Customers Bancorp : Reading Area Community College Receives $20,000 from Customers Bank

WEST READING, PA. (March 15, 2021) - On Friday, March 12, 2021, Richard Ehst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bank, and Dr. Susan Looney, President of Reading Area Community College, participated in a check presentation ceremony acknowledging Customers Bank's contribution of $20,000 to Reading Area Community College. The funds provided by the bank will be used to create scholarships for dual-enrollment high school students that are earning early college credits.

Reading Area Community College has relationships with other colleges that enable the college credits earned through the dual enrollment program to easily transfer to other universities. Students enrolled in the program are able to reduce the length of time in college and significantly impact the increasing cost of higher education.

'Reading Area Community College has established an excellent program that rewards high achieving students, which aligns with our values and the importance we place on continuing education,' stated Ehst. 'Regardless of whether you are currently in school, starting your career or have years of experience, furthering your education greatly impacts your potential earnings, so we are very pleased to support programs and organizations focused on helping members of the community improve themselves.'

Enrolled students save time and money by earning both high school and college credits simultaneously as they complete most of their general education courses. High school students also enhance their college applications by providing a college transcript with completed courses.

'We are very grateful for the generous support of Customers Bank, which helps enable us to offer early college programs, including dual enrollment,' stated Dr. Looney. 'Since 1995, more than 6,200 high school students have participated in our dual enrollment program, earning over 49,000 transferrable college credits. Approximately 82 percent of students who complete at least one dual enrollment course with us go directly on to college.'

Currently, sixteen Berks County high schools participate in the program. Students earning college credits most frequently further their education at Penn State University, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, Alvernia University, Albright College, Millersville University, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Shippensburg University, Temple University, Bloomberg University and the University of Pittsburgh.

To learn more about Reading Area Community College's dual enrollment program or other early college programs, contact the guidance counselor at your student's high school.

# # #

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the company's website, www.customersbank.com.

About Reading Area Community College

Reading Area Community College is an accredited, comprehensive, open-enrollment education institution that provides associate degree, certificate and diploma programs; career-focused training; transitional coursework; skills training for business and industry; personal enrichment programs and public service activities. Sponsored by Berks County, the college provides affordable access to meet identified community educational needs.