Customers Bank Announces South Central Pennsylvania Commercial Banking Team as Next Phase of its National Expansion

WEST READING, PA. (October 26, 2021)- Customers Bank, a digital forward consumer and commercial bank with approximately $19.6 billion in assets, launched a new commercial banking team covering Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties in Central Pennsylvania as the institution continues its national expansion. Known as the "Capital Region Team," experienced commercial bankers have been visiting a growing list of clients throughout central Pennsylvania for the last few months.

Customers Bank received national recognition for its commitment to supporting small businesses across the nation by providing more than 325,000 Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans with an aggregate value of $9.5 billion.Building upon that recognition, the bank is undertaking a strategic national expansion that earlier this year included opening new commercial banking offices in Orlando, Florida and Dallas, Texas, and expanding its presence in the Midwest, based in Chicago. The introduction of the new team enables the bank to meet the needs of commercial clients throughout South Central Pennsylvania.

Robert Fischer, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, PA/NJ Market for Customers Bank,will be responsible for directing the team to provide exceptional service and value through the bank's high-tech/high-touch, single-point-of-contact banking model that delivers memorable customer experiences and establishes long-term relationships.

Zachary Flynn has been hired by Customers Bank to join the team as Senior Vice President, Market Executive. Flynn brings more than 30 years of commercial banking expertise spanning commercial and retail lending, operations and strategic planning, including CRE and Wealth Management acquired at large national and community banks. In his new role, Flynn

will oversee the management and development of the commercial banking team, including commercial loan and deposit growth, facilities identification and procurement, personnel management, brand introduction and enhancement, and more .

Stephen Goodrich joined Customers Bank's central Pennsylvania team as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. Goodrich has more than 19 years of commercial banking experience serving clients throughout Lancaster, York and Harrisburg. He will be responsible for working with commercial clients in the region and is a member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

Commercial bankers from the West Reading executive office will supplement the team while more hires are made, according to Fischer.

" Our model serves businesses and their principals of all sizes and provides them with remarkable banking experiences," stated Fischer. "We focus on the relationship between the banking team and the client to determine how we can provide them the best service, rather than letting the size and complexity of the business determine the level of support they receive." The new team will provide the bank's high-tech, high-touch, single-point-of-contact banking model to businesses throughout South Central Pennsylvania. The entirety of the bank's capability will be brought to clients by their highly skilled local commercial banking team. Customers Bank offers expertise in the real estate, financial services and technology industries, and the banking team will always be willing to help customers who received the run-around from a big bank. The team will focus on privately owned businesses with revenue between $5 million and $100 million that need assistance in working capital financing, owner-occupied mortgage financing or investment real estate financing, as well as companies needing sophisticated treasury management solutions for their cash management needs. The group will also expand relationships within the financial services, fintech and specialty finance industries.

Customers Bank provides financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals and families through its network of branch locations, digital platforms and commercial offices. It offers deposit, commercial lending, specialty lending and consumer lending products. The bank also offers wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lockbox, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay services and more. The cash management services include account reconciliation, collections and sweep accounts. Customers Bank recently announced a blockchain-based real time payments services for commercial clients.

To learn more about Customers Bank and its products and services, visit www.customersbank.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $19.6 billion at June 30, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. The Customers Bank Instant Token (CBIT) conveys US Dollars between commercial banking customers on a blockchain-based, real time payments platform. Additional information can be found on the company's website, www.customersbank.com.