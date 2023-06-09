Activist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board

June 9 (Reuters) - Cutera said on Friday activist investor J. Daniel Plants has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately, due to disagreements with board members and the company.

Plants, who has served on Cutera's board for eight years, said in a letter his resignation was a direct result of "numerous and irreconcilable disagreements" with the board.

The company in April had terminated its CEO David Mowry and Plants as its executive chairman for alleged violations of their employment contracts.

