and $50 billion in 2022 per American Banker;

#34 out of the 100 largest publicly traded banks in 2023 per Forbes; and

#64 on Fortune Magazine’s 2022 list of the 100 fastest growing companies in America; and

A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Learn more: www.customersbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129649848/en/