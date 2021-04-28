Customers Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results 04/28/2021 | 05:46pm EDT Send by mail :

~$200 million of Expected Deferred Origination Fees Earned In Just 2.5 Months of 2021 Q1 2021 net income available to common shareholders was $33.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share. Q1 2021 results were impacted by $38 million of one-time merger-related and tax expenses resulting from the divestiture of BankMobile Technologies, Inc. ("BMT") on January 4, 2021. These items and BMT’s historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Current and prior period core earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations.

Q1 2021 core earnings (a non-GAAP measure) were $70.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, up 29% over Q4 2020 and 1,282% over Q1 2020.

Q1 2021 ROAA was 0.80% and Core ROAA (a non-GAAP measure) was 1.61%. Q4 2020 ROAA was 1.23% and Core ROAA (a non GAAP measure) was 1.26%.

Q1 2021 ROCE was 14.66% and Core ROCE (a non-GAAP measure) was 31.03%. Q4 2020 ROCE was 24.26% and Core ROCE (a non-GAAP measure) was 25.06%.

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income (a non-GAAP measure) for Q1 2021 was $86.8 million, an increase of 11% over Q4 2020 and 96% over Q1 2020. Q1 2021 adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets (a non-GAAP measure) was 1.90% compared to 1.70% for Q4 2020 and 1.54% for Q1 2020.

Q1 2021 results include a net benefit to (or release from) provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $2.9 million. At March 31, 2021, the coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.71% compared to 1.90% at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing assets were 0.26% of total assets at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.39% at December 31, 2020. Allowance for credit losses equaled 264% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2021, up from 204% at December 31, 2020.

Net interest income for Q1 2021 grew $9.8 million, or 8.0%, over Q4 2020 and $51.4 million, or 63.2% over Q1 2020.

Q1 2021 net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased 22 basis points from Q4 2020 to 3.00%, mostly due to PPP loans at an average yield of 3.41% due to the acceleration of deferred fee recognition upon loan forgiveness. Q1 2021 net interest margin, excluding the impact of PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was stable at about 3.0%.

Q1 2021 balance sheet restructuring, which included terminating $850 million of cash flow hedges and selling $325 million of investment securities is expected to contribute to net interest margin expansion of about 15 basis points while neutral to Q1 2021 capital levels.

Total loans and leases increased $5.8 billion, or 56.6% year-over-year, driven by PPP loans of $5.2 billion and strong growth in short-term commercial loans to mortgage companies of $890.1 million. Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), increased $668.8 million, or 6.5% year-over-year.

Total deposits increased $4.1 billion, or 48.2% year-over-year, which included a $2.9 billion or 96.4% increase in demand deposits. The total cost of deposits dropped to 0.53% in Q1 2021, a decline of 98 basis points from 1.51% in the year-ago quarter.

Total deferments declined to $189.1 million, or 1.7% of total loans and leases excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at March 31, 2021, down from $750.5 million, or 7.3% of total loans and leases excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at July 24, 2020.

Q1 2021 efficiency ratio was 48.89% compared to 54.48% for Q1 2020. Q1 2021 core efficiency ratio was 41.13% compared to 52.97% in Q1 2020 (non-GAAP measures).

We expect to launch a private real-time, blockchain-based B2B payments platform with integration of digital and legacy payment rails. The platform will deliver enhanced payments functionality for our business clients and is expected to generate additional deposit growth in targeted niches, such as real estate, monetary and currency exchanges and institutional investments. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively "Customers" or "CUBI"), today reported first quarter 2021 ("Q1 2021") net income to common shareholders of $33.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, down from fourth quarter 2020 ("Q4 2020") net income to common shareholders of $52.8 million, or $1.65 per diluted share. Q1 2021 results included a net loss from discontinued operations of $38.0 million, which reduced GAAP earnings by $1.16 per diluted share. Core earnings for Q1 2021 totaled $70.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, up from Q4 2020 core earnings of $54.6 million, or $1.71 per diluted share (non-GAAP measures). Net interest margin, tax equivalent ("NIM") expanded 22 basis points during Q1 2021 to 3.00% from 2.78% in Q4 2020 (non-GAAP measures). “We are extremely pleased with our financial results for the first quarter and are excited that 2021 is off to a great start,” remarked Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO, Jay Sidhu. “At this time, we have close to 200,000 of loans approved by the SBA in Round 3 of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") as we continue to support small businesses, not-for-profits, and the communities we serve while improving the financial position of Customers Bank at the same time. In total, we expect to generate approximately $400 million of pre-tax revenues from our participation in this program, placing us in the Top 5 in the U.S., all because of our entrepreneurial style, effective risk management and technology-based execution. We also continue to make great strides in improving our core profitability while maintaining superior asset quality. The restructuring of our balance sheet in Q1 2021 combined with the on-going efforts to reduce total deposit costs is expected to drive further net interest margin expansion in future quarters. Our tremendously successful execution on these initiatives will result in significant capital accretion, leaving us well positioned to support future growth and to possibly consider adopting a common stock repurchase program or redeeming all or a portion of our preferred stock in 2021 or 2022,” Mr. Sidhu concluded. Key Balance Sheet Trends Total loans and leases increased $5.8 billion, or 56.6%, to $16.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to the year-ago period. PPP loans were $5.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Additionally, the loan mix improved year-over-year as commercial loans to mortgage companies increased $0.9 billion to $3.5 billion, commercial and industrial loans and leases increased $147.2 million to $2.2 billion, consumer installment loans increased $89.9 million to $1.4 billion, commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $46.1 million to $590.1 million and construction loans increased $41.4 million to $156.8 million. The commercial loans to mortgage companies trend has been a function of greater refinance activity due to sharply lower interest rates, an increase in home purchase volumes, and market share gains from other banks. These increases in loans and leases were partially offset by decreases in multi-family loans of $409.5 million to $1.7 billion, residential mortgages of $69.1 million to $295.7 million and commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans of $58.0 million to $1.2 billion. “Looking ahead, we see continued growth in core C&I loans offsetting some of the expected decreases in loans to mortgage companies in the second half of this year," stated Sidhu. Total deposits increased $4.1 billion, or 48.2%, to $12.5 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to the year-ago period. Total demand deposits increased $2.9 billion, or 96.4%, to $5.9 billion, money market deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 55.5%, to $4.4 billion, and savings deposits increased $315.4 million, or 27.0%, to $1.5 billion. These increases were offset, in part, by a decrease in time deposits of $0.7 billion, or 52.4%, to $665.9 million. The total cost of deposits declined by 98 basis points to 0.53% in Q1 2021 from 1.51% in the year-ago quarter. Very Strong Growth in Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Share Customers experienced significant improvements in regulatory capital ratios in Q1 2021 as compared to a year ago. Customers Bancorp's tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure) increased by $235.0 million to $967.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $732.3 million at March 31, 2020, and the tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $30.01 at March 31, 2021 from $23.27 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 29%. "This increase in tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share was achieved in spite of a decrease in retained earnings of $61 million recorded on January 1, 2020 upon the adoption of CECL," commented Mr. Sidhu. Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures. At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate) and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 12.5% and 7.1%, respectively, at March 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020, Customers Bancorp's total risk based capital ratio and TCE ratio, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 11.9% and 6.4%, respectively. "As a consequence of PPP related income and a potential cyclical decline in mortgage warehouse loans, we expect our capital levels to increase sharply by the second half of 2021 with the TCE ratio excluding PPP loans to be about 8.5% by December 31, 2021," commented Customers Bancorp CFO, Carla Leibold. Loan Portfolio Management During the COVID-19 Crisis Over the last decade, Customers has developed a suite of commercial and retail loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank’s multifamily, mortgage warehouse, and specialty finance lines of business, for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank’s credit quality to-date has been healthy despite a highly adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, Customers employs a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze its commercial portfolio. Strong commercial loan portfolio with very low concentration in COVID-19 impacted industries and CRE Total commercial deferments declined to $176.1 million, or 1.6% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at March 31, 2021, down from $202.1 million, or 1.8% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2020. Of the $176.1 million in total commercial deferments, $83.1 million, or 47.2%, were principal only deferments. Customers' commercial deferments peaked at about $1.2 billion in July 2020.

Exposure to industry segments significantly impacted by COVID-19 is not substantial. At March 31, 2021, Customers had $84.6 million in energy and utilities exposure (with no deferments); $62.0 million in colleges and universities (no deferments requested); $66.2 million in CRE retail sales exposure (mostly auto sales; with no deferments); $30.4 million in franchise restaurants and dining (with no deferments); and $26.9 million in entertainment only businesses (with no deferments).

At March 31, 2021, the hospitality portfolio was $400.6 million, or 3.6% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, with $125.9 million in deferment. Approximately 79.7% ($318.8 million) represents “flagged” facilities, with the majority of the non-flagged being high-end destination hotels in Cape May (NJ), Avalon (NJ), and Long Island (NY). The majority of the hotels, based on our recent assessment, have sufficient cash resources to get through the COVID-19 crisis and, for those who may need assistance, the Bank is working with them to bridge any potential cash flow gaps.

At March 31, 2021, the healthcare portfolio was approximately $385 million, comprised predominantly of skilled nursing, which has been deemed an essential business and through a number of federal and state actions has been provided immunity from liability for COVID-19 related deaths. No deferments have been requested and there are no delinquencies.

The multi-family portfolio is highly seasoned, with a weighted average loan to value of 62% as of quarter-end. 55% of the portfolio was in New York City, of which 71% was in rent controlled/regulated properties. As of March 31, 2021, $9.3 million of the portfolio was on deferment.

At March 31, 2021, investment CRE had a weighted average loan to value of 64%, with approximately 53% of the portfolio housed in the New York and Philadelphia and surrounding markets. As of March 31, 2021, $4.4 million of the portfolio was on deferment, with minimal exposure to the office market. Consumer installment, mortgage and home equity loan portfolios continue to perform well Total consumer-related deferments declined to $13.0 million, or 0.1% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at March 31, 2021, down from $16.4 million at December 31, 2020.

The $1.4 billion consumer installment loan portfolio outperformed industry peers with deferments dropping to 0.5% and 30+ DPD delinquency at only 0.8%. Strong credit quality (avg. FICO at origination: 740), low concentration in at-risk job segments, and outstanding performance of CB Direct originations have resulted in solid results through the end of Q1 2021.

The consumer installment portfolio has been managed to moderate growth and strengthening credit quality, by replacing run-off with CB Direct originations with strong FICO scores. Key Profitability Trends Net Interest Income Net interest income totaled $132.7 million in Q1 2021, an increase of $9.8 million from Q4 2020, primarily due to a $341.9 million net increase in average interest-earning assets. Earning assets were driven by increases in consumer and commercial and industrial loans, investment securities and the new round of PPP loans, offset in part by PPP loan forgiveness from the first two rounds, which accelerated the recognition of net deferred loan origination fees, and decreases in commercial loans to mortgage companies and multi-family loans. The benefit of this net growth resulted in a 22 basis point linked-quarter increase in NIM (a non-GAAP measure) to 3.00%. Compared to Q4 2020, total loan yields increased 40 basis points to 4.02%. The increase is attributable to increased originations of consumer installment loans and PPP loan forgiveness from the first two rounds. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in Q1 2021 decreased by 7 basis points to 0.69% due to the on-going efforts to reduce the total cost of deposits and strategic decisions to reallocate deposit funding to lower cost deposits. Total borrowing costs increased by 6 basis points to 1.00% primarily due to lower utilization of the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility, costing 0.35%, due to PPP loan forgiveness from the first two rounds and excess cash available to fund PPP round 3 originations. Provision for Credit Losses The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q1 2021 was a $2.9 million benefit to (or release from) the provision, compared to a $2.9 million benefit (release) in Q4 2020. The benefit (release) in Q1 2021 primarily resulted from a continuing improvement in forecasts of macroeconomic conditions since Q4 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.7% of total loans and leases receivable, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.9% at December 31, 2020, 2.0% at March 31, 2020, and 0.8% at December 31, 2019. Customers' non-performing loans at March 31, 2021 were only 0.3% of total loans and leases. Non-Interest Income Non-interest income totaled $18.5 million for Q1 2021, an increase of $2.4 million compared to Q4 2020. The increase in non-interest income primarily resulted from increases of $23.5 million in gain on sale of investment securities, $1.7 million in unrealized gain on derivatives, $1.1 million in other non-interest income, $0.6 million in mortgage warehouse transactional fees and $0.4 million in commercial lease income, partially offset by a $24.5 million increase in loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations and $0.4 million decrease in unrealized gains on equity securities issued by a foreign entity. The increase in gain on sale of investment securities primarily resulted from the sales of approximately $325 million of investment securities in Q1 2021, compared to sales of $10 million during Q4 2020. The increase in other non-interest income was driven by an unrealized loss on a loan held for sale of $1.1 million related to one commercial credit in Q4 2020. The increase in unrealized gain on derivatives was primarily due to an increased credit valuation adjustment of $0.9 million resulting from changes in market interest rates and increased interest rate swap fees of $0.8 million driven by higher volumes. The increase in mortgage warehouse transactional fees primarily resulted from a utilization surcharge, partially offset by a decrease in volume from lower seasonal demand. The increase in commercial lease income was driven by continued organic growth. The increase in losses realized from terminations of derivatives designated in cash flow hedging relationships resulted from the restructuring of the liability side of the balance sheet to improve overall funding mix and utilize excess cash on the balance sheet. The decrease in unrealized gain on equity securities resulted from a smaller improvement in fair value of equity securities issued by a foreign entity in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense totaled $61.9 million for Q1 2021, an increase of $2.0 million compared to Q4 2020. The increase in non-interest expense primarily resulted from increases of $4.0 million in technology, communication and bank operations, $0.8 million in professional services, $0.6 million in advertising and promotion and $0.3 million in commercial lease depreciation, partially offset by decreases of $1.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, $1.3 million in other non-interest expense, $0.4 million in loan workout expenses and $0.3 million in merger and acquisition related expenses. The increase in technology, communication and bank operations resulted from higher deposit servicing fees and interchange maintenance fees paid to BM Technologies, Inc., the successor entity of BMT that was divested on January 4, 2021, due to increased deposit balances and debit card transactions. The increase in professional services was primarily due to outside professional services used to support the PPP forgiveness process and our participation in PPP round 3. The increase in advertising and promotion was due to lower spend and credits from advertising agencies in 2020. The increase in commercial lease depreciation was driven by continued organic growth. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to lower incentives, sales commissions, and stock based compensation expense, partially offset by higher employee benefits and payroll taxes in Q1 2021. The decrease in loan workout expenses primarily resulted from a recovery from a commercial relationship. The decrease in merger and acquisition related expenses primarily resulted from a decrease in the Bank's direct costs incurred as the divestiture of BMT was completed on January 4, 2021. Taxes Income tax expense from continuing operations decreased by $5.8 million to $17.6 million in Q1 2021 from $23.4 million in Q4 2020 primarily due to an increase in investment tax credits in 2021 and the recording of net discrete tax benefits associated with the divestiture of BMT and the recognition of a deferred tax asset related to the outside basis difference of its foreign subsidiaries. Customers expects the full-year 2021 effective tax rate from continuing operations to be approximately 23% to 24%, which is comparable to previous years. Net Loss From Discontinued Operations The divestiture of BMT was completed on January 4, 2021, and BMT's historical financial results are presented as discontinued operations. The net loss from discontinued operations of $38.0 million, net of income tax expense of $17.7 million in Q1 2021 primarily resulted from previously reported restricted stock awards granted to certain team members of BMT and the effect of the divestiture being treated as a taxable asset sale for tax purposes, offset in part by a tax benefit related to the restricted stock awards. BMT’s historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in Customers' consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Outlook “Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about the prospects of our company. The ongoing digital transformation of Customers Bancorp has allowed us to be a major participant in the third round of PPP and to incubate new lines of businesses that leverage our fintech relationships. We expect to launch a private real-time, blockchain-based B2B payments platform with integration of digital and legacy payment rails. The platform will deliver enhanced payments functionality for our business clients and is expected to generate additional deposit growth in targeted niches, such as real estate, monetary and currency exchanges and institutional investments. We also expect our tangible common equity and regulatory capital levels to achieve targeted levels within the next 12 months and our credit quality to remain in line with or better than peers. The financial benefits of PPP aside, we project our recurring earnings power to expand to about the $4.00 level during 2021 and 2022 and remain on track to achieve $6.00 in core EPS in 2026,” concluded Mr. Sidhu. Our updated financial guidance is as follows: Loan growth, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse balances, is expected to average in the mid-to-high single digits over the next several quarters.

The balance of commercial loans to mortgage companies is expected to decline to $1.6-$2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

The Total Capital Ratio is expected to be about 14.0% by year-end 2021. The TCE ratio excluding PPP loans is expected to be about 8.5% by year-end 2021.

We project the NIM excluding PPP loans to expand into the 3.10%-3.30% range by Q4 2021.

We project an effective tax rate from continuing operations for 2021 of 23.0%-24.0%.

We expect to earn at least $5.00 in core EPS in 2021 and 2022 and remain on track to earn $6.00 in core EPS in 2026. Our core EPS guidance includes the net interest income expected to be earned on the PPP loans. 2021 NIM expansion is expected to be achieved by: Remixing the loan portfolio away from commercial loans to mortgage companies toward other C&I categories and consumer loans.

Restructuring of the asset and liability side of the balance sheet that was completed in Q1 2021.

Bringing our total cost of deposits down to around 40 basis points by Q2 2021. BankMobile Technologies, Inc.: On January 4, 2021, Customers completed the previously announced divestiture of BMT, the technology arm of the BankMobile segment, to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Megalith"). In connection with the closing of the divestiture, Megalith changed its name to “BM Technologies, Inc.” ("BMTX"). Following the completion of the divestiture of BMT, BankMobile segment's serviced deposits and loans and the related net interest income have been combined with Customers’ financial condition and the results of operations as a single reportable segment. BMT’s historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in Customers' consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. The assets and liabilities of BMT have been presented as "Assets of discontinued operations" and "Liabilities of discontinued operations" on the consolidated balance sheets. BMT's operating results have been presented as "Discontinued operations" within the consolidated financial statements and prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

All Customers Bancorp shareholders on record on December 18, 2020 received approximately $73 million in value of BMTX stock at closing date of the transaction in the form of a special distribution. Webcast Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM EDT The live audio webcast, presentation slides, and earnings press release will be made available at https://www.customersbank.com/investor-relations/ and at the Customers Bancorp 1st Quarter Earnings Webcast. You may submit questions in advance of the live webcast by emailing Customers' Communications & Marketing Director, David Patti at dpatti@customersbank.com; questions may also be asked during the webcast through the webcast application. The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bancorp Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Institutional Background Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with $18.8 billion in assets at March 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. “Safe Harbor” Statement In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological events and factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements, including: the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the demand for our products and services and the availability of sources of funding; the effects of actions by the federal government, including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that effect market interest rates and the money supply; actions that we and our customers take in response to these developments and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; and the effects of changes in accounting standards or policies, including Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses ("CECL"). Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto, that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank, except as may be required under applicable law. Q1 2021 Overview The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the preceding four quarters: CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders

(from continuing and discontinued operations) $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515) Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.04 $ 1.67 $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ (0.02) Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ (0.02) Book value per common share (1) $ 30.13 $ 28.37 $ 26.43 $ 25.08 $ 23.74 CUBI stock price (1) $ 31.82 $ 18.18 $ 11.20 $ 12.02 $ 10.93 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 106 % 64 % 42 % 48 % 46 % Average shares outstanding - basic 31,883,946 31,638,447 31,517,504 31,477,591 31,391,151 Average shares outstanding - diluted 32,841,711 31,959,100 31,736,311 31,625,771 31,391,151 Shares outstanding (1) 32,238,762 31,705,088 31,555,124 31,510,287 31,470,026 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.80 % 1.23 % 1.12 % 0.62 % 0.11 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 14.66 % 24.26 % 23.05 % 9.97 % (0.26) % Efficiency ratio 48.89 % 43.56 % 46.76 % 50.73 % 54.48 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 70,308 $ 54,588 $ 38,439 $ 21,413 $ 5,087 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 86,769 $ 77,896 $ 64,146 $ 53,931 $ 44,225 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 2.14 $ 1.71 $ 1.21 $ 0.68 $ 0.16 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 30.01 $ 27.92 $ 25.97 $ 24.62 $ 23.27 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 106 % 65 % 43 % 49 % 47 % Core ROAA 1.61 % 1.26 % 0.93 % 0.68 % 0.30 % Core ROCE 31.03 % 25.06 % 18.82 % 11.16 % 2.53 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.90 % 1.70 % 1.43 % 1.48 % 1.54 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 36.80 % 34.20 % 29.73 % 26.24 % 20.22 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.00 % 2.78 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.99 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans 2.99 % 3.04 % 2.86 % 2.97 % 2.99 % Core efficiency ratio 41.13 % 42.89 % 46.10 % 47.84 % 52.97 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 12,521 $ 8,472 $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 18,711 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.33 % 0.21 % 0.45 % 0.32 % 0.79 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.49 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 264.21 % 204.48 % 244.70 % 185.36 % 296.44 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.26 % 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.48 % 0.53 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.86 % 10.62 % 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.60 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.86 % 10.62 % 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.60 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.23 % 12.06 % 11.62 % 12.30 % 12.21 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 9.41 % 9.21 % 9.29 % 9.59 % 9.99 % (1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Non-GAAP measures exclude net loss from discontinued operations, unrealized gains (losses) on loans HFS, investment securities gains and losses, loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations, severance expense, merger and acquisition-related expenses, losses realized from the sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans, loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities, legal reserves, credit valuation adjustments on derivatives, risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustments, and goodwill and intangible assets. These notable items are not included in Customers' disclosures of core earnings and other core profitability metrics. Please note that not each of the aforementioned adjustments affected the reported amount in each of the periods presented. Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q1 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending January 1, 2025. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of Q1 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL and 25% of the quarterly provision for credit losses for subsequent quarters through Q4 2021. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 152,117 $ 145,414 $ 132,107 $ 118,447 $ 116,080 Investment securities 7,979 6,777 6,297 6,155 4,977 Other 1,019 902 1,246 616 4,286 Total interest income 161,115 153,093 139,650 125,218 125,343 Interest expense: Deposits 15,658 16,107 18,347 23,238 34,353 FHLB advances 5,192 5,749 5,762 4,736 5,390 Subordinated debt 2,689 2,688 2,689 2,689 2,689 FRB PPP liquidity facility, federal funds purchased and other borrowings 4,845 5,603 5,413 2,573 1,590 Total interest expense 28,384 30,147 32,211 33,236 44,022 Net interest income 132,731 122,946 107,439 91,982 81,321 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases (2,919) (2,913) 12,955 20,946 31,786 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases 135,650 125,859 94,484 71,036 49,535 Non-interest income: Interchange and card revenue 85 91 92 193 270 Deposit fees 863 823 650 502 551 Commercial lease income 5,205 4,853 4,510 4,508 4,268 Bank-owned life insurance 1,679 1,744 1,746 1,757 1,762 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 4,247 3,681 3,320 2,582 1,952 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans 1,575 1,689 286 23 11 Mortgage banking income (loss) 463 346 1,013 38 296 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 23,566 44 11,707 4,353 3,974 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 974 1,387 238 1,200 (1,378) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 2,537 804 549 (4,158) (1,146) Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations (24,467) — — — — Other 1,741 621 753 713 600 Total non-interest income 18,468 16,083 24,864 11,711 11,160 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,971 25,600 24,752 23,192 20,523 Technology, communication and bank operations 19,988 16,021 13,005 11,103 10,539 Professional services 6,289 5,449 4,421 2,974 3,544 Occupancy 2,621 2,742 3,368 2,639 2,613 Commercial lease depreciation 4,291 3,982 3,663 3,643 3,427 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 2,719 2,642 3,784 2,368 2,867 Merger and acquisition related expenses 418 709 658 — — Loan workout (261) 123 846 1,808 366 Advertising and promotion 561 — — 372 1,424 Other 1,330 2,665 1,788 1,692 3,664 Total non-interest expense 61,927 59,933 56,285 49,791 48,967 Income before income tax expense 92,191 82,009 63,063 32,956 11,728 Income tax expense 17,560 23,447 12,016 7,980 3,274 Net income from continuing operations 74,631 58,562 51,047 24,976 8,454 Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (20,354) (3,539) (347) (3,190) (6,722) Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations 17,682 (1,222) 185 (932) (1,368) Net loss from discontinued operations (38,036) (2,317) (532) (2,258) (5,354) Net income 36,595 56,245 50,515 22,718 3,100 Preferred stock dividends 3,391 3,414 3,430 3,581 3,615 Net income available to common shareholders $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515) Basic earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 2.23 $ 1.74 $ 1.51 $ 0.68 $ 0.15 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.04 $ 1.67 $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ (0.02) Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 2.17 $ 1.73 $ 1.50 $ 0.68 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.01 $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ (0.02) CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 3,123 $ 78,090 $ 5,822 $ 44,577 $ 18,842 Interest earning deposits 512,241 615,264 325,594 1,022,753 237,390 Cash and cash equivalents 515,364 693,354 331,416 1,067,330 256,232 Investment securities, at fair value 1,441,904 1,210,285 1,133,831 681,382 712,657 Loans held for sale 46,106 79,086 26,689 464,164 450,157 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 3,407,622 3,616,432 3,913,593 2,793,164 2,518,012 Loans receivable, PPP 5,178,089 4,561,365 4,964,105 4,760,427 — Loans and leases receivable 7,536,489 7,575,368 7,700,892 7,272,447 7,353,262 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (128,736) (144,176) (155,561) (159,905) (149,283) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 15,993,464 15,608,989 16,423,029 14,666,133 9,721,991 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 69,420 71,368 70,387 91,023 87,140 Accrued interest receivable 83,186 80,412 65,668 49,911 40,570 Bank premises and equipment, net 10,943 11,225 11,308 7,879 8,314 Bank-owned life insurance 281,923 280,067 277,826 275,842 273,576 Goodwill and other intangibles 3,911 3,969 4,028 4,086 4,145 Other assets 371,439 338,438 354,010 512,209 384,379 Assets of discontinued operations — 62,055 80,535 83,159 79,638 Total assets $ 18,817,660 $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,687,628 $ 2,356,998 $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 $ 1,435,151 Interest bearing deposits 9,784,812 8,952,931 8,512,060 9,086,086 6,978,492 Total deposits 12,472,440 11,309,929 10,839,077 10,965,875 8,413,643 FRB advances — — — — 175,000 Federal funds purchased 365,000 250,000 680,000 — 705,000 FHLB advances 850,000 850,000 850,000 850,000 1,260,000 Other borrowings 124,138 124,037 123,935 123,833 123,732 Subordinated debt 181,464 181,394 181,324 181,255 181,185 FRB PPP liquidity facility 3,284,156 4,415,016 4,811,009 4,419,967 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 351,741 152,082 185,927 296,192 143,126 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 39,704 55,964 58,149 52,477 Total liabilities 17,628,939 17,322,162 17,727,236 16,895,271 11,054,163 Preferred stock 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 Common stock 33,519 32,986 32,836 32,791 32,751 Additional paid in capital 515,318 455,592 452,965 450,665 446,840 Retained earnings 438,802 438,581 385,750 338,665 319,529 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,391 (5,764) (15,751) (9,965) (30,175) Treasury stock, at cost (21,780) (21,780) (21,780) (21,780) (21,780) Total shareholders' equity 1,188,721 1,117,086 1,051,491 1,007,847 964,636 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 18,817,660 $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 1,177,315 0.10% $ 413,381 0.12% $ 772,249 1.49% Investment securities (1) 1,357,558 2.35% 1,120,491 2.42% 566,287 3.52% Loans and leases: Commercial loans to mortgage companies 3,122,098 3.09% 3,518,371 3.06% 1,841,659 3.82% Multi-family loans 1,689,174 3.80% 1,871,956 3.70% 2,213,858 4.06% Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2) 2,848,328 3.97% 2,801,172 3.96% 2,460,811 4.70% Loans receivable, PPP 4,623,213 3.41% 4,782,606 2.45% — —% Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,348,938 3.85% 1,358,541 3.80% 1,335,459 4.35% Residential mortgages 373,497 3.78% 400,771 3.80% 445,953 3.97% Installment loans 1,323,863 9.04% 1,253,679 8.50% 1,259,051 9.14% Total loans and leases (3) 15,329,111 4.02% 15,987,096 3.62% 9,556,791 4.89% Other interest-earning assets 79,960 3.64% 81,031 3.80% 81,404 7.04% Total interest-earning assets 17,943,944 3.64% 17,601,999 3.46% 10,976,731 4.59% Non-interest-earning assets 581,777 573,400 513,705 Assets of discontinued operations — 75,320 82,970 Total assets $ 18,525,721 $ 18,250,719 $ 11,573,406 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 2,691,723 0.84% $ 2,240,959 0.86% $ 1,294,098 1.43% Money market deposit accounts 4,435,930 0.55% 4,166,635 0.60% 3,635,554 1.79% Other savings accounts 1,414,350 0.69% 1,205,592 0.74% 1,141,406 2.05% Certificates of deposit 666,239 0.97% 833,689 1.30% 1,524,770 2.04% Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 9,208,242 0.69% 8,446,875 0.76% 7,595,828 1.82% FRB PPP liquidity facility 3,941,718 0.35% 4,684,756 0.35% — —% Borrowings 1,171,826 3.23% 1,276,212 3.09% 1,229,399 3.16% Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,321,786 0.80% 14,407,843 0.83% 8,825,227 2.01% Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 2,819,871 2,543,529 1,573,371 Total deposits and borrowings 17,141,657 0.67% 16,951,372 0.71% 10,398,598 1.70% Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 247,798 162,723 96,874 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 52,742 52,579 Total liabilities 17,389,455 17,166,837 10,548,051 Shareholders' equity 1,136,266 1,083,882 1,025,355 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,525,721 $ 18,250,719 $ 11,573,406 Interest spread 2.97% 2.75% 2.89% Net interest margin 3.00% 2.78% 2.98% Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 3.00% 2.78% 2.99% Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) 2.99% 3.04% 2.99% (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.53%, 0.58% and 1.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, as described in note (5) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Commercial: Multi-family $ 1,659,529 $ 1,761,301 $ 1,950,300 $ 2,023,571 $ 2,069,077 Loans to mortgage companies 3,463,490 3,657,350 3,947,828 2,832,112 2,573,397 Commercial & industrial 2,164,784 2,304,206 2,186,480 2,060,494 2,017,567 Commercial real estate owner occupied 590,093 572,338 557,595 544,772 543,945 Loans receivable, PPP 5,178,089 4,561,365 4,964,105 4,760,427 — Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,194,832 1,213,815 1,233,882 1,262,373 1,252,826 Construction 156,837 140,905 122,963 128,834 115,448 Total commercial loans and leases 14,407,654 14,211,280 14,963,153 13,612,583 8,572,260 Consumer: Residential 295,654 323,322 343,775 352,941 364,760 Manufactured housing 59,977 62,243 64,638 66,865 69,240 Installment 1,405,021 1,235,406 1,233,713 1,257,813 1,315,171 Total consumer loans 1,760,652 1,620,971 1,642,126 1,677,619 1,749,171 Total loans and leases $ 16,168,306 $ 15,832,251 $ 16,605,279 $ 15,290,202 $ 10,321,431 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,687,628 $ 2,356,998 $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 $ 1,435,151 Demand, interest bearing 3,228,941 2,384,691 2,308,627 2,666,209 1,577,034 Total demand deposits 5,916,569 4,741,689 4,635,644 4,545,998 3,012,185 Savings 1,483,482 1,314,817 1,173,641 1,144,788 1,168,121 Money market 4,406,508 4,601,492 4,057,366 3,404,709 2,833,990 Time deposits 665,881 651,931 972,426 1,870,380 1,399,347 Total deposits $ 12,472,440 $ 11,309,929 $ 10,839,077 $ 10,965,875 $ 8,413,643 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) As of March 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Loan type Multi-family $ 1,640,278 $ 20,530 $ 8,026 1.25 % 39.09 % $ 1,761,301 $ 21,728 $ 12,620 1.23 % 58.08 % $ 1,621,633 $ 4,020 $ 8,750 0.25 % 217.66 % Commercial & industrial(1) 2,220,652 7,544 7,503 0.34 % 99.46 % 2,289,441 8,453 12,239 0.37 % 144.79 % 2,072,952 9,993 18,806 0.48 % 188.19 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 590,093 3,242 5,935 0.55 % 183.07 % 572,338 3,411 9,512 0.60 % 278.86 % 543,945 2,411 8,527 0.44 % 353.67 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,194,832 2,356 11,621 0.20 % 493.25 % 1,196,564 2,356 19,452 0.20 % 825.64 % 1,252,826 21,479 18,530 1.71 % 86.27 % Construction 156,837 — 4,103 — % — % 140,905 — 5,871 — % — % 115,448 — 1,934 — % — % Total commercial loans and leases receivable 5,802,692 33,672 37,188 0.58 % 110.44 % 5,960,549 35,948 59,694 0.60 % 166.06 % 5,606,804 37,903 56,547 0.68 % 149.19 % Residential 293,805 9,353 3,209 3.18 % 34.31 % 317,170 9,911 3,977 3.12 % 40.13 % 362,047 6,054 4,180 1.67 % 69.05 % Manufactured housing 59,977 2,871 4,799 4.79 % 167.15 % 62,243 2,969 5,189 4.77 % 174.77 % 69,240 2,558 4,987 3.69 % 194.96 % Installment 1,380,015 2,185 83,540 0.16 % 3823.34 % 1,235,406 3,211 75,316 0.26 % 2345.56 % 1,315,171 2,519 83,569 0.19 % 3317.55 % Total consumer loans receivable 1,733,797 14,409 91,548 0.83 % 635.35 % 1,614,819 16,091 84,482 1.00 % 525.03 % 1,746,458 11,131 92,736 0.64 % 833.13 % Loans and leases receivable(1) 7,536,489 48,081 128,736 0.64 % 267.75 % 7,575,368 52,039 144,176 0.69 % 277.05 % 7,353,262 49,034 149,283 0.67 % 304.45 % Loans receivable, PPP 5,178,089 — — — % — % 4,561,365 — — — % — % — — — — % — % Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 3,407,622 — — — % — % 3,616,432 — — — % — % 2,518,012 — — — % — % Total loans held for sale 46,106 643 — 1.39 % — % 79,086 18,469 — 23.35 % — % 450,157 1,325 — 0.29 % — % Total portfolio $ 16,168,306 $ 48,724 $ 128,736 0.30 % 264.21 % $ 15,832,251 $ 70,508 $ 144,176 0.45 % 204.48 % $ 10,321,431 $ 50,359 $ 149,283 0.49 % 296.44 % (1) Excluding loans receivable, PPP from total loans and leases receivable is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. Please refer to the reconciliation schedules that follow this table. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET CHARGE-OFFS/(RECOVERIES) - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Loan type Multi-family $ 1,132 $ — $ — $ — $ — Commercial & industrial 375 155 (55 ) (4 ) 43 Commercial real estate owner occupied 134 12 44 (2 ) (3 ) Commercial real estate non-owner occupied (10 ) (35 ) 8,923 2,801 12,797 Construction (5 ) (6 ) (6 ) (113 ) (3 ) Residential 40 46 (17 ) (26 ) (29 ) Installment 10,855 8,300 8,410 7,669 5,906 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) from loans held for investment $ 12,521 $ 8,472 $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 18,711 CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED Customers believes that the non-GAAP measurements disclosed within this document are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate our core results of operations and financial condition relative to other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in Customers' industry. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from corresponding GAAP measures the impact of certain elements that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing financial results, which we believe enhance an overall understanding of our performance and increases comparability of our period to period results. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. The non-GAAP measures presented are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document. Core Earnings - Customers Bancorp Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 (dollars in thousands except per share data) USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 33,204 $ 1.01 $ 52,831 $ 1.65 $ 47,085 $ 1.48 $ 19,137 $ 0.61 $ (515) $ (0.02) Reconciling items (after tax): Net loss from discontinued operations 38,036 1.16 2,317 0.07 532 0.02 2,258 0.07 5,354 0.17 Merger and acquisition related expenses 320 0.01 508 0.02 530 0.02 — — — — Legal reserves — — — — 258 0.01 — — — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (18,773) (0.57) (1,419) (0.04) (9,662) (0.30) (4,543) (0.14) (1,788) (0.06) Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations 18,716 0.57 — — — — — — — — Derivative credit valuation adjustment (1,195) (0.04) (448) (0.01) (304) (0.01) 4,527 0.14 2,036 0.06 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — — — (1,080) (0.03) — — Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — — 799 0.03 — — 1,114 0.04 — — Core earnings $ 70,308 $ 2.14 $ 54,588 $ 1.71 $ 38,439 $ 1.21 $ 21,413 $ 0.68 $ 5,087 $ 0.16 Core Return on Average Assets - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP net income $ 36,595 $ 56,245 $ 50,515 $ 22,718 $ 3,100 Reconciling items (after tax): Net loss from discontinued operations 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 5,354 Merger and acquisition related expenses 320 508 530 — — Legal reserves — — 258 — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (18,773) (1,419) (9,662) (4,543) (1,788) Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations 18,716 — — — — Derivative credit valuation adjustment (1,195) (448) (304) 4,527 2,036 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — (1,080) — Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — 799 — 1,114 — Core net income $ 73,699 $ 58,002 $ 41,869 $ 24,994 $ 8,702 Average total assets $ 18,525,721 $ 18,250,719 $ 17,865,574 $ 14,675,584 $ 11,573,406 Core return on average assets 1.61 % 1.26 % 0.93 % 0.68 % 0.30 % CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted ROAA - Pre-Tax Pre-Provision - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP net income $ 36,595 $ 56,245 $ 50,515 $ 22,718 $ 3,100 Reconciling items: Income tax expense 17,560 23,447 12,016 7,980 3,274 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases (2,919) (2,913) 12,955 20,946 31,786 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1,286) (968) (527) (356) 751 Net loss from discontinued operations 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 5,354 Merger and acquisition related expenses 418 709 658 — — Legal reserves — — 320 — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (24,540) (1,431) (11,945) (5,553) (2,596) Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations 24,467 — — — — Derivative credit valuation adjustment (1,562) (625) (378) 5,895 2,556 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — (1,407) — Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — 1,115 — 1,450 — Adjusted net income - pre-tax pre-provision $ 86,769 $ 77,896 $ 64,146 $ 53,931 $ 44,225 Average total assets $ 18,525,721 $ 18,250,719 $ 17,865,574 $ 14,675,584 $ 11,573,406 Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax pre-provision 1.90 % 1.70 % 1.43 % 1.48 % 1.54 % Core Return on Average Common Equity - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515) Reconciling items (after tax): Net loss from discontinued operations 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 5,354 Merger and acquisition related expenses 320 508 530 — — Legal reserves — — 258 — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (18,773) (1,419) (9,662) (4,543) (1,788) Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations 18,716 — — — — Derivative credit valuation adjustment (1,195) (448) (304) 4,527 2,036 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — (1,080) — Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — 799 — 1,114 — Core earnings $ 70,308 $ 54,588 $ 38,439 $ 21,413 $ 5,087 Average total common shareholders' equity $ 918,795 $ 866,411 $ 812,577 $ 771,663 $ 807,884 Core return on average common equity 31.03 % 25.06 % 18.82 % 11.16 % 2.53 % CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted ROCE - Pre-Tax Pre-Provision - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 33,204 $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515) Reconciling items: Income tax expense 17,560 23,447 12,016 7,980 3,274 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loan and leases (2,919) (2,913) 12,955 20,946 31,786 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1,286) (968) (527) (356) 751 Net loss from discontinued operations 38,036 2,317 532 2,258 5,354 Merger and acquisition related expenses 418 709 658 — — Legal reserves — — 320 — — (Gains) losses on investment securities (24,540) (1,431) (11,945) (5,553) (2,596) Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations 24,467 — — — — Derivative credit valuation adjustment (1,562) (625) (378) 5,895 2,556 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — (1,407) — Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — 1,115 — 1,450 — Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 83,378 $ 74,482 $ 60,716 $ 50,350 $ 40,610 Average total common shareholders' equity $ 918,795 $ 866,411 $ 812,577 $ 771,663 $ 807,884 Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax pre-provision 36.80 % 34.20 % 29.73 % 26.24 % 20.22 % Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP net interest income $ 132,731 $ 122,946 $ 107,439 $ 91,982 $ 81,321 Tax-equivalent adjustment 292 219 225 225 205 Net interest income tax equivalent $ 133,023 $ 123,165 $ 107,664 $ 92,207 $ 81,526 Average total interest earning assets $ 17,943,944 $ 17,601,999 $ 17,121,145 $ 13,980,021 $ 10,976,731 Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.00 % 2.78 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.99 % Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent, Excluding PPP - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP net interest income $ 132,731 $ 122,946 $ 107,439 $ 91,982 $ 81,321 PPP net interest income (34,842) (25,257) (20,018) (9,308) — Tax-equivalent adjustment 292 219 225 225 205 Net interest income, tax equivalent, excluding PPP $ 98,181 $ 97,908 $ 87,646 $ 82,899 $ 81,526 GAAP average total interest earning assets $ 17,943,944 $ 17,601,999 $ 17,121,145 $ 13,980,021 $ 10,976,731 Average PPP loans (4,623,213) (4,782,606) (4,909,197) (2,754,920) — Adjusted average total interest earning assets $ 13,320,731 $ 12,819,393 $ 12,211,948 $ 11,225,101 $ 10,976,731 Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP 2.99 % 3.04 % 2.86 % 2.97 % 2.99 % CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Core Efficiency Ratio - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP net interest income $ 132,731 $ 122,946 $ 107,439 $ 91,982 $ 81,321 GAAP non-interest income $ 18,468 $ 16,083 $ 24,864 $ 11,711 $ 11,160 (Gains) losses on investment securities (24,540) (1,431) (11,945) (5,553) (2,596) Derivative credit valuation adjustment (1,562) (625) (378) 5,895 2,556 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — (1,407) — Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — 1,115 — 1,450 — Loss on cash flow hedge derivative terminations 24,467 — — — — Core non-interest income 16,833 15,142 12,541 12,096 11,120 Core revenue $ 149,564 $ 138,088 $ 119,980 $ 104,078 $ 92,441 GAAP non-interest expense $ 61,927 $ 59,933 $ 56,285 $ 49,791 $ 48,967 Legal reserves — — (320) — — Merger and acquisition related expenses (418) (709) (658) — — Core non-interest expense $ 61,509 $ 59,224 $ 55,307 $ 49,791 $ 48,967 Core efficiency ratio (1) 41.13 % 42.89 % 46.10 % 47.84 % 52.97 % (1) Core efficiency ratio calculated as core non-interest expense divided by core revenue. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP total shareholders' equity $ 1,188,721 $ 1,117,086 $ 1,051,491 $ 1,007,847 $ 964,636 Reconciling items: Preferred stock (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) Goodwill and other intangibles (1) (3,911) (14,298) (14,437) (14,575) (14,870) Tangible common equity $ 967,339 $ 885,317 $ 819,583 $ 775,801 $ 732,295 GAAP total assets $ 18,817,660 $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 Reconciling items: Goodwill and other intangibles (1) (3,911) (14,298) (14,437) (14,575) (14,870) Tangible assets $ 18,813,749 $ 18,424,950 $ 18,764,290 $ 17,888,543 $ 12,003,929 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.14 % 4.80 % 4.37 % 4.34 % 6.10 % (1) Includes goodwill and other intangibles reported in assets of discontinued operations. CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Book Value per Common Share - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP total shareholders' equity $ 1,188,721 $ 1,117,086 $ 1,051,491 $ 1,007,847 $ 964,636 Reconciling Items: Preferred stock (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) Goodwill and other intangibles (1) (3,911) (14,298) (14,437) (14,575) (14,870) Tangible common equity $ 967,339 $ 885,317 $ 819,583 $ 775,801 $ 732,295 Common shares outstanding 32,238,762 31,705,088 31,555,124 31,510,287 31,470,026 Tangible book value per common share $ 30.01 $ 27.92 $ 25.97 $ 24.62 $ 23.27 (1) Includes goodwill and other intangibles reported in assets of discontinued operations. Total Loans and Leases, excluding PPP (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Total loans and leases $ 16,168,306 $ 15,832,251 $ 16,605,279 $ 15,290,202 $ 10,321,431 Loans receivable, PPP (5,178,089) (4,561,365) (4,964,105) (4,760,427) — Loans and leases, excluding PPP $ 10,990,217 $ 11,270,886 $ 11,641,174 $ 10,529,775 $ 10,321,431 Total Assets, excluding PPP (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Total assets $ 18,817,660 $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 Loans receivable, PPP (5,178,089) (4,561,365) (4,964,105) (4,760,427) — Total assets, excluding PPP $ 13,639,571 $ 13,877,883 $ 13,814,622 $ 13,142,691 $ 12,018,799 Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Loans and leases receivable $ 12,714,578 $ 12,136,733 $ 12,664,997 $ 12,032,874 $ 7,353,262 Loans receivable, PPP (5,178,089) (4,561,365) (4,964,105) (4,760,427) — Loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP $ 7,536,489 $ 7,575,368 $ 7,700,892 $ 7,272,447 $ 7,353,262 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 128,736 $ 144,176 $ 155,561 $ 159,905 $ 149,283 Coverage of credit loss reserves for loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP 1.71 % 1.90 % 2.02 % 2.20 % 2.03 % CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding PPP - Customers Bancorp (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 GAAP total shareholders' equity $ 1,188,721 $ 1,117,086 $ 1,051,491 $ 1,007,847 $ 964,636 Reconciling items: Preferred stock (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) (217,471) Goodwill and other intangibles (1) (3,911) (14,298) (14,437) (14,575) (14,870) Tangible common equity $ 967,339 $ 885,317 $ 819,583 $ 775,801 $ 732,295 GAAP total assets $ 18,817,660 $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 Loans receivable, PPP (5,178,089) (4,561,365) (4,964,105) (4,760,427) — Total assets, excluding PPP $ 13,639,571 $ 13,877,883 $ 13,814,622 $ 13,142,691 $ 12,018,799 Reconciling items: Goodwill and other intangibles (1) (3,911) (14,298) (14,437) (14,575) (14,870) Tangible assets $ 13,635,660 $ 13,863,585 $ 13,800,185 $ 13,128,116 $ 12,003,929 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.09 % 6.39 % 5.94 % 5.91 % 6.10 % (1) Includes goodwill and other intangibles reported in assets of discontinued operations. Deferments to total loans and leases, excluding PPP (dollars in thousands except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Total loans and leases $ 16,168,306 $ 15,832,251 Loans receivable, PPP (5,178,089) (4,561,365) Total loans and leases, excluding PPP $ 10,990,217 $ 11,270,886 Commercial deferments $ 176,100 $ 202,100 Consumer deferments 13,000 16,400 Total deferments $ 189,100 $ 218,500 Commercial deferments to total loans and leases, excluding PPP 1.6 % 1.8 % Consumer deferments to total loans and leases, excluding PPP 0.1 0.1 Total deferments to total loans and leases, excluding PPP 1.7 % 1.9 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006162/en/

