Customers Bancorp Reports Results for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Full Year 2022 Highlights 2022 net income available to common shareholders was $218.4 million, or $6.51 per diluted share; ROAA was 1.13% and ROCE was 17.40%.

2022 core earnings* were $256.4 million, or $7.63 per diluted share; Core ROAA* was 1.32% and Core ROCE* was 20.43%.

2022 core earnings excluding Paycheck Protection Program* ("PPP") were $218.7 million, or $6.51 per diluted share, up 46.2% over 2021. This included a pre-tax provision release of $36.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, from the sale of $500.0 million of consumer installment loans in Q3 2022, and other full year 2022 core earnings (excluding PPP)* of $5.65.

2022 adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* was $400.7 million; adjusted pre-tax pre-provision ROAA* was 1.99%; adjusted pre-tax pre-provision ROCE* was 31.16%.

Year-over-year loan growth was $1.2 billion, or 8.4%. Year-over-year loan growth excluding PPP* was $3.5 billion, or 30.7%, led by our low-risk variable rate corporate and specialty lending verticals.

Year-over-year deposit growth was $1.4 billion, up 8.2%.

2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent was 3.19%. 2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding the impact of PPP loans* was 3.16%.

2022 provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $59.5 million was largely driven by the impact of loan growth, net of the sale of consumer installment loans in Q3 2022, the recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts, and certain one-time charge-offs.

Non-performing assets were $30.8 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 compared to $49.8 million, or 0.25% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases equaled 426% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 278% at December 31, 2021.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share* grew year over year by $1.76 or 4.7%, despite increased AOCI losses of $158.1 million over the same time period. Tangible book value per share* has grown by 77.9% over the past 5 years, significantly higher than the industry average of 2% for mid-cap banks (1) .

. Repurchased 830,145 common shares for $33.2 million in 2022, leaving 1.9 million of common shares authorized to be repurchased by September 2023. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. (1) Mid-cap banks as reported by KRX Index. Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights Q4 2022 net income available to common shareholders was $25.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share; ROAA was 0.55% and ROCE was 8.05%.

Q4 2022 core earnings* were $39.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share; Core ROAA* was 0.81% and Core ROCE* was 12.36%.

Q4 2022 core earnings (excluding PPP)* were $45.3 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, up 22.9% over Q4 2021.

Q4 2022 adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* was $81.4 million; adjusted pre-tax pre-provision ROAA* was 1.56%; adjusted pre-tax pre-provision ROCE* was 24.59%.

Q4 2022 loan growth was $458.0 million, or 3.0%. Q4 2022 loan growth excluding PPP* was $614.5 million, or 4.3%, led by our low-risk variable rate corporate and specialty lending verticals.

Q4 2022 deposit growth was $634.5 million, or 3.6%.

Q4 2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent was 2.67%. Q4 2022 net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding the impact of PPP loans* was 2.87%.

Q4 2022 provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $27.9 million was largely driven by the impact of loan growth, the recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts, and one-time charge-offs of $11.0 million for loans originated pursuant to the PPP program.

Non-performing assets were $30.8 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 compared to $28.0 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases equaled 426% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 466% at September 30, 2022.

Q4 2022 book value per share and tangible book value per share* grew by $0.62 or 1.6%, despite increased AOCI losses of $7.0 million over the same time period.

Repurchased 166,000 common shares for $5.3 million in Q4 2022. CEO Commentary “We delivered another solid quarter and are extremely pleased with our 2022 results despite the challenging interest rate and economic environment,” said Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO, Jay Sidhu. “Our Q4 2022 GAAP earnings were negatively impacted by after-tax securities net losses of $13.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, which will benefit net interest margin in the short-term and has an earn back of roughly one year as well as after-tax net losses on PPP loans of $6.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. However, we are very pleased to report that Q4 2022 earnings from the core bank* were $1.37 per diluted share, beating internal targets and estimates, and bringing full year 2022 core earnings (excluding PPP)* per share to $6.51. Our responsible organic growth strategy is laser focused on credit quality with 90% of our growth in low credit risk verticals. We have taken prudent risk management strategic actions over the past several quarters to ensure we are well positioned from a capital, credit, liquidity and earnings perspective especially as we head into a highly uncertain 2023. We are also pleased to report that we beat the upper end of our 2022 core earnings per share, excluding PPP* target of $4.75 - $5.00 by 13%, even before considering the Q3 2022 pre-tax provision release of $36.8 million. Core loan* growth in 2022 was led by increases in low-risk variable rate specialty lending verticals of $3.0 billion. Asset quality remains exceptional and credit reserves are extremely robust at 426% of total non-performing loans. Our loan and deposit pipelines remain strong and we are very focused on improving our margins, moderating our growth, controlling our expenses, actively buying back common shares to the extent we are trading below book value, and creating exceptional value for our shareholders. We remain very optimistic about our future,” Mr. Jay Sidhu continued. Core earnings excluding PPP* for Q4 2022 were $45.3 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, calculated as shown below. (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) USD Per share GAAP net income available to shareholders $ 25,623 $ 0.77 Less: PPP net loss, after-tax (5,956 ) (0.18 ) GAAP net income to common shareholders, excluding PPP 31,579 0.95 Losses on investment securities 13,543 0.41 Derivative credit valuation adjustment 202 0.01 Core earnings, excluding PPP $ 45,324 $ 1.37 Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Twelve Months Ended Increase (Decrease) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Profitability Metrics: Net income available for common shareholders $ 25,623 $ 98,647 $ (73,024 ) (74.0 ) % $ 218,402 $ 300,134 $ (81,732 ) (27.2 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 2.87 $ (2.10 ) (73.2 ) % $ 6.51 $ 8.91 $ (2.40 ) (26.9 ) % Core earnings* $ 39,368 $ 101,213 $ (61,845 ) (61.1 ) % $ 256,415 $ 344,700 $ (88,285 ) (25.6 ) % Core earnings per share* $ 1.19 $ 2.95 $ (1.76 ) (59.7 ) % $ 7.63 $ 10.23 $ (2.60 ) (25.4 ) % Core earnings, excluding PPP* $ 45,324 $ 36,890 $ 8,434 22.9 % $ 218,746 $ 149,650 $ 69,096 46.2 % Core earnings per share, excluding PPP* $ 1.37 $ 1.07 $ 0.30 28.0 % $ 6.51 $ 4.44 $ 2.07 46.6 % Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.55 % 2.08 % (1.53 ) 1.13 % 1.64 % (0.51 ) Core ROAA* 0.81 % 2.13 % (1.32 ) 1.32 % 1.86 % (0.54 ) Core ROAA, excluding PPP* 0.93 % 0.80 % 0.13 1.14 % 0.84 % 0.30 Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 8.05 % 33.18 % (25.13 ) 17.40 % 28.75 % (11.35 ) Core ROCE* 12.36 % 34.04 % (21.68 ) 20.43 % 33.02 % (12.59 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income* $ 81,377 $ 130,595 $ (49,218 ) (37.7 ) % $ 400,712 $ 471,046 $ (70,334 ) (14.9 ) % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income ROAA, excluding PPP* 1.67 % 1.37 % 0.30 1.81 % 1.44 % 0.37 Net interest margin, tax equivalent 2.67 % 4.14 % (1.47 ) 3.19 % 3.70 % (0.51 ) Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans* 2.87 % 3.12 % (0.25 ) 3.16 % 3.16 % — Loan yield 5.64 % 5.48 % 0.16 5.00 % 4.73 % 0.27 Loan yield, excluding PPP* 5.86 % 4.41 % 1.45 5.05 % 4.37 % 0.68 Cost of deposits 2.73 % 0.36 % 2.37 1.31 % 0.44 % 0.87 Efficiency ratio 49.20 % 38.70 % 10.50 44.81 % 40.38 % 4.43 Core efficiency ratio* 49.12 % 38.14 % 10.98 43.02 % 37.54 % 5.48 Balance Sheet Trends: Total assets $ 20,896,112 $ 19,575,028 $ 1,321,084 6.7 % Total assets, excluding PPP* $ 19,897,959 $ 16,325,020 $ 3,572,939 21.9 % Total loans and leases $ 15,794,671 $ 14,568,885 $ 1,225,786 8.4 % Total loans and leases, excluding PPP* $ 14,796,518 $ 11,318,877 $ 3,477,641 30.7 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,885,045 $ 4,459,790 $ (2,574,745 ) (57.7 ) % Total deposits $ 18,156,953 $ 16,777,924 $ 1,379,029 8.2 % Capital Metrics: Common Equity $ 1,265,167 $ 1,228,423 $ 36,744 3.0 % Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,261,538 $ 1,224,687 $ 36,851 3.0 % Common Equity to Total Assets 6.05 % 6.28 % (0.23 ) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 6.04 % 6.26 % (0.22 ) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* 6.34 % 7.50 % (1.16 ) Book Value per common share $ 39.08 $ 37.32 $ 1.76 4.7 % Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 38.97 $ 37.21 $ 1.76 4.7 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.5 % 10.0 % (0.5 ) Total risk based capital ratio (1) 12.0 % 12.9 % (0.9 ) (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) We funded, either directly or indirectly, about 358,000 loans totaling $10.3 billion. Through the program, we earned close to $350 million of deferred origination fees from the SBA, which was significantly accretive to our earnings and capital levels as these loans were forgiven by the government. In Q4 2022, we recognized only $4 million of these fees in earnings as forgiveness levels were slower than expected, bringing total fees recognized to date to $322 million, and $26 million remaining to be recognized in 2023. "As we've stated previously, it is difficult to predict the timing of PPP forgiveness. We expect most of the fees to be recognized over the next two quarters; however, because we fully paid off the FRB PPP liquidity facility in third quarter 2021, these loans are currently being funded with higher cost funding, reducing their short-term profitability. This was particularly evident in Q4 2022 as higher PPP-related expenses resulted in a total negative impact to Q4 2022 earnings of $0.18 per diluted share. This included negative net interest income of $2.8 million resulting from higher funding costs, $11.0 million of one-time charge-offs increasing provision expense, and a $7.5 million gain resulting from a legal settlement with one of our third party PPP service providers. These one-time charge-offs are before the impact of any contractual indemnities or recoveries we may receive in future periods," commented Customers Bancorp CFO, Carla Leibold. Key Balance Sheet Trends Loans and Leases The following table presents the composition of total loans and leases as of the dates indicated: (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 % of

Total September 30,

2022 % of

Total December 31,

2021 % of

Total Commercial: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending $ 5,412,887 34.3 % $ 5,103,974 33.3 % $ 2,403,991 16.5 % Other commercial & industrial 1,135,336 7.2 1,064,332 7.0 942,679 6.5 Multifamily 2,217,098 14.0 2,267,376 14.8 1,486,308 10.2 Loans to mortgage companies 1,447,919 9.2 1,708,587 11.1 2,362,438 16.2 Commercial real estate owner occupied 885,339 5.6 726,670 4.7 654,922 4.5 Loans receivable, PPP 998,153 6.3 1,154,632 7.5 3,250,008 22.3 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,290,730 8.2 1,263,211 8.2 1,121,238 7.7 Construction 162,009 1.0 136,133 0.9 198,981 1.4 Total commercial loans and leases 13,549,471 85.8 13,424,915 87.5 12,420,565 85.3 Consumer: Residential 498,781 3.1 466,888 3.0 350,984 2.4 Manufactured housing 45,076 0.3 46,990 0.3 52,861 0.3 Installment: Personal 1,306,376 8.3 1,056,432 6.9 1,392,862 9.6 Other 394,967 2.5 341,463 2.3 351,613 2.4 Total consumer loans 2,245,200 14.2 1,911,773 12.5 2,148,320 14.7 Total loans and leases $ 15,794,671 100.0 % $ 15,336,688 100.0 % $ 14,568,885 100.0 % Commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans and leases, including specialty lending, increased $3.2 billion, or 95.7% year-over-year, to $6.5 billion. Practically all of the increases in outstanding balances were in the low-risk variable rate secured categories of Capital Call Lines and Lender Finance (collectively referred to as Fund Finance). Multifamily loans increased $730.8 million, or 49.2%, to $2.2 billion, commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $230.4 million, or 35.2%, to $885.3 million, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans increased $169.5 million, or 15.1% to $1.3 billion and residential loans increased $147.8 million, or 42.1%, to $498.8 million year-over-year. These increases in loans and leases were partially offset by a decrease in total consumer installment loans of $43.1 million, or 2.5%, to $1.7 billion primarily due to the sale of $500.0 million of consumer installment loans in Q3 2022 offsetting new originations and originations and purchases of certain consumer installment loans with the intent to sell and a decrease in construction loans of $37.0 million, or 18.6%, to $162.0 million. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases The following table presents allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (information as of the dates and periods indicated): At or Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) At or Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 130,924 $ 130,197 $ 727 $ 130,924 $ 137,804 $ (6,880 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases $ 27,891 $ (7,836 ) $ 35,727 $ 27,891 $ 13,890 $ 14,001 Net charge-offs (recoveries) from loans held for investment $ 27,164 $ 18,497 $ 8,667 $ 27,164 $ 7,582 $ 19,582 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.70 % 0.47 % 0.70 % 0.21 % Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.93 % 1.12 % Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP* 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.53 % * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. The increase in net charge-offs in Q4 2022 compared to Q3 2022 was primarily due to one-time charge-offs of $11.0 million for certain loans originated under the PPP program that were subsequently determined to be ineligible for SBA forgiveness and guarantee and were deemed uncollectible. Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases $ 27,891 $ (7,836 ) $ 35,727 $ 27,891 $ 13,890 $ 14,001 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on available for sale debt securities 325 (158 ) 483 325 — 325 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 28,216 (7,994 ) 36,210 28,216 13,890 14,326 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 153 254 (101 ) 153 352 (199 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 28,369 $ (7,740 ) $ 36,109 $ 28,369 $ 14,242 $ 14,127 The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q4 2022 was $27.9 million, compared to a benefit to provision of $7.8 million in Q3 2022. The provision in Q4 2022 was primarily due to loan growth, one-time charge-offs of $11.0 million for certain loans originated under the PPP program that were subsequently determined to be ineligible for SBA forgiveness and guarantee and ultimately deemed uncollectible and our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts, as compared to a benefit to provision in Q3 2022 primarily from the sale of $500.0 million of consumer installment loans in connection with the Company's balance sheet optimization initiatives. The sale transaction resulted in approximately $36.8 million of release in allowance for credit losses in Q3 2022, which was included in core earnings* and contributed approximately $0.86 per diluted share. The provision for credit losses on available for sale investment securities in Q4 2022 was $0.3 million compared to a benefit to provision of $0.2 million in Q3 2022. The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q4 2022 was $27.9 million, compared to a provision of $13.9 million in Q4 2021. The provision in Q4 2022 was primarily due to loan growth, one-time charge-offs of $11.0 million for certain loans originated under the PPP program that were subsequently determined to be ineligible for SBA forgiveness and guarantee and ultimately deemed uncollectible and our recognition of weaker macroeconomic forecasts. The provision for credit losses on available for sale investment securities in Q4 2022 was $0.3 million compared to no provision in Q4 2021. Asset Quality The following table presents asset quality metrics as of the dates indicated: (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Increase

(Decrease) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Increase

(Decrease) Non-performing assets ("NPAs"): Nonaccrual / non-performing loans ("NPLs") $ 30,737 $ 27,919 $ 2,818 $ 30,737 $ 49,620 $ (18,883 ) Non-performing assets $ 30,783 $ 27,965 $ 2,818 $ 30,783 $ 49,760 $ (18,977 ) NPLs to total loans and leases 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.34 % Reserves to NPLs 425.95 % 466.34 % 425.95 % 277.72 % NPAs to total assets 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.25 % Loans and leases risk ratings: Commercial loans and leases (1) Pass $ 10,793,980 $ 10,262,647 $ 531,333 $ 10,793,980 $ 6,389,228 $ 4,404,752 Special Mention 138,829 104,560 34,269 138,829 230,065 (91,236 ) Substandard 291,118 329,878 (38,760 ) 291,118 266,939 24,179 Total commercial loans and leases 11,223,927 10,697,085 526,842 11,223,927 6,886,232 4,337,695 Consumer loans Performing 1,899,376 1,893,977 5,399 1,899,376 2,114,950 (215,574 ) Non-performing 21,591 16,680 4,911 21,591 17,116 4,475 Total consumer loans 1,920,967 1,910,657 10,310 1,920,967 2,132,066 (211,099 ) Loans and leases receivable $ 13,144,894 $ 12,607,742 $ 537,152 $ 13,144,894 $ 9,018,298 $ 4,126,596 (1) Excludes loan receivable, PPP, as eligible PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Over the last decade, we have developed a suite of commercial loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank’s C&I, loans to mortgage companies, corporate and specialty lending lines of business, and multifamily loans for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank’s credit quality to date has been incredibly healthy despite an adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, we employ a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze the commercial portfolio. Exposure to industry segments and CRE significantly impacted by COVID-19 initially is not substantial. Total consumer installment loans were approximately 8.1% of total assets at December 31, 2022, 10.8% of total loans and leases and 11.5% of core loans*, and were supported by an allowance for credit losses of $68.7 million. At December 31, 2022, our consumer installment portfolio had the following characteristics: average original FICO score of 740, average debt-to-income of 19.0% and average borrower income of $107 thousand. Non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 were essentially flat at 0.19% of total loans and leases, compared to 0.18% at September 30, 2022 and 0.34% at December 31, 2021. Deposits The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated: (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 % of

Total September 30,

2022 % of

Total December 31,

2021 % of

Total Demand, non-interest bearing $ 1,885,045 10.4 % $ 2,993,793 17.1 % $ 4,459,790 26.6 % Demand, interest bearing 8,476,027 46.7 7,124,663 40.7 6,488,406 38.7 Total demand deposits 10,361,072 57.1 10,118,456 57.8 10,948,196 65.3 Savings 811,798 4.5 592,002 3.4 973,317 5.8 Money market 2,734,217 15.1 4,913,967 28.0 4,349,073 25.9 Time deposits 4,249,866 23.3 1,898,013 10.8 507,338 3.0 Total deposits $ 18,156,953 100.0 % $ 17,522,438 100.0 % $ 16,777,924 100.0 % Total deposits increased $1.4 billion, or 8.2%, to $18.2 billion at December 31, 2022 as compared to a year ago. Time deposits increased $3.7 billion, or 737.7%, to $4.2 billion. This increase was offset partially by decreases in money market deposits of $1.6 billion, or 37.1%, to $2.7 billion, total demand deposits of $587.1 million, or 5.4%, to $10.4 billion and savings deposits of $161.5 million, or 16.6%, to $811.8 million. The total cost of deposits increased by 237 basis points to 2.73% in Q4 2022 from 0.36% in the prior year primarily due to higher market interest rates and a shift in deposit mix. Capital The following table presents certain capital amounts and ratios as of the dates indicated: (Dollars in thousands except per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Customers Bancorp, Inc. Common Equity $ 1,265,167 $ 1,249,137 $ 1,228,423 Tangible Common Equity* $ 1,261,538 $ 1,245,508 $ 1,224,687 Common Equity to Total Assets 6.05 % 6.13 % 6.28 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets* 6.04 % 6.12 % 6.26 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP* 6.34 % 6.48 % 7.50 % Book Value per common share $ 39.08 $ 38.46 $ 37.32 Tangible Book Value per common share* $ 38.97 $ 38.35 $ 37.21 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.5 % 9.8 % 10.0 % Total risk based capital ratio (1) 12.0 % 12.5 % 12.9 % (1) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are estimates. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. Customers Bancorp's common equity increased $36.7 million to $1.3 billion, and tangible common equity* increased $36.9 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to a year ago, respectively, as earnings of $218.4 million more than offset a negative impact to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") from increased unrealized losses on investment securities of $158.1 million (net of taxes). Similarly, book value per common share increased to $39.08 from $37.32, and tangible book value per common share* increased to $38.97 at December 31, 2022 from $37.21 at December 31, 2021, respectively. Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures. At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate), common equity to total assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans*, were 12.0%, 6.05% and 6.34%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. At the Customers Bank level, capital levels remained strong and well above regulatory minimums. At December 31, 2022, estimated Tier 1 capital and total risk-based capital were 11.1% and 12.2%, respectively. Key Profitability Trends Net Interest Income Net interest income totaled $135.1 million in Q4 2022, a decrease of $23.9 million from Q3 2022, primarily due to lower PPP net interest income of $12.4 million resulting from reduced recognition of deferred fees of $7.0 million driven by lower loan forgiveness in Q4 2022 and increased funding costs of $5.0 million, reflecting increases in funding rates. Net interest income earned by the core bank* decreased $11.5 million over Q3 2022, reflecting the $500.0 million consumer loan sale in Q3 2022, higher funding costs, and shift in funding mix. The increase in interest income on investment securities and core loans* of $12.4 million and $25.7 million, respectively, mostly due to higher interest rates on variable loans in specialty lending, were offset by higher expenses paid on deposits, fed funds, FHLB advances and other borrowings of $57.6 million from a shift in deposit mix and higher interest rates during Q4 2022. Excluding PPP loans, average interest-earning assets increased $0.5 billion. Interest-earning asset growth was primarily driven by increases in C&I loans and leases, mostly in specialty lending, investment securities and interest earning deposits, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans to mortgage companies and consumer installment loans. Compared to Q3 2022, total loan yields increased 56 basis points to 5.64% primarily due to higher interest rates on variable rate loans in specialty lending. Excluding PPP loans, the Q4 2022 total loan yield* was 71 basis points higher than Q3 2022 reflecting increased interest rates and the variable rate nature of the loan portfolio. Net interest income totaled $135.1 million in Q4 2022, a decrease of $58.6 million from Q4 2021, primarily due to lower PPP interest income of $74.8 million resulting from reduced recognition of deferred fees of $68.0 million driven by lower loan forgiveness in Q4 2022. This decrease was offset in part by increased net interest income earned by the core bank of $22.9 million, up 20% over Q4 2021, including increased interest income on investment securities and core loans* of $27.8 million and $95.6 million, respectively, mostly due to higher average balances and interest rates on variable loans in specialty lending. In addition, higher expenses paid on deposits, fed funds, FHLB advances and other borrowings of $114.2 million resulted mainly from a shift in deposit mix and higher interest rates during Q4 2022. Excluding PPP loans, average interest-earning assets increased $4.5 billion. Interest-earning asset growth was primarily driven by increases in C&I loans and leases, mostly in specialty lending, investment securities, multifamily loans and residential mortgages, offset in part by decreases in commercial loans to mortgage companies and interest earning deposits. Compared to Q4 2021, total loan yields increased 16 basis points to 5.64% primarily due to higher interest rates on variable rate loans in specialty lending, partially offset by lower PPP yields driven by lower deferred fee recognition. Excluding PPP loans, the Q4 2022 total loan yield* was 145 basis points higher than Q4 2021 reflecting increased interest rates and the variable rate nature of the loan portfolio. Non-Interest Income The following table presents details of non-interest income for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interchange and card revenue $ 71 $ 72 $ (1 ) $ 71 $ 84 $ (13 ) Deposit fees 958 989 (31 ) 958 1,026 (68 ) Commercial lease income 8,135 7,097 1,038 8,135 5,378 2,757 Bank-owned life insurance 1,975 3,449 (1,474 ) 1,975 1,984 (9 ) Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 1,295 1,545 (250 ) 1,295 2,262 (967 ) Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans — 106 (106 ) — 2,493 (2,493 ) Loss on sale of consumer installment loans — (23,465 ) 23,465 — — — Loan fees 4,017 3,008 1,009 4,017 2,513 1,504 Mortgage banking income 90 125 (35 ) 90 262 (172 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (16,937 ) (2,135 ) (14,802 ) (16,937 ) (49 ) (16,888 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 28 (259 ) 287 28 — 28 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 43 563 (520 ) 43 586 (543 ) Legal settlement gain 7,519 — 7,519 7,519 — 7,519 Other 151 (112 ) 263 151 452 (301 ) Total non-interest income $ 7,345 $ (9,017 ) $ 16,362 $ 7,345 $ 16,991 $ (9,646 ) Non-interest income totaled $7.3 million for Q4 2022, an increase of $16.4 million compared to Q3 2022. The increase was primarily due to $23.5 million of loss realized from the sale of $500 million of consumer installment loans as part of our balance sheet optimization initiatives in Q3 2022, which included the write-off of deferred origination costs and other transaction-related expenses, a $7.5 million gain from a court-approved settlement with a third party PPP service provider in Q4 2022 and higher commercial lease income and loan fees from continued growth. These increases were partially offset by higher losses realized from the sale of investment securities of $14.8 million to rebalance the investment portfolio with higher interest-earning securities and lower bank-owned life insurance income primarily due to death benefits received in Q3 2022. Non-interest income totaled $7.3 million for Q4 2022, a decrease of $9.6 million compared to Q4 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower gains realized from the sales of SBA and other loans, higher losses realized from the sale of investment securities of $16.9 million to rebalance the investment portfolio with higher interest-earning securities and lower mortgage warehouse transactional fees in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021 from lower housing activity due to rising interest rates, offset partially by $7.5 million of the gain from a court-approved settlement with a third party PPP service provider in Q4 2022 and higher commercial lease income and loan fees from continued growth. Non-Interest Expense The following table presents details of non-interest expense for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Salaries and employee benefits $ 29,194 $ 31,230 $ (2,036 ) $ 29,194 $ 29,940 $ (746 ) Technology, communication and bank operations 18,604 19,588 (984 ) 18,604 22,657 (4,053 ) Professional services 6,825 6,269 556 6,825 7,058 (233 ) Occupancy 3,672 2,605 1,067 3,672 4,336 (664 ) Commercial lease depreciation 6,518 5,966 552 6,518 4,625 1,893 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 2,339 2,528 (189 ) 2,339 2,427 (88 ) Loan servicing 4,460 3,851 609 4,460 4,361 99 Loan workout 714 217 497 714 226 488 Advertising and promotion 1,111 762 349 1,111 344 767 Other 4,982 3,182 1,800 4,982 5,574 (592 ) Total non-interest expense $ 78,419 $ 76,198 $ 2,221 $ 78,419 $ 81,548 $ (3,129 ) The management of non-interest expenses remains a priority for us. However, this will not be at the expense of not making adequate investments with new technologies to support efficient and responsible growth. Non-interest expenses totaled $78.4 million in Q4 2022, $2.2 million higher than Q3 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $1.1 million in occupancy mostly due to increased lease related expenses, $0.6 million in loan servicing for consumer installment loans, $0.6 million in professional fees primarily for legal fees associated with a settlement with a third party SBA service provider, $0.6 million in commercial lease depreciation from continued growth in our equipment finance business, $0.5 million in loan workout related legal fees mostly related to a commercial mortgage warehouse borrower that filed for bankruptcy and $1.8 million in other non-interest expenses primarily associated with our team members' return to office and increases in business development related expenses and charitable contributions. These increases were offset partially by decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $2.0 million primarily due to lower headcount and incentives, $1.4 million in one-time severance expenses recorded in Q3 2022 and $1.0 million in technology, processing and deposit servicing-related expenses mostly due to lower deposit servicing fees paid to BM Technologies offset by higher software licenses and fees paid for software as a service. Non-interest expenses totaled $78.4 million in Q4 2022, a decrease of $3.1 million compared to Q4 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases of $4.1 million in technology, processing and deposit servicing-related expenses mostly due to lower deposit servicing and interchange maintenance fees paid to BM Technologies, $0.7 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to lower incentives and $0.7 million in occupancy primarily due to expenses associated with the relocation of the Bank headquarters recorded in Q4 2021. These decreases were offset in part by increases of $1.9 million in commercial lease depreciation from continued growth and $0.8 million in advertising and promotion due to higher spending on media for our deposit products. Taxes Income tax expense from continuing operations decreased by $10.8 million to $7.1 million in Q4 2022 from $17.9 million in Q3 2022 primarily due to lower pre-tax income and increased investment tax credits. Income tax expense from continuing operations decreased by $5.9 million to $7.1 million in Q4 2022 from $13.0 million in Q4 2021 primarily due to lower pre-tax income, partially offset by reduced investment tax credits. The effective tax rate from continuing operations for Q4 2022 was 19.9% and 21.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Customers expects the full-year 2023 effective tax rate from continuing operations to be approximately 22% to 24%. Outlook “Looking ahead, we expect to moderate growth as we optimize the balance sheet, further build out our deposit franchise, maximize our efficiency ratio with prudent expense management, and actively buy back common shares to the extent we remain trading below book value. We expect 2023 core loan growth to be in the low-to-mid single digits with tighter margins in the first half of 2023 and wider margins in the second half of 2023. Deposits are expected to remain relatively flat with a focus on reducing high cost deposits. Full year 2023 net interest margin is expected to be between 2.85% - 3.05%. 2023 Core EPS (excluding PPP) is expected to be between $6.00 - $6.25 with a return on common equity of over 15%. Core non interest expense (excluding BM Technologies expense) is expected to increase between 8% - 10% in 2023 and we are targeting a CET 1 ratio of approximately 9.5%. We are focused on improving the quality of our balance sheet and deposit franchise, improving our net interest margin, and achieving a book value in excess of $45 by year-end 2023. Customers Bancorp stock at the close of business on January 20, 2023 was trading at $31.12, only 0.8 times tangible book value* at December 31, 2022,” concluded Mr. Sam Sidhu. * Non-GAAP measure. Customers' reasons for the use of the non-GAAP measure and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure and the comparable GAAP amount are included at the end of this document. Webcast Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 AM EDT The live audio webcast, presentation slides, and earnings press release will be made available at https://www.customersbank.com/investor-relations/ and at the Customers Bancorp 4th Quarter Earnings Webcast. December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders (from continuing and discontinued operations) $ 25,623 $ 61,364 $ 56,519 $ 74,896 $ 98,647 $ 218,402 $ 300,134 Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.79 $ 1.89 $ 1.73 $ 2.27 $ 3.02 $ 6.69 $ 9.29 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.77 $ 1.85 $ 1.68 $ 2.18 $ 2.87 $ 6.51 $ 8.91 Book value per common share (1) $ 39.08 $ 38.46 $ 37.46 $ 37.61 $ 37.32 $ 39.08 $ 37.32 CUBI stock price (1) $ 28.34 $ 29.48 $ 33.90 $ 52.14 $ 65.37 $ 28.34 $ 65.37 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 73 % 77 % 90 % 139 % 175 % 73 % 175 % Average shares outstanding - basic 32,413,459 32,455,814 32,712,616 32,957,033 32,625,960 32,632,751 32,312,262 Average shares outstanding - diluted 33,075,422 33,226,607 33,579,013 34,327,065 34,320,327 33,547,706 33,697,547 Shares outstanding (1) 32,373,697 32,475,502 32,449,486 32,957,847 32,913,267 32,373,697 32,913,267 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.55 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.63 % 2.08 % 1.13 % 1.64 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 8.05 % 19.33 % 18.21 % 24.26 % 33.18 % 17.40 % 28.75 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 2.67 % 3.16 % 3.39 % 3.60 % 4.14 % 3.19 % 3.70 % Efficiency ratio 49.20 % 50.00 % 42.14 % 39.42 % 38.70 % 44.81 % 40.38 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 39,368 $ 82,270 $ 59,367 $ 75,410 $ 101,213 $ 256,415 $ 344,700 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 81,377 $ 100,994 $ 105,692 $ 112,649 $ 130,595 $ 400,712 $ 471,046 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 1.19 $ 2.48 $ 1.77 $ 2.20 $ 2.95 $ 7.63 $ 10.23 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 38.97 $ 38.35 $ 37.35 $ 37.50 $ 37.21 $ 38.97 $ 37.21 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 73 % 77 % 91 % 139 % 176 % 73 % 176 % Core ROAA 0.81 % 1.64 % 1.23 % 1.64 % 2.13 % 1.32 % 1.86 % Core ROCE 12.36 % 25.91 % 19.13 % 24.43 % 34.04 % 20.43 % 33.02 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.56 % 1.95 % 2.11 % 2.39 % 2.70 % 1.99 % 2.45 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 24.59 % 31.01 % 33.37 % 35.89 % 43.25 % 31.16 % 44.00 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP 2.87 % 3.18 % 3.32 % 3.32 % 3.12 % 3.16 % 3.16 % Core efficiency ratio 49.12 % 42.57 % 41.74 % 39.47 % 38.14 % 43.02 % 37.54 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 27,164 $ 18,497 $ 13,481 $ 7,226 $ 7,582 $ 66,368 $ 33,798 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.70 % 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.45 % 0.22 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.19 % 0.34 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 425.95 % 466.34 % 557.76 % 333.15 % 277.72 % 425.95 % 277.72 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.25 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.07 % 11.42 % 11.46 % 11.60 % 11.83 % 11.07 % 11.83 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.07 % 11.42 % 11.46 % 11.60 % 11.83 % 11.07 % 11.83 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.24 % 12.65 % 12.91 % 13.03 % 13.11 % 12.24 % 13.11 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 8.15 % 8.10 % 8.09 % 8.21 % 7.93 % 8.15 % 7.93 % (1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q4 2022 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected to apply the CECL capital transition provisions which delayed the effects of CECL on regulatory capital for two years until January 1, 2022, followed by a three-year transition period. The cumulative CECL capital transition impact as of December 31, 2021 which amounted to $61.6 million will be phased in at 25% per year beginning on January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2022, our regulatory capital ratios reflected 75%, or $46.2 million, benefit associated with the CECL transition provisions. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 218,740 $ 200,457 $ 168,941 $ 157,175 $ 198,000 $ 745,313 $ 736,822 Investment securities 42,953 30,546 25,442 20,295 15,202 119,236 40,413 Interest earning deposits 6,754 2,949 919 330 604 10,952 1,585 Other 1,200 1,964 1,032 5,676 231 9,872 2,064 Total interest income 269,647 235,916 196,334 183,476 214,037 885,373 780,884 Interest expense: Deposits 124,366 65,380 22,781 13,712 15,415 226,239 62,641 FHLB advances 4,464 4,684 2,316 — 51 11,464 6,211 Subordinated debt 2,688 2,689 2,689 2,689 2,688 10,755 10,755 FRB PPP liquidity facility and other borrowings 2,992 4,131 3,696 2,376 2,189 13,195 16,203 Total interest expense 134,510 76,884 31,482 18,777 20,343 261,653 95,810 Net interest income 135,137 159,032 164,852 164,699 193,694 623,720 685,074 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 28,216 (7,994 ) 23,847 15,997 13,890 60,066 27,426 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 106,921 167,026 141,005 148,702 179,804 563,654 657,648 Non-interest income: Interchange and card revenue 71 72 24 76 84 243 336 Deposit fees 958 989 964 940 1,026 3,851 3,774 Commercial lease income 8,135 7,097 6,592 5,895 5,378 27,719 21,107 Bank-owned life insurance 1,975 3,449 1,947 8,326 1,984 15,697 8,416 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 1,295 1,545 1,883 2,015 2,262 6,738 12,874 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans — 106 1,542 1,507 2,493 3,155 11,327 Loss on sale of consumer installment loans — (23,465 ) — — — (23,465 ) — Loan fees 4,017 3,008 2,618 2,545 2,513 12,188 7,527 Mortgage banking income 90 125 173 481 262 869 1,536 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (16,937 ) (2,135 ) (3,029 ) (1,063 ) (49 ) (23,164 ) 31,392 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 28 (259 ) (203 ) (276 ) — (710 ) 2,720 Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries — — — — — — (2,840 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 43 563 821 964 586 2,391 3,208 Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — — — — — — (24,467 ) Legal settlement gain 7,519 — — — — 7,519 — Other 151 (112 ) (586 ) (212 ) 452 (759 ) 957 Total non-interest income 7,345 (9,017 ) 12,746 21,198 16,991 32,272 77,867 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,194 31,230 25,334 26,607 29,940 112,365 108,202 Technology, communication and bank operations 18,604 19,588 22,738 24,068 22,657 84,998 83,544 Professional services 6,825 6,269 7,415 6,956 7,058 27,465 26,688 Occupancy 3,672 2,605 4,279 3,050 4,336 13,606 12,143 Commercial lease depreciation 6,518 5,966 5,552 4,942 4,625 22,978 17,824 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 2,339 2,528 1,619 2,383 2,427 8,869 10,061 Loan servicing 4,460 3,851 4,341 2,371 4,361 15,023 10,763 Merger and acquisition related expenses — — — — — — 418 Loan workout 714 217 179 (38 ) 226 1,072 265 Advertising and promotion 1,111 762 353 315 344 2,541 1,520 Deposit relationship adjustment fees — — — — — — 6,216 Other 4,982 3,182 4,395 3,153 5,574 15,712 16,663 Total non-interest expense 78,419 76,198 76,205 73,807 81,548 304,629 294,307 Income before income tax expense 35,847 81,811 77,546 96,093 115,247 291,297 441,208 Income tax expense 7,136 17,899 18,896 19,332 12,993 63,263 86,940 Net income from continuing operations $ 28,711 $ 63,912 $ 58,650 $ 76,761 $ 102,254 $ 228,034 $ 354,268 Twelve Months Ended Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (20,354 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations — — — — 1,585 — 19,267 Net loss from discontinued operations — — — — (1,585 ) — (39,621 ) Net income 28,711 63,912 58,650 76,761 100,669 228,034 314,647 Preferred stock dividends 3,088 2,548 2,131 1,865 2,022 9,632 11,693 Loss on redemption of preferred stock — — — — — — 2,820 Net income available to common shareholders $ 25,623 $ 61,364 $ 56,519 $ 74,896 $ 98,647 $ 218,402 $ 300,134 Basic earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 0.79 $ 1.89 $ 1.73 $ 2.27 $ 3.07 $ 6.69 $ 10.51 Basic earnings per common share 0.79 1.89 1.73 2.27 3.02 6.69 9.29 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations 0.77 1.85 1.68 2.18 2.92 6.51 10.08 Diluted earnings per common share 0.77 1.85 1.68 2.18 2.87 6.51 8.91 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 58,025 $ 41,520 $ 66,703 $ 55,515 $ 35,238 Interest earning deposits 397,781 362,945 178,475 219,085 482,794 Cash and cash equivalents 455,806 404,465 245,178 274,600 518,032 Investment securities, at fair value 2,987,500 2,943,694 3,144,882 4,169,853 3,817,150 Investment securities held to maturity 840,259 886,294 495,039 — — Loans held for sale 328,312 5,224 6,595 3,003 16,254 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 1,323,312 1,569,090 1,874,603 1,755,758 2,284,325 Loans receivable, PPP 998,153 1,154,632 1,570,160 2,195,902 3,250,008 Loans and leases receivable 13,144,894 12,607,742 12,212,995 10,118,855 9,018,298 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (130,924 ) (130,197 ) (156,530 ) (145,847 ) (137,804 ) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 15,335,435 15,201,267 15,501,228 13,924,668 14,414,827 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 74,196 64,112 74,626 54,553 64,584 Accrued interest receivable 123,374 107,621 98,727 94,669 92,239 Bank premises and equipment, net 9,025 6,610 6,755 8,233 8,890 Bank-owned life insurance 338,441 336,130 335,153 332,239 333,705 Goodwill and other intangibles 3,629 3,629 3,629 3,678 3,736 Other assets 400,135 408,575 340,184 298,212 305,611 Total assets $ 20,896,112 $ 20,367,621 $ 20,251,996 $ 19,163,708 $ 19,575,028 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,885,045 $ 2,993,793 $ 4,683,030 $ 4,594,428 $ 4,459,790 Interest bearing deposits 16,271,908 14,528,645 12,261,689 11,821,132 12,318,134 Total deposits 18,156,953 17,522,438 16,944,719 16,415,560 16,777,924 Federal funds purchased — 365,000 770,000 700,000 75,000 FHLB advances 800,000 500,000 635,000 — 700,000 Other borrowings 123,580 123,515 123,450 223,230 223,086 Subordinated debt 181,952 181,882 181,812 181,742 181,673 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 230,666 287,855 243,625 265,770 251,128 Total liabilities 19,493,151 18,980,690 18,898,606 17,786,302 18,208,811 Preferred stock 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 137,794 Common stock 35,012 34,948 34,922 34,882 34,722 Additional paid in capital 551,721 549,066 545,670 542,402 542,391 Retained earnings 924,134 898,511 837,147 780,628 705,732 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (163,096 ) (156,126 ) (124,881 ) (62,548 ) (4,980 ) Treasury stock, at cost (82,604 ) (77,262 ) (77,262 ) (55,752 ) (49,442 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,402,961 1,386,931 1,353,390 1,377,406 1,366,217 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,896,112 $ 20,367,621 $ 20,251,996 $ 19,163,708 $ 19,575,028 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Interest

Income or

Expense Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 693,563 $ 6,754 3.86 % $ 528,001 $ 2,949 2.22 % $ 1,568,510 $ 604 0.15 % Investment securities (1) 4,061,555 42,953 4.23 % 3,770,922 30,546 3.24 % 2,621,844 15,202 2.32 % Loans and leases: Commercial & industrial: Specialty lending loans and leases (2) 5,529,567 90,885 6.52 % 5,064,730 64,753 5.07 % 2,206,910 19,998 3.60 % Other commercial & industrial loans (2) 1,670,000 22,796 5.42 % 1,585,136 18,794 4.70 % 1,307,276 12,905 3.92 % Commercial loans to mortgage companies 1,376,760 17,701 5.10 % 1,623,624 17,092 4.18 % 2,289,061 17,425 3.02 % Multifamily loans 2,235,885 22,481 3.99 % 2,206,953 20,427 3.67 % 1,327,732 12,462 3.72 % Loans receivable, PPP 1,065,919 7,249 2.70 % 1,349,403 14,666 4.31 % 3,898,607 82,086 8.35 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,430,420 18,536 5.14 % 1,372,244 15,595 4.51 % 1,334,184 12,793 3.80 % Residential mortgages 524,344 5,462 4.13 % 513,694 5,008 3.87 % 314,551 2,919 3.68 % Installment loans 1,555,108 33,630 8.58 % 1,938,199 44,122 9.03 % 1,657,049 37,412 8.96 % Total loans and leases (3) 15,388,003 218,740 5.64 % 15,653,983 200,457 5.08 % 14,335,370 198,000 5.48 % Other interest-earning assets 67,907 1,200 7.01 % 68,549 1,964 11.37 % 50,709 231 1.81 % Total interest-earning assets 20,211,028 269,647 5.30 % 20,021,455 235,916 4.68 % 18,576,433 214,037 4.57 % Non-interest-earn