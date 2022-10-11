Advanced search
    CUBI   US23204G1004

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.

(CUBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
30.54 USD   -1.74%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Webcast on October 27, 2022

10/11/2022 | 08:08am EDT
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, “Customers”), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to report its earnings results for the three months ending September 30, 2022. The call will be conducted by Customers Bancorp Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp President and Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu, Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold, and Chief Credit Officer Andrew Bowman.

Register online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers Bank Investor Relations webpage.

The third quarter 2022 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications Director David Patti.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Corporate Overview

Customers Bank is a full-service bank with $20.3 billion in assets at June 30, 2022, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token (CBITTM) which allows clients to make real-time payments in US dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. More at www.customersbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 653 M - -
Net income 2022 252 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 991 M 991 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 76,0%
Managers and Directors
Jay S. Sidhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samvir S. Sidhu President
Carla A. Leibold Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Collins Chief Administrative Officer & Senior Executive VP
Daniel K. Rothermel Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.-53.28%991
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.07%308 811
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.88%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.91%205 190
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.61%157 222
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.11%146 139