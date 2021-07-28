Homepage Equities United States Nyse Customers Bancorp, Inc. News Summary CUBI US23204G1004 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. (CUBI) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/28 04:10:00 pm 38.37 USD +1.70% 05:33p CUSTOMERS BANCORP : Earnings Flash (CUBI) CUSTOMERS BANCORP Reports Q2 EPS $1.76 MT 05:31p CUSTOMERS BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results BU 01:01p CUSTOMERS BANK : Partners with SBA on PPP Loan Forgiveness Portal BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Customers Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results 07/28/2021 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

ROAA of 1.27% and ROCE of 23.22% Top 5 Bank PPP Lender in U.S. by Loan Count

~325,000 Loans Funded Totaling $9.5 billion

~$335 million of Deferred Origination Fees Earned

Tangible Book Value Increased 29% over Q2 2020 Q2 2021 net income available to common shareholders was $58.0 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up 182% over Q2 2020.

Q2 2021 core earnings (a non-GAAP measure) were $59.3 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, up 177% over Q2 2020.

Q2 2021 ROAA was 1.27% and Core ROAA (a non-GAAP measure) was 1.30%. Q2 2020 ROAA was 0.62% and Core ROAA (a non-GAAP measure) was 0.68%.

Q2 2021 ROCE was 23.22% and Core ROCE (a non-GAAP measure) was 23.72%. Q2 2020 ROCE was 9.97% and Core ROCE (a non-GAAP measure) was 11.16%.

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income (a non-GAAP measure) for Q2 2021 was $86.5 million, an increase of 60% over Q2 2020. Q2 2021 adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (a non-GAAP measure) was 1.80% compared to 1.48% for Q2 2020.

Q2 2021 results include a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $3.3 million, compared to a benefit of $2.9 million in Q1 2021. At June 30, 2021, the coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.61% compared to 1.71% at March 31, 2021.

Non-performing assets were 0.24% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.26% at March 31, 2021. Allowance for credit losses equaled 270% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2021, up from 264% at March 31, 2021.

Net interest income for Q2 2021 grew $6.0 million, or 4.5%, over Q1 2021 and $46.8 million, or 50.9%, over Q2 2020.

Q2 2021 net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) remained stable at 2.98%. Q2 2021 net interest margin, excluding the impact of PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), increased by 31 basis points to 3.30% from Q1 2021.

Total loans and leases increased $1.7 billion, or 11.0% year-over-year. Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), increased $132.2 million, or 1.3% year-over-year, as growth in the core commercial and industrial (C&I), consumer and loans to mortgage companies portfolios was offset in part by runoff in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Total deposits increased $2.9 billion, or 26.5% year-over-year, which included a $2.4 billion or 51.9% increase in demand deposits. The total cost of deposits dropped 44 basis points from 0.91% in the year-ago quarter.

Total deferments declined to $98.2 million, or 0.9% of total loans and leases excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at June 30, 2021, down from $189.1 million, or 1.7% of total loans and leases excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at March 31, 2021.

Q2 2021 efficiency ratio was 46.59% compared to 50.73% for Q2 2020. Q2 2021 core efficiency ratio was 44.33% compared to 47.84% in Q2 2020 (non-GAAP measures).

Fully divested foreign equity holdings in Q2 2021 reducing overall taxable capital gains resulting from BankMobile divestiture in Q1 2021.

On track to soft launch a private real-time, blockchain-based B2B payments platform with integration of digital and legacy payment rails within the next 60 days. The platform will deliver enhanced payments functionality for our business clients and is expected to generate additional deposit growth in targeted niches, such as real estate, monetary and currency exchanges and institutional investments.

Preferred stock redemption planned prior to year-end. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively "Customers" or "CUBI"), today reported second quarter 2021 ("Q2 2021") net income to common shareholders of $58.0 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up from first quarter 2021 ("Q1 2021") net income to common shareholders of $33.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Q1 2021 results included a net loss from discontinued operations of $38.0 million, which reduced GAAP earnings by $1.16 per diluted share, resulting from the divestiture of BankMobile Technologies, Inc. on January 4, 2021. Core earnings for Q2 2021 totaled $59.3 million, or $1.76 per diluted share compared to Q1 2021 core earnings of $70.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share (non-GAAP measures). Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income was $86.5 million for Q2 2021 compared to $86.8 million for Q1 2021 (non-GAAP measures). Net interest margin, tax equivalent ("NIM") remained stable at 3% for Q2 2021 and Q1 2021. Excluding PPP loans, NIM expanded 31 basis points in Q2 2021 as compared to Q1 2021, largely benefiting from the balance sheet restructuring that occurred in Q1 2021, further reductions in deposit costs and disciplined pricing strategy (non-GAAP measures). “As the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") comes to a close, we couldn't be happier with our overall execution and results in this program,” remarked Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO, Jay Sidhu. “Not only have we supported hundreds of thousands of small businesses, not-for-profits, and the communities we serve, we leveraged our technology expertise to build valuable fintech partnerships, established hundreds of thousands of new customer accounts ripe for in-house analytics and cross-selling and significantly improved our capital position and tangible book value at the same time. All of this was achieved while decreasing the risk profile of Customers Bank. At June 30, 2021, we have strong capital and reserves, exceptional asset quality and expect to report the highest full year earnings in our company's history. This leaves us very well positioned to support future growth and to redeem a portion of our preferred stock later this year, an EPS enhancing action which was approved by our Board earlier today. We remain optimistic about our future.” Mr. Sidhu concluded. Key Balance Sheet Trends Total loans and leases increased $1.7 billion, or 11.0%, to $17.0 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to the year-ago period. PPP loans were $6.3 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.5 billion compared to the year-ago period, driven by $4.1 billion and $0.2 billion in originations from the new round and earlier rounds of PPP loans, respectively. This increase in PPP loans was offset by $2.8 billion in forgiveness from the earlier rounds of PPP loans. Additionally, the loan mix improved year-over-year as commercial and industrial loans and leases increased $233.2 million to $2.3 billion, commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $108.9 million to $653.6 million, commercial loans to mortgage companies increased $90.1 million to $2.9 billion, and consumer installment loans increased $319.8 million to $1.6 billion. These increases in loans and leases were partially offset by decreases in multi-family loans of $526.1 million to $1.5 billion, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans of $55.7 million to $1.2 billion and residential mortgages of $79.4 million to $273.5 million. “Looking ahead, we see continued growth in core C&I and consumer loans offsetting some of the expected decreases in loans to mortgage companies in the second half of this year," stated Sidhu. Total deposits increased $2.9 billion, or 26.5%, to $13.9 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to the year-ago period. Total demand deposits increased $2.4 billion, or 51.9%, to $6.9 billion, money market deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 44.2%, to $4.9 billion, and savings deposits increased $287.0 million, or 25.1%, to $1.4 billion. These increases were offset, in part, by a decrease in time deposits of $1.2 billion, or 66.5%, to $627.2 million. The total cost of deposits declined by 44 basis points to 0.47% in Q2 2021 from 0.91% in the year-ago quarter. At July 15, 2021, the spot cost of deposits was 0.44%. "We expect our deposit costs to be at or below 40 basis points by September 30, 2021," stated Sidhu. Very Strong Growth in Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Share Customers experienced significant improvements in regulatory capital ratios in Q2 2021 as compared to a year ago. Customers Bancorp's tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure) increased by $253.6 million to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2021 from $775.8 million at June 30, 2020, and the tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $31.82 at June 30, 2021 from $24.62 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 29.2%. Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures, leaving us well positioned to redeem a portion of the preferred stock prior to year end subject to routine and customary regulatory approval. At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate) and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 13.2% and 7.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2021. At March 31, 2021, Customers Bancorp's total risk based capital ratio and TCE ratio, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 12.4% and 7.1%, respectively." As a consequence of PPP related income and a potential cyclical decline in mortgage warehouse loans, we expect our capital levels to increase sharply in the second half of 2021 with the TCE ratio excluding PPP loans to be close to 9% by December 31, 2021," commented Customers Bancorp CFO, Carla Leibold. Loan Portfolio Management During the COVID-19 Crisis Over the last decade, Customers has developed a suite of commercial and retail loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank’s C&I, mortgage warehouse, specialty finance lines of business, and multi-family loans for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank’s credit quality to-date has been healthy despite a highly adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, Customers employs a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze its commercial portfolio. Strong commercial loan portfolio with very low concentration in COVID-19 impacted industries and CRE Total commercial deferments declined to $89.8 million, or 0.8% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at June 30, 2021, down from $176.1 million, or 1.6% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at March 31, 2021. Customers' commercial deferments peaked at about $1.2 billion in July 2020.

Exposure to industry segments significantly impacted by COVID-19 is not substantial. At June 30, 2021, Customers had $82.8 million in energy and utilities exposure (with no deferments); $62.0 million in colleges and universities (with no deferments); $62.2 million in CRE retail sales exposure (mostly auto sales; with no deferments); $29.9 million in franchise restaurants and dining (with no deferments); and $26.1 million in entertainment only businesses (with no deferments).

At June 30, 2021, the hospitality portfolio was $399.3 million, or 3.8% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, with $59.2 million in deferment. Approximately 79.5% ($317.4 million) represents “flagged” facilities, with the majority of the non-flagged being high-end destination hotels in Cape May (NJ), Avalon (NJ), and Long Island (NY). We believe the majority of the hotels have sufficient cash resources to get through the COVID-19 crisis.

At June 30, 2021, the healthcare portfolio was approximately $460 million, comprised predominantly of skilled nursing, which has been deemed an essential business and through a number of federal and state actions has been provided immunity from liability for COVID-19 related deaths. No deferments have been requested and there are no delinquencies.

The multi-family portfolio is highly seasoned, with a weighted average loan to value of 61.7% as of quarter-end. 55.77% of the portfolio was in New York City, of which 70.53% was in rent controlled/regulated properties. As of June 30, 2021, no deferments have been requested.

At June 30, 2021, investment CRE had a weighted average loan to value of 63.2%, with approximately 52% of the portfolio housed in New York, Philadelphia and surrounding markets. As of June 30, 2021, $4.4 million of the portfolio was on deferment, with minimal exposure to the office market. Consumer installment, mortgage and home equity loan portfolios continue to perform well Total consumer-related deferments declined to $8.4 million, or 0.1% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at June 30, 2021, down from $13.0 million at March 31, 2021.

The $1.6 billion consumer installment loan portfolio outperformed industry peers with deferments dropping to 0.31% and 30+ day delinquency at only 0.66%. Strong credit quality (avg. FICO at origination: 740), low concentration in at-risk job segments, and outstanding performance of CB Direct originations have resulted in solid results through the end of Q2 2021.

The consumer installment portfolio has been managed to moderate growth and strengthening credit quality, by replacing run-off with CB Direct originations with higher FICO scores. Key Profitability Trends Net Interest Income Net interest income totaled $138.8 million in Q2 2021, an increase of $6.0 million from Q1 2021, primarily due to a $755.1 million net increase in average interest-earning assets and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest-earning asset growth was driven by increases in consumer loans and the latest round of PPP loans, offset in part by PPP loan forgiveness from the first two rounds, which accelerated the recognition of net deferred loan origination fees, and decreases in commercial loans to mortgage companies and multi-family loans. Compared to Q1 2021, total loan yields decreased 28 basis points to 3.74%. The decrease is attributable to lower yields on commercial and industrial loans and leases, increased originations of PPP loans in the latest round and lower forgiveness of PPP loans from the first two rounds, offset in part by higher yields on consumer loans. Total borrowing costs decreased by 23 basis points to 0.77% primarily due to the balance sheet restructuring completed in Q1 2021 and lower utilization of the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility, costing 0.35%, due to the PPP loan forgiveness from the first two rounds and excess cash available to fund additional PPP round 3 originations. FHLB advances and federal funds purchased were also paid off during Q2 2021 due to sufficient liquidity. "It is difficult to predict net interest income in future periods because the timing of PPP forgiveness results in the accelerated recognition of net deferred fees and also affects the amount of net interest income expected to be earned while the PPP loans are held on our balance sheet," commented Mr. Sidhu. Provision for Credit Losses The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q2 2021 was $3.3 million, compared to a $2.9 million benefit (release) in Q1 2021. The provision in Q2 2021 primarily resulted from an increase in provision for consumer installment loans from continued growth, offset in part by the benefit (release) to the provision for commercial loans resulting from continuing improvement in forecasts of macroeconomic conditions since Q4 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.6% of total loans and leases receivable, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.7% at March 31, 2021, and 2.2% at June 30, 2020. Customers' non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 were only 0.27% of total loans and leases, a significant improvement from 0.56% at June 30, 2020. Non-Interest Income Non-interest income totaled $16.8 million for Q2 2021, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to Q1 2021. The decrease in non-interest income primarily resulted from decreases of $21.8 million in gain on sale of investment securities and $3.0 million in unrealized gain on derivatives, offset in part by a $24.5 million decrease in loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations recorded in Q1 2021. In Q2 2021, the change in the fair value of foreign equity securities and the sale of the foreign subsidiaries that held those securities resulted in a net loss of $1.1 million. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense totaled $70.8 million for Q2 2021, an increase of $8.9 million compared to Q1 2021. The increase was primarily due to approximately $2.5 million of compensation expense associated with an executive's retirement and other one-time benefits, $2.4 million of increased PPP-related costs primarily due to outside professional services used to support the PPP forgiveness process and our participation in the latest round of PPP, increased consumer installment servicing expense of $1.0 million, increased stock-based compensation of $0.9 million related to new awards, and a benefit (release) to credit losses for unfunded commitments of $1.3 million recorded in Q1 2021. "Looking ahead, we expect non-interest expenses to be lower in Q3 2021," stated Ms. Leibold. Taxes Income tax expense from continuing operations increased by $2.5 million to $20.1 million in Q2 2021 from $17.6 million in Q1 2021 primarily due to an increase in compensation expense associated with an executive's retirement that exceeded the limit for tax deduction purposes, along with an increase in projected pre-tax income from continuing operations. Customers expects the full-year 2021 effective tax rate from continuing operations to be approximately 23% to 25%, which is comparable to previous years. Net Loss From Discontinued Operations The divestiture of BankMobile Technologies, Inc. was completed on January 4, 2021, and its historical financial results are presented as discontinued operations. Outlook “Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about the prospects of our company. The best in class tech agility of Customers Bancorp has allowed us to be a major participant in the third round of PPP and to incubate new lines of businesses that leverage our fintech relationships. We expect to launch a private real-time, blockchain-based B2B payments platform with integration of digital and legacy payment rails. The platform will deliver enhanced payments functionality for our business clients and is expected to generate additional deposit growth in targeted niches, such as real estate, monetary and currency exchanges and institutional investments. We also expect our tangible common equity and regulatory capital levels to achieve targeted levels within the next 12 months and our credit quality to remain in line with or better than peers. The financial benefits of PPP aside, we project our recurring earnings power to expand to at least the $4.00 level during 2021 and 2022 and expect to achieve $6.00 in core EPS in 2025 rather than 2026,” concluded Mr. Sidhu. Our updated financial guidance is as follows: Loan growth, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse balances, is expected to average in the mid-to-high single digits over the next several quarters.

The balance of commercial loans to mortgage companies is expected to decline to $1.6 billion - $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

The Total Capital Ratio is expected to be about 14.0% by year-end 2021. The TCE ratio excluding PPP loans is expected to be close to 9.0% by year-end 2021.

We project the NIM, excluding PPP loans, to remain within the 3.25% - 3.50% range for the second half of 2021.

We project an effective tax rate from continuing operations for 2021 of 23.0% - 25.0%.

We now expect to earn at least $6.00 in core EPS in 2021 and 2022. Our core EPS guidance includes the net interest income expected to be earned on the PPP loans.

Excluding PPP loans, we expect to earn at least $4 in core EPS in 2021 and 2022 and expect to achieve $6 in core EPS by 2025 rather than 2026. 2021 NIM expansion is expected to be achieved by: Remixing the loan portfolio away from commercial loans to mortgage companies toward other C&I categories and consumer installment loans.

Restructuring of the asset and liability side of the balance sheet that was completed in Q1 2021.

Bringing our total cost of deposits down to around 35 basis points by year-end 2021. Webcast Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM EDT The live audio webcast, presentation slides, and earnings press release will be made available at https://www.customersbank.com/investor-relations/ and at the Customers Bancorp 2nd Quarter Earnings Webcast. You may submit questions in advance of the live webcast by emailing Customers' Communications & Marketing Director, David Patti at dpatti@customersbank.com; questions may also be asked during the webcast through the webcast application. The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bancorp Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Institutional Background Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with $19.6 billion in assets at June 30, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. “Safe Harbor” Statement In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological events and factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements, including: the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the demand for our products and services and the availability of sources of funding; the effects of actions by the federal government, including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that affect market interest rates and the money supply; actions that we and our customers take in response to these developments and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; and the effects of any changes in accounting standards or policies. Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto, that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank, except as may be required under applicable law. Q2 2021 Overview The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the preceding four quarters: CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders (from continuing and discontinued operations) $ 58,042 $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ 91,246 $ 18,621 Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.80 $ 1.04 $ 1.67 $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ 2.84 $ 0.59 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.01 $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ 2.74 $ 0.59 Book value per common share (1) $ 31.94 $ 30.13 $ 28.37 $ 26.43 $ 25.08 $ 31.94 $ 25.08 CUBI stock price (1) $ 38.99 $ 31.82 $ 18.18 $ 11.20 $ 12.02 $ 38.99 $ 12.02 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 122 % 106 % 64 % 42 % 48 % 122 % 48 % Average shares outstanding - basic 32,279,625 31,883,946 31,638,447 31,517,504 31,477,591 32,082,878 31,434,371 Average shares outstanding - diluted 33,741,468 32,841,711 31,959,100 31,736,311 31,625,771 33,294,075 31,625,669 Shares outstanding (1) 32,353,256 32,238,762 31,705,088 31,555,124 31,510,287 32,353,256 31,510,287 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.27 % 0.80 % 1.23 % 1.12 % 0.62 % 1.04 % 0.40 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 23.22 % 14.66 % 24.26 % 23.05 % 9.97 % 19.15 % 4.74 % Efficiency ratio 46.59 % 48.89 % 43.56 % 46.76 % 50.73 % 47.64 % 52.52 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 59,303 $ 70,308 $ 54,588 $ 38,439 $ 21,413 $ 129,611 $ 26,499 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 86,467 $ 86,769 $ 77,896 $ 64,146 $ 53,931 $ 173,236 $ 98,154 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 1.76 $ 2.14 $ 1.71 $ 1.21 $ 0.68 $ 3.89 $ 0.84 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 31.82 $ 30.01 $ 27.92 $ 25.97 $ 24.62 $ 31.82 $ 24.62 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 123 % 106 % 65 % 43 % 49 % 123 % 49 % Core ROAA 1.30 % 1.61 % 1.26 % 0.93 % 0.68 % 1.45 % 0.52 % Core ROCE 23.72 % 31.03 % 25.06 % 18.82 % 11.16 % 27.20 % 6.75 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.80 % 1.90 % 1.70 % 1.43 % 1.48 % 1.85 % 1.50 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 33.27 % 36.80 % 34.20 % 29.73 % 26.24 % 34.95 % 23.16 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 2.98 % 3.00 % 2.78 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.99 % 2.80 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans 3.30 % 2.99 % 3.04 % 2.86 % 2.97 % 3.14 % 2.98 % Core efficiency ratio 44.33 % 41.13 % 42.89 % 46.10 % 47.84 % 42.76 % 50.25 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 6,591 $ 12,521 $ 8,472 $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 19,112 $ 29,035 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.16 % 0.33 % 0.21 % 0.45 % 0.32 % 0.24 % 0.52 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.27 % 0.56 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 269.96 % 264.21 % 204.48 % 244.70 % 185.36 % 269.96 % 185.36 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.48 % 0.24 % 0.48 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.35 % 11.75 % 10.62 % 10.12 % 10.64 % 12.35 % 10.64 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.35 % 11.75 % 10.62 % 10.12 % 10.64 % 12.35 % 10.64 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.72 % 13.11 % 12.06 % 11.62 % 12.30 % 13.72 % 12.30 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 9.07 % 9.35 % 9.21 % 9.29 % 9.59 % 9.07 % 9.59 % (1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Non-GAAP measures exclude net loss from discontinued operations, loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries, unrealized gains (losses) on loans held for sale, investment securities gains and losses, loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations, severance expense, merger and acquisition-related expenses, losses realized from the sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans, loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities, legal reserves, credit valuation adjustments on derivatives, risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustments, goodwill and intangible assets, and PPP loans. These notable items are not included in Customers' disclosures of core earnings and other core profitability metrics. Please note that not each of the aforementioned adjustments affected the reported amount in each of the periods presented. Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q2 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending January 1, 2025. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of Q2 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL and 25% of the quarterly provision for credit losses for subsequent quarters through Q4 2021. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 153,608 $ 152,117 $ 145,414 $ 132,107 $ 118,447 $ 305,725 $ 234,527 Investment securities 8,327 7,979 6,777 6,297 6,155 16,306 11,132 Other 946 1,019 902 1,246 616 1,965 4,902 Total interest income 162,881 161,115 153,093 139,650 125,218 323,996 250,561 Interest expense: Deposits 15,653 15,658 16,107 18,347 23,238 31,311 57,591 FHLB advances 963 5,192 5,749 5,762 4,736 6,155 10,127 Subordinated debt 2,689 2,689 2,688 2,689 2,689 5,378 5,378 FRB PPP liquidity facility, federal funds purchased and other borrowings 4,819 4,845 5,603 5,413 2,573 9,664 4,163 Total interest expense 24,124 28,384 30,147 32,211 33,236 52,508 77,259 Net interest income 138,757 132,731 122,946 107,439 91,982 271,488 173,302 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases 3,291 (2,919) (2,913) 12,955 20,946 372 52,732 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases 135,466 135,650 125,859 94,484 71,036 271,116 120,570 Non-interest income: Interchange and card revenue 84 85 91 92 193 169 463 Deposit fees 891 863 823 650 502 1,754 1,054 Commercial lease income 5,311 5,205 4,853 4,510 4,508 10,516 8,776 Bank-owned life insurance 2,765 1,679 1,744 1,746 1,757 4,444 3,519 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 3,265 4,247 3,681 3,320 2,582 7,512 4,533 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans 1,900 1,575 1,689 286 23 3,475 34 Mortgage banking income (loss) 386 463 346 1,013 38 849 334 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 1,812 23,566 44 11,707 4,353 25,378 8,328 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 1,746 974 1,387 238 1,200 2,720 (178) Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries (2,840) — — — — (2,840) — Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (439) 2,537 804 549 (4,158) 2,098 (5,304) Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — (24,467) — — — (24,467) — Other 1,941 1,741 621 753 713 3,682 1,312 Total non-interest income 16,822 18,468 16,083 24,864 11,711 35,290 22,871 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,023 23,971 25,600 24,752 23,192 51,994 43,716 Technology, communication and bank operations 19,618 19,988 16,021 13,005 11,103 39,606 21,642 Professional services 8,234 6,289 5,449 4,421 2,974 14,523 6,519 Occupancy 2,482 2,621 2,742 3,368 2,639 5,103 5,252 Commercial lease depreciation 4,415 4,291 3,982 3,663 3,643 8,706 7,070 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 2,602 2,719 2,642 3,784 2,368 5,321 5,235 Merger and acquisition related expenses — 418 709 658 — 418 — Loan workout 102 (261) 123 846 1,808 (159) 2,175 Advertising and promotion 313 561 — — 372 874 1,795 Other 5,034 1,330 2,665 1,788 1,692 6,364 5,354 Total non-interest expense 70,823 61,927 59,933 56,285 49,791 132,750 98,758 Income before income tax expense 81,465 92,191 82,009 63,063 32,956 173,656 44,683 Income tax expense 20,124 17,560 23,447 12,016 7,980 37,684 11,254 Net income from continuing operations 61,341 74,631 58,562 51,047 24,976 135,972 33,429 Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes — (20,354) (3,539) (347) (3,190) (20,354) (9,911) Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations — 17,682 (1,222) 185 (932) 17,682 (2,299) Net loss from discontinued operations — (38,036) (2,317) (532) (2,258) (38,036) (7,612) Net income 61,341 36,595 56,245 50,515 22,718 97,936 25,817 Preferred stock dividends 3,299 3,391 3,414 3,430 3,581 6,690 7,196 Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,042 $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ 91,246 $ 18,621 Basic earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 1.80 $ 2.23 $ 1.74 $ 1.51 $ 0.68 $ 4.03 $ 0.83 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.80 $ 1.04 $ 1.67 $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ 2.84 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 1.72 $ 2.17 $ 1.73 $ 1.50 $ 0.68 $ 3.88 $ 0.83 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.72 $ 1.01 $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ 2.74 $ 0.59 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,837 $ 3,123 $ 78,090 $ 5,822 $ 44,577 Interest earning deposits 393,663 512,241 615,264 325,594 1,022,753 Cash and cash equivalents 430,500 515,364 693,354 331,416 1,067,330 Investment securities, at fair value 1,526,792 1,441,904 1,210,285 1,133,831 681,382 Loans held for sale 34,540 46,106 79,086 26,689 464,164 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 2,855,284 3,407,622 3,616,432 3,913,593 2,793,164 Loans receivable, PPP 6,305,056 5,178,089 4,561,365 4,964,105 4,760,427 Loans and leases receivable 7,772,142 7,536,489 7,575,368 7,700,892 7,272,447 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (125,436) (128,736) (144,176) (155,561) (159,905) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 16,807,046 15,993,464 15,608,989 16,423,029 14,666,133 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 39,895 69,420 71,368 70,387 91,023 Accrued interest receivable 90,009 83,186 80,412 65,668 49,911 Bank premises and equipment, net 10,391 10,943 11,225 11,308 7,879 Bank-owned life insurance 329,421 281,923 280,067 277,826 275,842 Goodwill and other intangibles 3,853 3,911 3,969 4,028 4,086 Other assets 362,661 371,439 338,438 354,010 512,209 Assets of discontinued operations — — 62,055 80,535 83,159 Total assets $ 19,635,108 $ 18,817,660 $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,699,869 $ 2,687,628 $ 2,356,998 $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 Interest bearing deposits 11,174,070 9,784,812 8,952,931 8,512,060 9,086,086 Total deposits 13,873,939 12,472,440 11,309,929 10,839,077 10,965,875 Federal funds purchased — 365,000 250,000 680,000 — FHLB advances — 850,000 850,000 850,000 850,000 Other borrowings 124,240 124,138 124,037 123,935 123,833 Subordinated debt 181,534 181,464 181,394 181,324 181,255 FRB PPP liquidity facility 3,865,865 3,284,156 4,415,016 4,811,009 4,419,967 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 338,801 351,741 152,082 185,927 296,192 Liabilities of discontinued operations — — 39,704 55,964 58,149 Total liabilities 18,384,379 17,628,939 17,322,162 17,727,236 16,895,271 Preferred stock 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 Common stock 33,634 33,519 32,986 32,836 32,791 Additional paid in capital 519,294 515,318 455,592 452,965 450,665 Retained earnings 496,844 438,802 438,581 385,750 338,665 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,266 5,391 (5,764) (15,751) (9,965) Treasury stock, at cost (21,780) (21,780) (21,780) (21,780) (21,780) Total shareholders' equity 1,250,729 1,188,721 1,117,086 1,051,491 1,007,847 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 19,635,108 $ 18,817,660 $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 646,342 0.12% $ 1,177,315 0.10% $ 384,622 0.12% Investment securities (1) 1,512,644 2.20% 1,357,558 2.35% 705,389 3.49% Loans and leases: Commercial loans to mortgage companies 2,737,629 3.09% 3,122,098 3.09% 2,456,067 2.91% Multi-family loans 1,551,370 3.88% 1,689,174 3.80% 2,009,847 3.87% Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2) 2,878,045 3.59% 2,848,328 3.97% 2,460,060 4.05% Loans receivable, PPP 6,133,184 2.69% 4,623,213 3.41% 2,754,920 1.71% Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,368,695 3.86% 1,348,938 3.85% 1,392,131 3.81% Residential mortgages 346,284 3.62% 373,497 3.78% 429,609 3.53% Installment loans 1,467,595 9.37% 1,323,863 9.04% 1,288,999 8.72% Total loans and leases (3) 16,482,802 3.74% 15,329,111 4.02% 12,791,633 3.72% Other interest-earning assets 57,208 5.32% 79,960 3.64% 98,377 2.06% Total interest-earning assets 18,698,996 3.49% 17,943,944 3.64% 13,980,021 3.60% Non-interest-earning assets 607,952 581,777 616,683 Assets of discontinued operations — — 78,880 Total assets $ 19,306,948 $ 18,525,721 $ 14,675,584 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 3,503,242 0.76% $ 2,691,723 0.84% $ 2,482,222 0.75% Money market deposit accounts 4,859,614 0.47% 4,435,930 0.55% 3,034,457 0.85% Other savings accounts 1,456,777 0.57% 1,414,350 0.69% 1,177,554 1.94% Certificates of deposit 658,698 0.78% 666,239 0.97% 1,734,062 1.51% Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 10,478,331 0.60% 9,208,242 0.69% 8,428,295 1.11% FRB PPP liquidity facility 3,858,733 0.35% 3,941,718 0.35% 942,258 0.35% Borrowings 531,757 3.85% 1,171,826 3.23% 2,282,761 1.62% Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,868,821 0.65% 14,321,786 0.80% 11,653,314 1.15% Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 2,889,781 2,819,871 1,890,955 Total deposits and borrowings 17,758,602 0.54% 17,141,657 0.67% 13,544,269 0.99% Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 328,251 247,798 88,913 Liabilities of discontinued operations — — 53,268 Total liabilities 18,086,853 17,389,455 13,686,450 Shareholders' equity 1,220,095 1,136,266 989,134 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,306,948 $ 18,525,721 $ 14,675,584 Interest spread 2.95% 2.97% 2.61% Net interest margin 2.98% 3.00% 2.65% Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 2.98% 3.00% 2.65% Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) 3.30% 2.99% 2.97% (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.47%, 0.53% and 0.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, as described in note (5) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Average Yield

or Cost (%) Average

Balance Average Yield

or Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 910,362 0.11% $ 578,435 1.03% Investment securities (1) 1,435,529 2.27% 635,838 3.50% Loans and leases: Commercial loans to mortgage companies 2,928,802 3.09% 2,148,863 3.30% Multi-family loans 1,619,891 3.84% 2,111,853 3.97% Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2) 2,863,268 3.78% 2,460,435 4.37% Loans receivable, PPP 5,382,370 3.00% 1,377,460 1.71% Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,358,871 3.86% 1,363,795 4.07% Residential mortgages 359,815 3.71% 437,782 3.75% Installment loans 1,396,126 9.22% 1,274,024 8.93% Total loans and leases (3) 15,909,143 3.88% 11,174,212 4.22% Other interest-earning assets 68,521 4.34% 89,890 4.31% Total interest-earning assets 18,323,555 3.56% 12,478,375 4.04% Non-interest-earning assets 594,936 565,304 Assets of discontinued operations — 80,816 Total assets $ 18,918,491 $ 13,124,495 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 3,099,725 0.80% $ 1,888,160 0.98% Money market deposit accounts 4,648,942 0.51% 3,335,006 1.37% Other savings accounts 1,435,681 0.63% 1,159,479 1.99% Certificates of deposit 662,447 0.87% 1,629,416 1.76% Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 9,846,795 0.64% 8,012,061 1.45% FRB PPP liquidity facility 3,899,996 0.35% 471,129 0.35% Borrowings 850,024 3.42% 1,756,080 2.16% Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,596,815 0.72% 10,239,270 1.52% Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 2,855,019 1,732,163 Total deposits and borrowings 17,451,834 0.61% 11,971,433 1.30% Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 288,246 92,218 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 53,600 Total liabilities 17,740,080 12,117,251 Shareholders' equity 1,178,411 1,007,244 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,918,491 $ 13,124,495 Interest spread 2.96% 2.74% Net interest margin 2.99% 2.79% Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 2.99% 2.80% Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) 3.14% 2.98% (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.50% and 1.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis as described in note (5), for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Commercial: Multi-family $ 1,497,485 $ 1,659,529 $ 1,761,301 $ 1,950,300 $ 2,023,571 Loans to mortgage companies 2,922,217 3,463,490 3,657,350 3,947,828 2,832,112 Commercial & industrial 2,293,723 2,164,784 2,304,206 2,186,480 2,060,494 Commercial real estate owner occupied 653,649 590,093 572,338 557,595 544,772 Loans receivable, PPP 6,305,056 5,178,089 4,561,365 4,964,105 4,760,427 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,206,646 1,194,832 1,213,815 1,233,882 1,262,373 Construction 179,198 156,837 140,905 122,963 128,834 Total commercial loans and leases 15,057,974 14,407,654 14,211,280 14,963,153 13,612,583 Consumer: Residential 273,493 295,654 323,322 343,775 352,941 Manufactured housing 57,904 59,977 62,243 64,638 66,865 Installment 1,577,651 1,405,021 1,235,406 1,233,713 1,257,813 Total consumer loans 1,909,048 1,760,652 1,620,971 1,642,126 1,677,619 Total loans and leases $ 16,967,022 $ 16,168,306 $ 15,832,251 $ 16,605,279 $ 15,290,202 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,699,869 $ 2,687,628 $ 2,356,998 $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 Demand, interest bearing 4,206,355 3,228,941 2,384,691 2,308,627 2,666,209 Total demand deposits 6,906,224 5,916,569 4,741,689 4,635,644 4,545,998 Savings 1,431,756 1,483,482 1,314,817 1,173,641 1,144,788 Money market 4,908,809 4,406,508 4,601,492 4,057,366 3,404,709 Time deposits 627,150 665,881 651,931 972,426 1,870,380 Total deposits $ 13,873,939 $ 12,472,440 $ 11,309,929 $ 10,839,077 $ 10,965,875 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) As of June 30, 2021 As of March 31, 2021 As of June 30, 2020 Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves

to total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Loan type Multi-family $ 1,497,485 $ 21,595 $ 5,028 1.44 % 23.28 % $ 1,640,278 $ 20,530 $ 8,026 1.25 % 39.09 % $ 1,581,839 $ 7,013 $ 14,697 0.44 % 209.57 % Commercial & industrial(1) 2,360,656 6,717 8,127 0.28 % 120.99 % 2,220,652 7,544 7,503 0.34 % 99.46 % 2,099,442 9,974 12,302 0.48 % 123.34 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 653,649 2,688 4,464 0.41 % 166.07 % 590,093 3,242 5,935 0.55 % 183.07 % 544,772 4,022 11,405 0.74 % 283.57 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,206,646 — 7,374 — % — % 1,194,832 2,356 11,621 0.20 % 493.25 % 1,244,773 30,257 26,493 2.43 % 87.56 % Construction 179,198 — 2,643 — % — % 156,837 — 4,103 — % — % 128,834 — 5,297 — % — % Total commercial loans and leases receivable 5,897,634 31,000 27,636 0.53 % 89.15 % 5,802,692 33,672 37,188 0.58 % 110.44 % 5,599,660 51,266 70,194 0.92 % 136.92 % Residential 266,911 8,991 2,299 3.37 % 25.57 % 293,805 9,353 3,209 3.18 % 34.31 % 348,109 7,857 4,550 2.26 % 57.91 % Manufactured housing 57,904 3,239 4,372 5.59 % 134.98 % 59,977 2,871 4,799 4.79 % 167.15 % 66,865 3,331 6,014 4.98 % 180.55 % Installment 1,549,693 2,728 91,129 0.18 % 3340.51 % 1,380,015 2,185 83,540 0.16 % 3823.34 % 1,257,813 4,887 79,147 0.39 % 1619.54 % Total consumer loans receivable 1,874,508 14,958 97,800 0.80 % 653.83 % 1,733,797 14,409 91,548 0.83 % 635.35 % 1,672,787 16,075 89,711 0.96 % 558.08 % Loans and leases receivable(1) 7,772,142 45,958 125,436 0.59 % 272.94 % 7,536,489 48,081 128,736 0.64 % 267.75 % 7,272,447 67,341 159,905 0.93 % 237.46 % Loans receivable, PPP 6,305,056 — — — % — % 5,178,089 — — — % — % 4,760,427 — — — % — % Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 2,855,284 — — — % — % 3,407,622 — — — % — % 2,793,164 — — — % — % Total loans held for sale 34,540 507 — 1.47 % — % 46,106 643 — 1.39 % — % 464,164 18,925 — 4.08 % — % Total portfolio $ 16,967,022 $ 46,465 $ 125,436 0.27 % 269.96 % $ 16,168,306 $ 48,724 $ 128,736 0.30 % 264.21 % $ 15,290,202 $ 86,266 $ 159,905 0.56 % 185.36 % (1) Excluding loans receivable, PPP from total loans and leases receivable is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. Please refer to the reconciliation schedules that follow this table. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET CHARGE-OFFS/(RECOVERIES) - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Loan type Multi-family $ — $ 1,132 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,132 $ — Commercial & industrial (283) 375 155 (55) (4) 92 39 Commercial real estate owner occupied (1) 134 12 44 (2) 133 (5) Commercial real estate non-owner occupied (59) (10) (35) 8,923 2,801 (69) 15,598 Construction (114) (5) (6) (6) (113) (119) (116) Residential (12) 40 46 (17) (26) 28 (55) Installment 7,060 10,855 8,300 8,410 7,669 17,915 13,575 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) from loans held for investment $ 6,591 $ 12,521 $ 8,472 $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 19,112 $ 29,036 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED Customers believes that the non-GAAP measurements disclosed within this document are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate our core results of operations and financial condition relative to other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in Customers' industry. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from corresponding GAAP measures the impact of certain elements that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing financial results, which we believe enhance an overall understanding of our performance and increases comparability of our period to period results. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. The non-GAAP measures presented are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document. Core Earnings - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands except per share data) USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share USD Per share GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 58,042 $ 1.72 $ 33,204 $ 1.01 $ 52,831 $ 1.65 $ 47,085 $ 1.48 $ 19,137 $ 0.61 $ 91,246 $ 2.74 $ 18,621 $ 0.59 Reconciling items (after tax): Net loss from discontinued operations — — 38,036 1.16 2,317 0.07 532 0.02 2,258 0.07 38,036 1.14 7,612 0.24 Severance expense 1,517 0.04 — — — — — — — — 1,517 0.05 — — Merger and acquisition related expenses — — 320 0.01 508 0.02 530 0.02 — — 320 0.01 — — Legal reserves — — — — — — 258 0.01 — — — — — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (2,694) (0.08) (18,773) (0.57) (1,419) (0.04) (9,662) (0.30) (4,543) (0.14) (21,467) (0.64) (6,331) (0.20) Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries 2,150 0.06 — — — — — — — — 2,150 0.06 — — Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — — 18,716 0.57 — — — — — — 18,716 0.56 — — Derivative credit valuation adjustment 288 0.01 (1,195) (0.04) (448) (0.01) (304) (0.01) 4,527 0.14 (907) (0.03) 6,563 0.21 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — — — — — (1,080) (0.03) — — (1,080) (0.03) Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — — — 799 0.03 — — 1,114 0.04 — — 1,114 0.04 Core earnings $ 59,303 $ 1.76 $ 70,308 $ 2.14 $ 54,588 $ 1.71 $ 38,439 $ 1.21 $ 21,413 $ 0.68 $ 129,611 $ 3.89 $ 26,499 $ 0.84 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Core Return on Average Assets - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 61,341 $ 36,595 $ 56,245 $ 50,515 $ 22,718 $ 97,936 $ 25,817 Reconciling items (after tax): Net loss from discontinued operations — 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 38,036 7,612 Severance expense 1,517 — — — — 1,517 — Merger and acquisition related expenses — 320 508 530 — 320 — Legal reserves — — — 258 — — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (2,694) (18,773) (1,419) (9,662) (4,543) (21,467) (6,331) Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries 2,150 — — — — 2,150 — Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — 18,716 — — — 18,716 — Derivative credit valuation adjustment 288 (1,195) (448) (304) 4,527 (907) 6,563 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — (1,080) — (1,080) Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — 799 — 1,114 — 1,114 Core net income $ 62,602 $ 73,699 $ 58,002 $ 41,869 $ 24,994 $ 136,301 $ 33,695 Average total assets $ 19,306,948 $ 18,525,721 $ 18,250,719 $ 17,865,574 $ 14,675,584 $ 18,918,491 $ 13,124,495 Core return on average assets 1.30 % 1.61 % 1.26 % 0.93 % 0.68 % 1.45 % 0.52 % Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted ROAA - Pre-Tax Pre-Provision - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 61,341 $ 36,595 $ 56,245 $ 50,515 $ 22,718 $ 97,936 $ 25,817 Reconciling items: Income tax expense 20,124 17,560 23,447 12,016 7,980 37,684 11,254 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases 3,291 (2,919) (2,913) 12,955 20,946 372 52,732 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 45 (1,286) (968) (527) (356) (1,241) 395 Severance expense 2,004 — — — — 2,004 — Net loss from discontinued operations — 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 38,036 7,612 Merger and acquisition related expenses — 418 709 658 — 418 — Legal reserves — — — 320 — — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (3,558) (24,540) (1,431) (11,945) (5,553) (28,098) (8,150) Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries 2,840 — — — — 2,840 — Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — 24,467 — — — 24,467 — Derivative credit valuation adjustment 380 (1,562) (625) (378) 5,895 (1,182) 8,451 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — (1,407) — (1,407) Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — 1,115 — 1,450 — 1,450 Adjusted net income - pre-tax pre-provision $ 86,467 $ 86,769 $ 77,896 $ 64,146 $ 53,931 $ 173,236 $ 98,154 Average total assets $ 19,306,948 $ 18,525,721 $ 18,250,719 $ 17,865,574 $ 14,675,584 $ 18,918,491 $ 13,124,495 Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax pre-provision 1.80 % 1.90 % 1.70 % 1.43 % 1.48 % 1.85 % 1.50 % CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Core Return on Average Common Equity - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 58,042 $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ 91,246 $ 18,621 Reconciling items (after tax): Net loss from discontinued operations — 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 38,036 7,612 Severance expense 1,517 — — — — 1,517 — Merger and acquisition related expenses — 320 508 530 — 320 — Legal reserves — — — 258 — — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (2,694) (18,773) (1,419) (9,662) (4,543) (21,467) (6,331) Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries 2,150 — — — — 2,150 — Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — 18,716 — — — 18,716 — Derivative credit valuation adjustment 288 (1,195) (448) (304) 4,527 (907) 6,563 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — (1,080) — (1,080) Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — 799 — 1,114 — 1,114 Core earnings $ 59,303 $ 70,308 $ 54,588 $ 38,439 $ 21,413 $ 129,611 $ 26,499 Average total common shareholders' equity $ 1,002,624 $ 918,795 $ 866,411 $ 812,577 $ 771,663 $ 960,940 $ 789,774 Core return on average common equity 23.72 % 31.03 % 25.06 % 18.82 % 11.16 % 27.20 % 6.75 % Adjusted ROCE - Pre-Tax Pre-Provision - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 58,042 $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ 91,246 $ 18,621 Reconciling items: Income tax expense 20,124 17,560 23,447 12,016 7,980 37,684 11,254 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loan and leases 3,291 (2,919) (2,913) 12,955 20,946 372 52,732 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 45 (1,286) (968) (527) (356) (1,241) 395 Net loss from discontinued operations — 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 38,036 7,612 Severance expense 2,004 — — — — 2,004 — Merger and acquisition related expenses — 418 709 658 — 418 — Legal reserves — — — 320 — — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (3,558) (24,540) (1,431) (11,945) (5,553) (28,098) (8,150) Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries 2,840 — — — — 2,840 — Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — 24,467 — — — 24,467 — Derivative credit valuation adjustment 380 (1,562) (625) (378) 5,895 (1,182) 8,451 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — (1,407) — (1,407) Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — 1,115 — 1,450 — 1,450 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 83,168 $ 83,378 $ 74,482 $ 60,716 $ 50,350 $ 166,546 $ 90,958 Average total common shareholders' equity $ 1,002,624 $ 918,795 $ 866,411 $ 812,577 $ 771,663 $ 960,940 $ 789,774 Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax pre-provision 33.27 % 36.80 % 34.20 % 29.73 % 26.24 % 34.95 % 23.16 % CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net interest income $ 138,757 $ 132,731 $ 122,946 $ 107,439 $ 91,982 $ 271,488 $ 173,302 Tax-equivalent adjustment 289 292 219 225 225 581 430 Net interest income tax equivalent $ 139,046 $ 133,023 $ 123,165 $ 107,664 $ 92,207 $ 272,069 $ 173,732 Average total interest earning assets $ 18,698,996 $ 17,943,944 $ 17,601,999 $ 17,121,145 $ 13,980,021 $ 18,323,555 $ 12,478,375 Net interest margin, tax equivalent 2.98 % 3.00 % 2.78 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.99 % 2.80 % Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent, Excluding PPP - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net interest income $ 138,757 $ 132,731 $ 122,946 $ 107,439 $ 91,982 $ 271,488 $ 173,302 PPP net interest income (35,785) (34,842) (25,257) (20,018) (9,308) (70,627) (9,308) Tax-equivalent adjustment 289 292 219 225 225 581 430 Net interest income, tax equivalent, excluding PPP $ 103,261 $ 98,181 $ 97,908 $ 87,646 $ 82,899 $ 201,442 $ 164,424 GAAP average total interest earning assets $ 18,698,996 $ 17,943,944 $ 17,601,999 $ 17,121,145 $ 13,980,021 $ 18,323,555 $ 12,478,375 Average PPP loans (6,133,184) (4,623,213) (4,782,606) (4,909,197) (2,754,920) (5,382,370) (1,377,460) Adjusted average total interest earning assets $ 12,565,812 $ 13,320,731 $ 12,819,393 $ 12,211,948 $ 11,225,101 $ 12,941,185 $ 11,100,915 Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP 3.30 % 2.99 % 3.04 % 2.86 % 2.97 % 3.14 % 2.98 % Core Efficiency Ratio - Customers Bancorp Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net interest income $ 138,757 $ 132,731 $ 122,946 $ 107,439 $ 91,982 $ 271,488 $ 173,302 GAAP non-interest income $ 16,822 $ 18,468 $ 16,083 $ 24,864 $ 11,711 $ 35,290 $ 22,871 (Gains) losses on investment securities (3,558) (24,540) (1,431) (11,945) (5,553) (28,098) (8,150) Derivative credit valuation adjustment 380 (1,562) (625) (378) 5,895 (1,182) 8,451 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — (1,407) — (1,407) Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — 1,115 — 1,450 — 1,450 Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations — 24,467 — — — 24,467 — Loss on sale of foreign subsidiaries 2,840 — — — — 2,840 — Core non-interest income 16,484 16,833 15,142 12,541 12,096 33,317 23,215 Core revenue $ 155,241 $ 149,564 $ 138,088 $ 119,980 $ 104,078 $ 304,805 $ 196,517 GAAP non-interest expense $ 70,823 $ 61,927 $ 59,933 $ 56,285 $ 49,791 $ 132,750 $ 98,758 Severance expense (2,004) — — — — (2,004) — Legal reserves — — — (320) — — — Merger and acquisition related expenses — (418) (709) (658) — (418) — Core non-interest expense $ 68,819 $ 61,509 $ 59,224 $ 55,307 $ 49,791 $ 130,328 $ 98,758 Core efficiency ratio (1) 44.33 % 41.13 % 42.89 % 46.10 % 47.84 % 42.76 % 50.25 % (1) Core efficiency ratio calculated as core non-interest expense divided by core revenue. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 GAAP total shareholders' equity $ 1,250,729 $ 1,188,721 $ 1,117,086 $ 1,051,491 $ 1,007,847 Reconciling items: Preferred stock (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) Goodwill and other intangibles (1) (3,853) (3,911) (14,298)