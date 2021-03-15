Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Customers Bancorp, Inc.    CUBI

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.

(CUBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Customers Bancorp : Reading Area Community College Receives $20,000 from Customers Bank

03/15/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST READING, PA. (March 15, 2021) - On Friday, March 12, 2021, Richard Ehst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bank, and Dr. Susan Looney, President of Reading Area Community College, participated in a check presentation ceremony acknowledging Customers Bank's contribution of $20,000 to Reading Area Community College. The funds provided by the bank will be used to create scholarships for dual-enrollment high school students that are earning early college credits.

Reading Area Community College has relationships with other colleges that enable the college credits earned through the dual enrollment program to easily transfer to other universities. Students enrolled in the program are able to reduce the length of time in college and significantly impact the increasing cost of higher education.

'Reading Area Community College has established an excellent program that rewards high achieving students, which aligns with our values and the importance we place on continuing education,' stated Ehst. 'Regardless of whether you are currently in school, starting your career or have years of experience, furthering your education greatly impacts your potential earnings, so we are very pleased to support programs and organizations focused on helping members of the community improve themselves.'

Enrolled students save time and money by earning both high school and college credits simultaneously as they complete most of their general education courses. High school students also enhance their college applications by providing a college transcript with completed courses.

'We are very grateful for the generous support of Customers Bank, which helps enable us to offer early college programs, including dual enrollment,' stated Dr. Looney. 'Since 1995, more than 6,200 high school students have participated in our dual enrollment program, earning over 49,000 transferrable college credits. Approximately 82 percent of students who complete at least one dual enrollment course with us go directly on to college.'

Currently, sixteen Berks County high schools participate in the program. Students earning college credits most frequently further their education at Penn State University, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, Alvernia University, Albright College, Millersville University, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Shippensburg University, Temple University, Bloomberg University and the University of Pittsburgh.

To learn more about Reading Area Community College's dual enrollment program or other early college programs, contact the guidance counselor at your student's high school.

# # #

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Additional information can be found on the company's website, www.customersbank.com.

About Reading Area Community College

Reading Area Community College is an accredited, comprehensive, open-enrollment education institution that provides associate degree, certificate and diploma programs; career-focused training; transitional coursework; skills training for business and industry; personal enrichment programs and public service activities. Sponsored by Berks County, the college provides affordable access to meet identified community educational needs.

Disclaimer

Customers Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 14:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.
10:03aCUSTOMERS BANCORP  : Reading Area Community College Receives $20,000 from Custom..
PU
03/10CUSTOMERS BANCORP  : Bank Contributes $150,000 to Alvernia University's after-sc..
PU
03/05CUSTOMERS BANK  : Backs SBA's Stronger Support for Sole Proprietors, Independent..
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Customers Bancorp Insider Awarded Stock, Slowing 90-Day Selling..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Customers Bancorp Insider Granted Stock Award Retains Shares, I..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Customers Bancorp Receives Stock Award Amid 90-Day S..
MT
02/24CUSTOMERS BANCORP  : Wedbush Adjusts Customers Bancorp's Price Target to $33 Fro..
MT
02/22CUSTOMERS BANK  : Introduces ReStart America Biz Checking Account
BU
02/17INSIDER TRENDS : Customers Bancorp Insider Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Selling..
MT
02/16CUSTOMERS BANCORP  : B. Riley Lifts Customers Bancorp's Price Target to $34 From..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 463 M - -
Net income 2021 164 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 012 M 1 012 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Customers Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,50 $
Last Close Price 31,71 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay S. Sidhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Ehst President & Chief Operating Officer
Carla A. Leibold Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel K. Rothermel Lead Independent Director
T. Lawrence Way Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC.74.42%1 012
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.89%476 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.17%327 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%286 597
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%208 929
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.32%206 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ