CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.

(CUBI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
32.37 USD   -2.15%
05:33pCustomers Bancorp : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pCustomers Bancorp Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022
BU
10/11Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Webcast on October 27, 2022
BU
Customers Bancorp : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

10/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Let's take on tomorrow.

"A Digital-ForwardSuper-Community Bank" Investor Presentation: Q3 2022

October 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project", or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological events and factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements, including: The impact of the ongoing pandemic on the U.S. economy and customer behavior, the impact that changes in economy have on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the demand for our products and services and the availability of sources of funding, the continued success and acceptance of our blockchain payments system; the effects of actions by the federal government, including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that effect market interest rates and the money supply; the actions that we and our customers take in response to these developments and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships, higher inflation and its impacts, and the effects of changes in accounting standards or policies. Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto, that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank, except as may be required under applicable law. This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

RESERVED RIGHTS ALL / BANK CUSTOMERS ©2022

2

Customers Bancorp Snapshot

A Digital-ForwardSuper-Community Bank

Customers Bancorp, Inc.

NYSE: CUBI

Lines of Business

Community

Corporate & Specialty

Banking

Banking

o C&I

o Lender Finance

o CRE

o Fund Finance

o Multi-Family

o Financial Institutions Group

o SBA

o Real Estate Specialty Finance

o SMB Lending

o Loans to Mortgage Companies

o Residential Mortgage

o Equipment Finance

o Tech and Venture Banking

o Healthcare Lending

Digital

Banking

Consumer

Commercial

o Checking &

o Digital Asset

Savings

Banking

o Personal Loan

o SMB Bundle

o Student Loan

o Credit Card

o Credit Card

Transaction

BaaS

Banking

o MPL Program

o Treasury Services

o Payments

Headquarters

West Reading,

PA

Offices1

39

FTE Employees

672

Market

$1.0B

Capitalization

As of 10/21/2022

Total Assets

$20.4B

Tangible Book

$38.35

Value2

Share price

$31.17

As of 10/21/2022

Data as of 09/30/2022, unless otherwise noted.

  1. Offices includes branches, executive offices, Private Banking Offices and Loan Production Offices.
  2. Non-GAAPMeasure, refer to Appendix for reconciliation.

RESERVED RIGHTS ALL / BANK CUSTOMERS ©2022

3

Highlights - GAAP

Q3'22

Highlights

Diluted EPS

$1.85

Net Income1

$61.4M

ROCE

19.3%

1. Net income to common shareholders

Q3'22 (vs. Q3'21)

Profitability Balance SheetCredit

3.16%

$20.4B

0.14%

vs. 4.58%

+7%

-13 bps

NIM

Total Assets

NPA Ratio3

1.24%

$15.3B

0.95%

vs. 2.33%

-1%

-07 bps

ROAA

Total Loans and Leases

Reserve Coverage

NA

$17.5B

466.3%

Adjusted PTPP ROAA2

+3%

vs. 252.7%

Total Deposits3

Reserves to NPLs3

RESERVED RIGHTS ALL / BANK CUSTOMERS ©2022

4

  1. ROAA is the GAAP metric
  2. GAAP metric

Highlights - Adjusted/Core

Q3'22 (vs. Q3'21)

Highlights

Core EPS1

Core EPS ex PPP1,2

$2.48

$2.30

-26%

+140%

Core

Core Earnings

Earnings1

ex PPP1,2

$82.3M

$76.4 M

-28%

+135%

Core ROCE1

25.9%

vs. 42.2%

Q3'22 (vs. Q3'21)

Profitability Balance SheetCredit

3.18%

$19.2B

0.14%

vs. 3.24%

+36%

-13 bps

NIM1,2

Core Assets1,2

NPA Ratio

1.64%

$14.2B

1.03%

vs. 2.35%

+34%

-62 bps

Core ROAA1

Total Loans and Leases1,2

Reserve Coverage1,2

1.95%

$17.5B

466.3%

vs. 3.36%

+3%

vs. 252.7%

Adjusted PTPP ROAA1

Total Deposits

Reserves to NPLs

RESERVED RIGHTS ALL / BANK CUSTOMERS ©2022

1. Non-GAAP Measure, refer to Appendix for reconciliation. 2. Ex PPP

5



Disclaimer

Customers Bancorp Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
